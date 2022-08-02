ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Trump had a good two years, then something went wrong | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFd6x_0h1Tk5Xt00
Former President Donald Trump interacts with the crowd during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) [ SETH WENIG | AP ]

Don’t out-Trump Trump

I’m a registered Republican, but I am having a difficult time seeing a vote for anyone endorsed by former President Donald Trump — or who thinks like Trump or tries to out-Trump Trump himself. Donald Trump did some very good things his first two years in office. Then something happened, and it happened for the worse. Yet, it seems that every candidate wants to be connected somehow with him. I know that some may be some good people, but wanting support from or providing support to him feeds into the big lie about the 2020 election. What a shame that real Republicans have been so silent and there are no moderate Democrats or Republicans that can reel in the crazies from both parties.

Mario Rodriquez, St. Petersburg

Unity, not disunity

“Should Libertarians Root for a National Divorce?” | The left/right file, July 31

The last time the United States tried to get a “divorce,” more than 600,000 people died. Do we really want a repeat of that?

Carlos J. DeCisneros, Tampa

We need to learn

Lessons we should learn for what comes after COVID | Column, Aug. 1

Thanks to Dr. Shetal Shah for delivering an important message. Our inertia is no match for the velocity of a virus. As a retired epidemiologist, my sense of shame has spiked higher than the COVID case counts. I take a step beyond Dr. Shah’s fine prescription. The United States can’t contain monkeypox? As a society we’ve falsely put COVID behind us without looking in the rearview mirror. By any measure, especially relative to our putative advantages, our management of COVID and other contagions is shambolic. For all the many inquiries into less consequential system failures, and all the politicians’ election year promises of change, we have nothing aimed at examining our glaring deficiencies in epidemic control. It is unconscionable to face future wars, without better preparedness.

Pat Byrne, Largo

Comments / 224

Truth hurts
3d ago

in America there are many ways to dupe people. because here we are ready to believe a lie because is told by someone we agree with. therefore if the mindset to dupe Americans is conceived by our president it becomes extremely dangerous.

Reply(50)
41
Adria Underwood
2d ago

Well this is easy to explain, the first 2 years of a president is running off the former president's coat tails. He was good because of Obama, he was bad because of himself. Biden is bad now because of Trump. It's almost time for Biden to have his own and we will see how that is in the next 2 years.

Reply(6)
44
Katie
2d ago

😂 No matter what tRump tried desperately to say or do as prez, while occupying the WH... it was merely to benefit himself, always. He was there after the previous President left a lot of great things, that tRump COULD have tried to improve upon. That didn't happen, so America 🇺🇸 Dumped tRump in 2020 for somebody better.

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Removing Andrew Warren is Gov. DeSantis’ political broadside against an outspoken Democrat | Column

A woman checks the weather forecast. Staring at a map on her smart phone, she measures the miles to the state line and then calculates the cost of fuel to drive to her destination. She should spend the night there but plans to return home the same day because she needs to get back to work. She can sleep at a rest stop. She’s afraid to tell anyone about the clandestine trip because she believes she might be arrested before she makes it out of the state or after she’s back.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Republicans have a huge women problem | Column

Does the name Todd Akin ring a bell? For conservatives who remember the 2012 presidential election all too well, it induces a kind of political PTSD. Akin, the Republican nominee favored to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri, sent shockwaves through the GOP when he said, in defense of no abortion exceptions for rape or incest, “From what I understand from doctors, that’s really rare. If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.”
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Byrne
Person
Donald Trump
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letters#Republicans#Democrats
The Independent

Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses

Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him

UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy