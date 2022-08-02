Read on www.worcestermag.com
Massachusetts Women for Progress accuses Petty senate campaign mailer of being ‘dishonest’ but campaign defends image, message
In the latest salvo in the senate campaign for the 1st Worcester District, Massachusetts Women for Progress accused Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty’s campaign of having a dishonest campaign mailer. The mailer in question features a photo with Petty in front of a large group of people. Cara Berg Powers,...
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
Abortion in Massachusetts: She didn’t know a procedure she said saved her life could be considered an abortion
This story is part of a series inviting those who have gotten abortions in Massachusetts to share their experiences in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Others who wish to participate can email HMorrison@masslive.com. It wasn’t until after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe...
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
B.J. Novak From ‘The Office’ Loves This Small New England Movie Theater
Going to the movies is an activity for people of all ages. There is just something about kicking back and relaxing and watching something new (or old). Everyone has a favorite movie theater that they go to or one that they previously frequented, and being a celebrity is no exception to that fact.
First Person: Careful which stool you pick when you eat at the counter
It was an error on my part. If forced to sit at the counter at a food establishment, I never sit on a stool next to an empty stool if I’m with a party of three or more. We went to Meraki Coffee Dessert Bar around 8 p.m. Saturday night with our daughter Amanda and her husband Rich after a lovely dinner at Peppercorn's.
Orlando Baxter at South High — Stand-up comedy special from a stand-up guy
Orlando Baxter is a stand-up guy in a couple of meanings of the term. Baxter the Worcester stand-up comedian returned to South High Community School (in its new Apricot Street building) on March 19 to film a YouTube comedy special. Baxter was a student at South High and later taught there.
WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist
The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
Keep Flying initiates a ‘Revival’ with long-awaited return to Upton VFW
The last time Keep Flying landed in Upton to rip a gig, things didn't exactly go as planned. But without any hurricanes in the forecast this time around, the band is eyeing the sacred ground of the local VFW spot as not only a return to take care of some unfinished business, but to celebrate a revival of epic proportions in the process.
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic adds final Massachusetts stop to 2022 ‘Vanity Tour’
“Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to Massachusetts one last time on his “Vanity Tour.”. The newly added show is on Aug. 5 at Indian Ranch in Webster. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from about $44 to $334 with general...
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
Boris Shadari of Swampscott ordered to pay nearly $500,000, serve 30 months in prison for tax scheme targeting Greater Boston Congolese community
Boris Shadari of Swampscott was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution Tuesday for a tax scheme targeting fellow members of the Greater Boston Congolese community, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins. The tax scheme started back in 2012, according to a...
Christian flag to be raised at Boston City Hall Plaza Wednesday after Supreme Court First Amendment case
A Christian flag will be raised at Boston City Hall on Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Boston violated free speech rights when it refused to fly the group’s flag. Boston refused to let Camp Constitution, a New Hampshire-based Christian organization, hoist its flag in front of the...
Billerica woman sues ice cream company after suffering miscarriage
BILLERICA, Mass. — A pregnant Billerica woman suffered a miscarriage after she at ice cream contaminated with listeria while visiting family in Florida, according to a lawsuit. Kristen Hopkins was in Clearwater Beach in May for a wedding when she ate ice cream produced by Big Olaf Creamery that...
Longtime musician Bob Jordan returns to his roots with free concert in Grafton
Longtime musician Bob Jordan will return to his hometown of Grafton in a somewhat-rare public appearance for a free concert with his band, Walkin’ Antiques, bringing their blend of Americana, old country, R&B and folk-rock to the Mill Villages Park. Jordan and the Walkin’ Antiques — with Grafton’s Paul...
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
It could always be worse: A look back at Boston’s biggest snowstorms
Today starts the first of several days where the heat will be oppressive. Although it’s not just the heat, it’s more so the humidity that will ruin many people’s weekend. It makes you think: Which would you rather suffer though? 100 degrees and extreme humidity OR shoveling several feet of snow during a blizzard? It depends on the person. Ramiro and Leroy of The Getup Crew LOVE the heat. They prefer this type of humidity over cold. Melissa on the other hand, loves the cold. She’d much rather sit through a blizzard than having to endure humidity.
Five Things to Do: Josh Gates, India Day, 'Happening' and more ...
In the new French movie "Happening," set in 1963 France, Anne (played by Anamaria Vartolomei) is a bright young student with a promising future ahead of her. But when she becomes pregnant, she sees the opportunity to finish her studies and escape the constraints of her social background disappearing. With her final exams fast approaching and her belly growing, Anne resolves to act, even if she has to confront shame and pain and risk prison to do so. "Happening," directed by by Audrey Diwan, won the top Golden Lion prize at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The film is rated R (Sexual Content|Graphic Nudity|Disturbing Material/Images). "Happening" is being presented locally by cinema-worcester. Some of the proceeds from the Aug. 5 screening will go to the Jane Fund of Central Massachusetts.
Down to the last crumb at former Table Talk Pies building
WORCESTER — Demolition equipment has been devouring the Table Talk Pies building in Kelley Square for much of the summer. Crews are razing the storied baking factory to make way for the planned construction of apartments and retail space, called Table Talk Lofts. ...
