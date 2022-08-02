Should proceeds from an obscure Louisiana land trust go to New Orleans? A lawsuit aims to find out.

Read on www.nola.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.New Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
James Gill: A perpetual taxpayer ripoff, with the help of two mayors
Many millions of dollars bequeathed for the benefit of New Orleans residents have been snaffled over the years, and it may never stop if New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gets her way. The City Council has filed suit to stop Cantrell's shenanigans. The law may be on the council's side,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans officials wrote, but didn't deliver pink slip to embattled former head of youth lockup
When Kyshun Webster was named director of New Orleans’ juvenile jail, questions swirled about his fitness for the job. Years earlier, Webster’s nonprofit education program for youngsters was flagged by federal auditors when nearly $1 million was unaccounted for. The audit also noted extravagant personal spending by Webster, who was paying himself a salary of $130,000 a year.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell to propose across-the-board raises for thousands of city employees
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is maneuvering to increase employee wages across all city departments in her administration’s latest attempt to deal with a crippling labor shortage. It would be the first across-the-board pay hike for city employees in several years, potentially covering every member of the city workforce. The administration...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council takes second look at surveillance, creates group to study role for judges
Two weeks after the New Orleans City Council opened the door for police to use facial recognition, members passed another ordinance Thursday aimed at creating new restrictions and reporting requirements on the controversial technology. The new law, which passed on a 6-0 vote, prohibits using the technology to investigate consensual...
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Should more New Orleanians own guns for self-defense?
Growing up in a small Arkansas town, I was around guns frequently. I spent many an hour watching my cousins who were national skeet shooting champions. One of them, a female, is still ranked on the national circuit. I knew that guns were for hunting and recreation but also for protection.
NOLA.com
Outdoor entertainment to be legalized in New Orleans; City Council unanimous with move
The New Orleans City Council moved Thursday to legalize outdoor entertainment, indefinitely extending a pandemic-era business model that kept entertainment venues and musicians afloat on an emergency basis during COVID-19 lockdowns but that met stiff opposition once those restrictions eased. The unanimous vote followed negotiations to resolve what had appeared...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana to receive $87 million in federal aid to help build I-49 South
The state has qualified for a federal loan of nearly $87 million to help build Interstate 49 South, officials said Thursday. The money will be used for work on the U. S. 90 Ambassador Caffery interchange, which is a $136 million project. It involves building an interchange about 4000 feet...
NOLA.com
Replay: Mayor Cantrell, NOPD chief announce 'immediate policy changes'
City officials are holding a press conference Thursday to discuss "immediate policy changes" at the New Orleans Police Department, according to a media alert. UPDATE: Cantrell administration to seek to terminate Justice Department consent decree on NOPD. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson will be leading the 11:30...
Louisiana qualifies for $86 million loan for I-49 South Project
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that as part of its Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program, Louisiana qualifies for $86.6 million in TIFIA funding to go towards the U.S. 90 Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future I-49 South corridor project.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: With the Army Corps' help, a river still runs through Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Berating the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one of our favorite spectator sports here in Louisiana, especially since the disastrous flooding of Hurricane Katrina, 17 years ago this month. Corps engineers have been unpopular ever since. Maybe not as unpopular as NFL referees, but that’s a pretty low bar....
NOLA.com
$2 million? $6.5 million? Mandeville weighs how much to spend on City Hall expansion, facelift
When the Mandeville City Council agreed to pay for design work on a renovation of the 1970s-era City Hall late last year, officials were talking about a $4 million facelift and expansion that would also include work on the nearby Mandeville Police Department and the Spitzfaden Community Center across the street.
NOLA.com
Commentary: For Mayor Cantrell, the buck stops elsewhere
Mayor LaToya Cantrell wants New Orleanians to believe that everything related to the New Orleans Police Department would be just fine — if. If the media wouldn’t call attention to NOPD’s two-and-a-half-hour average call response time. If certain members of the City Council would stop voicing citizens' concerns and complaints about NOPD operations. If the federal consent decree governing NOPD operations would end, so that cops would no longer be “handcuffed.”
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
NOLA.com
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
New Orleans offering assistance to aid people facing utility shut-offs, here’s how you can apply.
ontinue to rise as the summer sun beats down, the City of New Orleans has unveiled another round of utility assistance to help those facing shut-offs.
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court to reopen Monday on limited basis
A week after closing because of roof damage, New Orleans' Municipal and Traffic Court will partially reopen Monday. Judge Mark Shea will be in front of the courthouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone needing access to the court's operations, the court said Friday. First appearance hearings, which are conducted by video conference, will continue to be held daily at 9 a.m.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Bridge over West Pearl River needs to be addressed with urgency
The Highway 90 bridge over the West Pearl River has been closed for two months, with no indication of when work will begin. There should be an urgency in repairing and reopening this bridge for the following reasons: The bridge is an evacuation route serving both Louisiana and Mississippi; the Highway 90 route relieves congestion on Interstate 10 and the Highway 90 route is an economic boost to the Slidell-Waveland corridor, cutting travel time for employees to travel to and from their place of employment.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Jason Williams was found not guilty, but that doesn't make him innocent
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams signed off on a tax return with deductions for yoga sessions, music streaming and his children's school tuition. He owes the federal government over $200,000 in back taxes plus penalties and interest. Since Louisiana State Income Tax is based on the federal return, he may also owe Louisiana some additional taxes.
bossierpress.com
La. National Guard brings recycling to New Orleans base
NEW ORLEANS –This summer, the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) is expanding their Qualified Recycling Program (QRP) by adding recycling drop-off containers at Jackson Barracks, New Orleans. “We want to get everybody into making recycling a habit,” said John Frost, LANG solid waste and recycling manager. “Recycling is the right...
