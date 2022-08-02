ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Non-Profit Pushes To Recruit, Train More Special Ed Teachers

By Kurt Darling
WIBC.com
 3 days ago
wbiw.com

Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Four Year Later, Noblesville SRO Program Has Been “Game Changer”

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — You may have safety on your mind as your child heads back to school this month. In Noblesville, they have been taking safety to the next level at schools over the last four years. Since 2018, Noblesville residents have been shelling out enough money in tax dollars to pay for a school resource officer to be stationed at every school in the district.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Legislators OK $200 Rebates, Funding for Prenatal Health

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators have finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send you a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the $225 Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Study Finds Indiana Has The Worst Early Education System In America

Pre-school enrollment dropped by nearly 300,000 students during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts state the drop will erase a decade of progress and increased educational inequality. The National Education Association says that children enrolled in early education programs are more likely to be academically prepared...
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility

CROWN POINT, Ind. - The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana. The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point. About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said. The...
CROWN POINT, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Flags Directed to Half-Staff in Honor of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to half-staff following the passing of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. The U.S. Representative from Indiana was killed in a car crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday. Two of her staffers and the driver of the second vehicle were also killed in the head-on crash.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package

Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library

INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Indiana lawmakers poised to approve $200 tax rebate for Hoosiers

Hoosier taxpayers are likely to receive a $200 rebate check from the state, instead of $225, sometime in the next few months. State lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on a plan to return a portion of Indiana's record $6.1 billion budget reserve, but decided Thursday to reduce by 11% the value of the payment recommended by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to ensure more Hoosiers are eligible to receive it.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Covid-19 case numbers jump in Indiana and Illinois

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the United States, cases of Covid-19 are rising. Here's a look at the current case numbers in the Wabash Valley. There were more than 10,000 cases of Covid in Indiana last week. Ten people died from the virus in the past seven days. In...
INDIANA STATE
inkfreenews.com

GoFundMe Set Up For 3-Year-Old Warsaw Boy

MILFORD – Family and friends of Elliot Slusser have organized a gofundme page to help offset costs associated with his battle with cancer. The three-year-old is at Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and being treated for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Watch a Facebook video about Elliot Slusser here.
WARSAW, IN
Fox 59

What’s new at the Indiana State Fair Dairy bar this year?

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dairy Bar has existed in some capacity at the Indiana State Fair since 1941, but each year brings new signature menu items. Brooke Williams, director of communications for the American Dairy Association Indiana, joined us Thursday to talk about what you’ll find at the Dairy Bar this year, including a new milkshake flavor and some unexpected grilled cheese combinations.
INDIANA STATE

