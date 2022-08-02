What to expect for Tuesday's primary election after Trump's endorsement and upcoming voting changes

Read on www.komu.com
Related
KOMU
VIDEO: KOMU 8 full primary election night coverage
Watch KOMU 8's team coverage from across the state for Missouri's primary election. Trudy Busch Valentine will face Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the general election this November. The longtime TV-news journalist had 35,521 votes with 92% of precincts reporting as of 10 p.m. Roy Lovelady won with 1,419...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, August 3
The results are in! You can check out the result's of Tuesday's election here. Eric Schmitt will face Trudy Busch Valentine for Missouri's Senate seat in November. Schmitt beat out House District 4 Representative Vicky Hartzler and former Governor Eric Greitens for the GOP nomination. Valentine beat out former marine Lucas Kunce for the Democratic Nomination.
KOMU
Adrian Plank wins Democratic nomination for Missouri's 47th House District
COLUMBIA - Adrian Plank will face Republican John Martin this November to join the Missouri House of Representatives as the 47th District representative. Plank received 2,325 votes with 100% of precincts reporting, while Chimene Schwach received 2,277. The seat is being vacated by Rep. Chuck Basye, who has reached his term limit.
KOMU
Leipard wins GOP nomination for Boone County presiding commissioner
Connie Leipard was declared the winner of the primary election for Boone County presiding commissioner on Tuesday night, defeating James Pounds and winning the Republican nomination. Leipard will face off against Democratic nominee Kip Kendrick, who was unopposed, in the November general election. With all precincts reporting, Leipard earned 7,897...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Mark Alford wins GOP nomination for Missouri's 4th Congressional District
MISSOURI — Mark Alford, a longtime TV-news journalist in Kansas City, won the Republican primary in the 4th Congressional District and will face Democrat Jack Truman in the November general election. With 100% of precincts reporting, Alford won with 36,537 votes, with Rick Brattin coming in second with 22,260...
KOMU
Trudy Busch Valentine wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate
ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch heiress and registered nurse Trudy Busch Valentine won the Democratic primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday evening, the Associated Press projected. She will face Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the general election this November. Valentine defeated her opponent former Marine Lucas Kunce,...
KOMU
Gov. Mike Parson addresses ongoing drought in parts of Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson addressed the issue of drought Thursday at the first meeting for the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee. Even with the recent rainfall, parts of mid-Missouri are in a moderate to severe drought. Drought conditions are even worse in the southeast part of the state. 79%...
KOMU
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, block path to ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have protected abortion rights by rejecting a measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The vote Tuesday was the first test of voters’ feelings about abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Aug. 5
The Biden Administration declared Monkeypox a public health emergency on Thursday. Health officials also said they are working to make Jynneos more accessible, which is the only Monkeypox vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine is not available to the general public, only those who have been...
KOMU
EquipmentShare presents property tax reduction proposal to CPS Finance Committee
COLUMBIA — Columbia-based construction technology and rental company EquipmentShare presented its proposal to the Columbia Public Schools Finance Committee for a 75% reduction on its property taxes to build a $120 million headquarters expansion. The proposal would bring $2.38 million in tax revenue to various Boone County taxing districts....
KOMU
Scenic byway through the Ozarks waiting local approval
JEFFERSON CITY – A proposed 375-mile-long scenic byway is headed to several communities for public meetings and waiting for a vote of approval. The Scenic Missouri group submitted the proposal, called “Ozark Run,” to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Ozark Run is authorized to create a state system of scenic byways in hopes of preserving cultural, natural, archeological, rustic, historic or recreational roads for the traveling public.
KOMU
How Kansas abortion vote is significant to Missourians
COLUMBIA - Voters in Kansas rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have said there was no right to an abortion in the state, according to The Associated Press. Kansas now remains a place where Missourians can go for abortion procedures. The Director of Strategic Partnerships at Midwest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Columbia Water & Light tweet
Over one thousand without power in southwest Columbia Friday. Columbia Water & Light is working to rectify the problem as several Columbia residents are without power.
KOMU
Kayla Jackson-Williams wins Division 10 associate circuit judge seat
Columbia attorney Kayla Jackson-Williams was elected Tuesday as associate circuit judge for Division 10, and when she takes the bench Jan. 1 she will be the first Black judge in Boone County. Although Tuesday's election was a primary, Jackson-Williams' victory on the Democratic side of the ballot was essentially a...
KOMU
Back-to-school shoppers may not save the most money during state tax holiday
COLUMBIA - Students in Mid-Missouri are heading back to school soon, and parents will be taking advantage of the Missouri sales tax holiday this weekend for cheaper school and classroom items. The Missouri back-to-school sales tax holiday is managed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, and will run Aug. 5...
KOMU
Columbia City Council approves agreement for homeless population outreach
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City council approved a service agreement with John Trapp from the 4-A-Change organization to provide outreach and case management to downtown Columbia's homeless population at their Monday meeting. In July, the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) sent a letter calling on the city to end sheltering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Ramp closure due to rehabilitation work scheduled to begin August 16 in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The southbound connector ramp north of Jefferson City will close later this month due to a restoration project on U.S. Route 63. MoDOT issued a release Wednesday, saying the ramp between Columbia and Jefferson City will be closed for around two weeks starting Tuesday, Aug. 16. Motorists...
KOMU
Improvement project meeting for MU's Greek Town to be held next week
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works department has scheduled an informal open house meeting to be held next week concerning the Greek Town sidewalk improvement project. The meeting will be held Wed., Aug. 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1A of City Hall, 701...
KOMU
HVAC issues hit one-third of Lincoln University facilities
JEFFERSON CITY - HVAC problems aren't new to hot Missouri summers. What is new, however, is the higher number of issues, particularly for Lincoln University. Heat waves have caused 14 buildings on Lincoln's campus to have air conditioning problems, making up one-third of the campus buildings overall. Jeff Turner, the...
KOMU
How mid-Missourians could be affected as monkeypox is declared public health emergency
COLE COUNTY - The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency Thursday. Monkeypox cases are on the rise across the United States. As of Aug. 3, the CDC reports that Missouri currently has 12 Monkeypox cases in the state. The Biden administration's announcement came during a briefing with the...
Comments / 0