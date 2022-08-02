Yen Set For Biggest Run Of Gains In More Than 2 Years

www.ibtimes.com
The dollar could crash from 20-year highs if the Fed pauses rate hikes in a weak economy, says top economist
In 2022, the dollar has jumped more than 10% against other major currencies, strengthening to levels not seen since 2002. But a shift by the Fed away from its aggressive rate-hike campaign would send the dollar lower, economist Barry Eichengreen said. The idea that inflation will remain in the high...
3 Reasons Why Gold Fell to a 52-Week Low but Could Be Worth Buying Now
Gold is down big off its high in a matter of months.
Dollar jumps vs yen as Fed officials hint more rate hikes coming
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened sharply against the Japanese yen on Tuesday as remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials hinted that more interest rate hikes are coming in the near term.
International Business Times
Dollar Climbs With U.S. Yields After Fed Doves Say Expect More Rate Hikes
The U.S. dollar remained elevated on Wednesday following its biggest surge in three weeks against major peers overnight, with Federal Reserve officials talking up the potential for further, aggressive interest rate hikes. The greenback continued its rise versus the safe-haven yen, extending its best gain for six weeks, as U.S....
RBI to raise rates in August but no consensus on size of hike - Reuters Poll
BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will hike its key interest rate on Friday, economists polled by Reuters said, but there was no consensus on the size of the move given the absence of any clear guidance from the central bank.
International Business Times
Chinese Warplanes Take To Skies, US Warships On Move Before Expected Pelosi Visit To Taiwan
Chinese warplanes buzzed the line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday shortly before the expected arrival in Taipei of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a visit that has pushed friction between Washington and Beijing to a new level. The Chinese leadership has repeatedly warned against Pelosi, a...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Slip As Weak Manufacturing Data Stokes Recession Fears
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as investors worried about global oil demand following weak manufacturing data in several countries. Brent crude futures fell 29 cents to $99.74 a barrel by 0002 GMT, with WTI crude futures down 22 cents at $93.67 a barrel.
International Business Times
The Fed May Be Misleading Markets, Again
The Fed may be misleading markets again with dovish statements about the direction of monetary policy, setting traders and investors up for another disappointment. Anyone following the Federal Open Market Operation Committee (FOMC) meetings, which craft the nation's monetary policy, should vividly recall several FOMC meetings when the Fed talked about inflation being a "transitory" problem. Thus, it saw no need to do something about it. Instead, the nation’s central bank focused on a host of new mandates the political system added to its agenda, including lowering of income inequalities, the Fed’s “third mandate.” FOMC kept short-term and long-term interest rates low enough for low-income Americans to get jobs.
Benzinga
Why Currency Traders Borrowing In Euro Are Making More Money Than With Dollar
The euro's fall has come to the rescue of carry traders looking to invest in emerging market currencies. Such trades, where borrowed euros are used to invest in high-yielding emerging market (EM) currencies, have recorded lucrative profits to the tune of about 29% this year, depending on the choice of the EM currency, reported Bloomberg.
Australia's central bank hikes rates, says policy not on pre-set path
SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on Tuesday raised interest rates for a fourth month running, but tempered guidance on further hikes as it forecast faster inflation but also a slowdown in the economy.
International Business Times
Dollar Aided By Hawkish Fed; Sterling Eyes Big BoE Rate Hike
The dollar held onto recent gains against other major currencies on Thursday, as more Federal Reserve officials reinforced the central bank's determination to slay the highest inflation in decades with aggressive interest rate hikes. The Bank of England meanwhile was widely expected to raise interest rates by the most since...
FOXBusiness
30-year fixed mortgage rate saw biggest weekly decline since 2020
A decline in the rate on a 30-year mortgage had a positive effect on several areas of the real estate market in the past week. "The 30-year fixed rate saw the largest weekly decline since 2020, falling 31 basis points to 5.43%," said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. "The drop in rates led to increases in both refinance and purchase applications, but compared to a year ago, activity is still depressed."
Inflation hits another 40-year high. What does that mean for shoppers and the next Fed rate hike?
Inflation touched a new 40-year high last month as gas, food, and rent costs surged. That will likely mean another big Fed rate hike this month.
Federal Reserve hikes interest rates for the fourth time this year
The Federal Reserve took an aggressive step on Wednesday to combat soaring inflation with the announcement of another larger than usual, three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike. The increase comes as central banking officials face a tough balancing act: bringing down rising prices amid growing concerns of an economic downturn.
Why Is U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Going Down? Here’s the Scoop
The yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury have fallen to around 2.5 percent, which is almost 100 basis points lower than the 2022 peak. Since then, the Federal Reserve has raised rates by 150 basis points and the Fed fund rates are now between 2.25 percent and 2.50 percent. Why is the 10-year Treasury yield doing down despite the Fed’s rate hikes?
CNBC
Mortgage rates fall sharply after negative GDP report and Fed's latest hike
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.22% on Thursday from 5.54% on Wednesday. "This is an exceptionally fast drop!" wrote Matthew Graham of Mortgage News Daily. The rate fell even further Friday to 5.13%. The slide in mortgage rates came after a negative GDP report...
International Business Times
Credit Agricole Joins French Rivals In Upbeat Q2, Shares Jump
French banking group Credit Agricole's shares rose sharply on Thursday after it joined rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale in announcing better-than-expected quarterly profits driven by buoyant investment banking. Net income was 1.98 billion euros ($2 billion), a figure about 800 million euros higher than the average estimate of analysts.
International Business Times
FX Markets Haven't Seen Last Of Dollar Strength Yet - Analysts
The dollar's strength has yet to peak, according to a majority of currency strategists polled by Reuters who were however divided on when the currency's advance would come to an end. The greenback slipped from a decade high in mid-July but quickly snapped back when three Fed officials made it...
CNBC
U.S. Treasury yields move lower off the back of positive economic data
U.S. government debt prices were higher Thursday morning after investors welcomed a new batch of positive economic data. At around 2:30 am ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped to 2.7337% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 2.9710%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Bank of England likely to raise interest rates — maybe a lot
The Bank of England is likely to announce its biggest interest rate increase in more than 27 years on Thursday as it seeks to rein in accelerating inflation driven by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most economists expect the bank’s monetary policy committee to approve a half-percentage point increase after Gov. Andrew Bailey said two weeks ago that the United Kingdom's central bank would “act forcefully” if the inflation picture worsened. That would push the bank’s key interest rate to 1.75%, the highest since the depths of the global financial crisis in December 2008.The Bank of England has...
