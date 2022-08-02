After A Record First Half, Lamborghini Prepares For A Cold Winter

Read on www.ibtimes.com
No Worries About U.S. Demand For Now, Japan's Subaru Says
Japan's Subaru Corp expects strong demand from U.S. car buyers to continue, a senior executive said on Wednesday, amid growing concern about a slowdown in the world's largest economy. Chief Financial Officer Katsuyuki Mizuma's confidence highlights the split between consumers struggling to afford basic necessities amid record inflation and those...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Exclusive: Airbus Axes Remaining A350 Jet Deal With Qatar Airways - Sources
Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two...
EV Firms Lordstown Motors, Nikola Stick To Production Targets
Electric-vehicle makers Lordstown Motors Corp and Nikola Corp on Thursday shrugged off supply chain snarls that weighed on peers to reaffirm annual production targets after reporting upbeat quarterly performance. Lordstown Motors' shares advanced about 8% as it cited lower expenses to slash its full-year capital needs to between $50 million...
Best Solar-Powered Generator 2022: GRECELL Portable Power Station 1000W
NOTE: This article is a contribution and do not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. A strong wind from a storm hits, and the power immediately goes out – bet you wish you had a generator. You’re out camping, and your electronic devices are running low on batteries – a generator would surely come in handy right now. Or maybe you’re trying to live off-grid but still need to work on the go – yet another solid case for a generator.
'The Turbine Works': Germany's Scholz Points Finger At Russia In Energy Row
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said Russia had no reason to hold up the return of a gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that had been serviced in Canada but has since been stranded in Germany in an escalating energy standoff. Standing next to the turbine on...
U.S. Regulator To Allow Freeport LNG To Resume Partial Operations In October
The second-largest U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter on Wednesday said it reached an agreement with a federal regulator that will allow it to resume some operations at its Quintana, Texas, plant in October. Freeport LNG shut the plant, which supplies about 20% of U.S. LNG exports, following an explosion...
Corteva Reports 14% Profit Jump, Raises Full-year Forecast
Corteva Inc on Thursday reported a 14% jump in second-quarter operating earnings and raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts, benefiting from demand for crop protection products. U.S. farmers have been encouraged to maximize crop yields after prices of essential grains and oilseeds have surged since the Ukraine war. Ukraine,...
Sun Life Shares Up After Earnings Beat, U.K. Unit Sale
Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business as well as an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings. Earlier on Thursday, Canada's second-largest life insurer agreed to sell its closed business in the United...
GM Doubles Miles Open To Its Super Cruise Technology
General Motors Co said on Wednesday owners of certain vehicles equipped with its Super Cruise assisted driving system will now be able to use it on 400,000 miles (643,740 km) of North American roads, doubling the current operating area as Tesla and other automakers race to deploy hands-free cruising technology.
Satellites Maker SES Beats Profit Estimates, Sees Upside To Market Consolidation
Satellite company SES's CEO reiterated on Thursday he saw industry consolidation as a good thing for the highly competitive market, but would not comment on merger rumours after the group posted stronger-than-expected half-year earnings. The Financial Times reported on Thursday SES was in talks to merge with its U.S. rival...
India Cenbank Raises Key Rate 50 Bps As Inflation Seen Staying Elevated
The Reserve Bank of India's key policy repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the third increase in the current cycle to cool stubbornly high inflation that has remained above the central bank's tolerance band for six straight months. With June retail inflation hitting 7%, economists polled...
Telecom Italia Trims Expected 2022 Core Profit Drop
Telecom Italia (TIM) has trimmed its expected profit drop for 2022 to lift its outlook on the back of its second-quarter results, helped by cost cutting and the contribution from the company's Brazilian subsidiary. TIM has been struggling to stay competitive in its home market, where it makes the bulk...
China's Memory Upstart YMTC Edges Closer To Rivals With 232-layer Chip
Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC) on Wednesday announced new memory chip technology that would help it catch up with rivals Micron and SK Hynix, just as Washington considers steeper curbs on Chinese semiconductor companies. The company unveiled its fourth-generation 3D NAND chip, the X3-9070, and its first...
Satellite Maker SES's Shares Slump On Merger Speculation
Satellite company SES's Paris-listed shares slumped as much as 10% on Thursday after the Financial Times reported it was in talks with U.S. rival Intelsat about a possible merger. The Luxembourg-based group, which also posted half-year earnings that beat expectations on Thursday, declined to comment on the market speculation. The...
‘Fire-breathing dragon clouds’: a wildfire-fueled phenomenon explained
Nasa calls them the “fire-breathing dragon of clouds”. Aerial images of the McKinney fire taken this week captured an increasingly common phenomenon: a nearly 50,000ft plume known as a pyrocumulonimbus. The fire, which is raging nearly uncontained in California’s Klamath national forest, is just the latest this year...
As US Eyes New China Chip Curbs, Turmoil Looms For Global Market
Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to...
Wall Street Struggles For Direction As Slowdown Worries Weigh
Wall Street's main indexes wobbled on Thursday as gains in high-growth stocks offset losses in energy shares, with investors looking ahead to monthly jobs report for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The tech-heavy Nasdaq hovered near a three-month high that it hit in...
Oil Prices Extend Losses On Demand Worries
Oil prices extended losses on Friday, after hitting their lowest since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session, as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on global economic growth and demand. Brent crude dropped 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.02 a barrel by 0047 GMT,...
