Ravenna, OH

Ravenna Rocks concert returns, DORA expected to be in effect

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
 3 days ago

The Ravenna Rocks concert series returns to the city's downtown area on Saturday, and this time, the city's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area is expected to be in effect.

Last month, Ravenna kicked off its celebration of the Independence Day weekend with the first concert in the series, hoping to have the DORA in place for the event. But although city council had already approved the agreement, state approval was not announced until the following Monday.

The concert will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Main Street will be closed between Chestnut and Meridian streets during the event.

Jim Wade, owner of West Main Winery and Brewery, said the DORA still hasn't been implemented, because he and other business owners are waiting for cups and signs for the program. However, he said they are expected to be in place before Saturday.

Michael McFarland, a native of Kent who now lives in the Cleveland area, will be the headline performer, starting his show at 7p.m.. Jeremy Taugner will be the opening act, and will perform at 5 p.m.

Leeda Northeast will be leading a series of family-friendly yard games, such as Jenga, Connect 4 and Yard Darts. T-shirts will be available promoting the event, and other vendors will set up along the block. Wolf Rock Radio also will be broadcasting from the stage.

Wade said McFarland is a frequent performer at the winery. For this concert, he plans to bring a drummer to perform with him.

"He's an excellent musician," he said. "He's a very talented young man. He plays everything from the 60s to today. He's fun to watch and very energetic."

Taugner was among the performers who were part of the opening act at last month's Ravenna Rocks concert.

Wade said he believes having the DORA in place "won't hurt" business at his winery.

"They won't come downtown because of the DORA, but they will enjoy it because it's available," he said.

He and his fellow bar owners, he noted, will be keeping a close eye on patrons to make sure there are no problems.

Ryann Kuchenbecker, executive director of the Ravenna Area Chamber of Commerce, said the goal of the concert series is to represent every genre of music and bring the community together.

"It's something that's we're going to have for years to come," she said.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ravenna Rocks concert returns, DORA expected to be in effect

