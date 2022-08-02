ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester, MA
worcestermag.com

First Person: Careful which stool you pick when you eat at the counter

It was an error on my part. If forced to sit at the counter at a food establishment, I never sit on a stool next to an empty stool if I’m with a party of three or more. We went to Meraki Coffee Dessert Bar around 8 p.m. Saturday night with our daughter Amanda and her husband Rich after a lovely dinner at Peppercorn's.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist

The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
BOSTON, MA
Paul Krugman
Al Franken
Michelle Goldberg
worcestermag.com

Keep Flying initiates a ‘Revival’ with long-awaited return to Upton VFW

The last time Keep Flying landed in Upton to rip a gig, things didn't exactly go as planned. But without any hurricanes in the forecast this time around, the band is eyeing the sacred ground of the local VFW spot as not only a return to take care of some unfinished business, but to celebrate a revival of epic proportions in the process.
UPTON, MA
whdh.com

Boxford bear becomes talk of the town

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
BOXFORD, MA
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Boris Shadari of Swampscott ordered to pay nearly $500,000, serve 30 months in prison for tax scheme targeting Greater Boston Congolese community

Boris Shadari of Swampscott was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution Tuesday for a tax scheme targeting fellow members of the Greater Boston Congolese community, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins. The tax scheme started back in 2012, according to a...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
worcestermag.com

Longtime musician Bob Jordan returns to his roots with free concert in Grafton

Longtime musician Bob Jordan will return to his hometown of Grafton in a somewhat-rare public appearance for a free concert with his band, Walkin’ Antiques, bringing their blend of Americana, old country, R&B and folk-rock to the Mill Villages Park. Jordan and the Walkin’ Antiques — with Grafton’s Paul...
GRAFTON, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers

It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

It could always be worse: A look back at Boston’s biggest snowstorms

Today starts the first of several days where the heat will be oppressive. Although it’s not just the heat, it’s more so the humidity that will ruin many people’s weekend. It makes you think: Which would you rather suffer though? 100 degrees and extreme humidity OR shoveling several feet of snow during a blizzard? It depends on the person. Ramiro and Leroy of The Getup Crew LOVE the heat. They prefer this type of humidity over cold. Melissa on the other hand, loves the cold. She’d much rather sit through a blizzard than having to endure humidity.
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

Five Things to Do: Josh Gates, India Day, 'Happening' and more ...

In the new French movie "Happening," set in 1963 France, Anne (played by Anamaria Vartolomei) is a bright young student with a promising future ahead of her. But when she becomes pregnant, she sees the opportunity to finish her studies and escape the constraints of her social background disappearing. With her final exams fast approaching and her belly growing, Anne resolves to act, even if she has to confront shame and pain and risk prison to do so. "Happening," directed by by Audrey Diwan, won the top Golden Lion prize at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The film is rated R (Sexual Content|Graphic Nudity|Disturbing Material/Images). "Happening" is being presented locally by cinema-worcester. Some of the proceeds from the Aug. 5 screening will go to the Jane Fund of Central Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA

