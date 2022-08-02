Effective: 2022-08-05 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lyman The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lyman County in central South Dakota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vivian, or 10 miles west of Presho, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cedar Creek Rec Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LYMAN COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO