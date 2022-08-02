Non-Profit Pushes To Recruit, Train More Special Ed Teachers

Read on www.wibc.com
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
WIBC.com
Four Year Later, Noblesville SRO Program Has Been “Game Changer”
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — You may have safety on your mind as your child heads back to school this month. In Noblesville, they have been taking safety to the next level at schools over the last four years. Since 2018, Noblesville residents have been shelling out enough money in tax dollars to pay for a school resource officer to be stationed at every school in the district.
Fox 59
Indiana Department of Education’s Latest Efforts to Fix Teacher Shortage
You’re probably aware of the teacher shortage in Indiana right now. Many school districts have already welcomed students back to class while others start next week, with teacher positions that still need to be filled. So, what is being done to fix the problem?. Senior Director of Educator Talent,...
WIBC.com
Legislators OK $200 Rebates, Funding for Prenatal Health
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators have finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send you a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the $225 Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
WIBC.com
Study Finds Indiana Has The Worst Early Education System In America
Pre-school enrollment dropped by nearly 300,000 students during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts state the drop will erase a decade of progress and increased educational inequality. The National Education Association says that children enrolled in early education programs are more likely to be academically prepared...
Indiana taxpayers in line for $200 rebate payments
Indiana taxpayers could soon see a $200 rebate payment coming into their inboxes under new legislation moving through the Statehouse.
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility
CROWN POINT, Ind. - The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana. The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point. About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said. The...
eaglecountryonline.com
Flags Directed to Half-Staff in Honor of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to half-staff following the passing of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. The U.S. Representative from Indiana was killed in a car crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday. Two of her staffers and the driver of the second vehicle were also killed in the head-on crash.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package
Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
wbiw.com
Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library
INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
Fox 59
New Castle Police Department receives fake active school shooter text
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Henry County dispatch received a 911 text indicating the possibility of an active shooter at Parker Elementary in New Castle. According to New Castle PD, officers responded to the school and made entry in under one minute. NCPD had six...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 49 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WIBC.com
Indiana’s ‘Inflation Relief’ Bill: Proudly Providing No Inflation Relief Whatsoever
The Indiana House and Senate reached a deal Thursday to return more than $1 billion in surplus revenue to taxpayers in a failed effort to provide “inflation relief” to struggling Hoosiers. Your grand total of the take, Mr., Mrs., or “decline to identify” Indiana taxpayer: $200 bucks. Or...
warricknews.com
Indiana lawmakers poised to approve $200 tax rebate for Hoosiers
Hoosier taxpayers are likely to receive a $200 rebate check from the state, instead of $225, sometime in the next few months. State lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on a plan to return a portion of Indiana's record $6.1 billion budget reserve, but decided Thursday to reduce by 11% the value of the payment recommended by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to ensure more Hoosiers are eligible to receive it.
95.3 MNC
Gen Con threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over abortion ban bill
One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
WNDU
Holcomb: House advances SB 2, automatic taxpayer refund
Indianapolis, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Governor Holcomb issued a statement as the House advanced SB 2. SB 2 includes returning up to, “1 billion dollars back to Hoosier taxpayers in the form of an automatic taxpayer refund.”
WTHI
Covid-19 case numbers jump in Indiana and Illinois
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the United States, cases of Covid-19 are rising. Here's a look at the current case numbers in the Wabash Valley. There were more than 10,000 cases of Covid in Indiana last week. Ten people died from the virus in the past seven days. In...
inkfreenews.com
GoFundMe Set Up For 3-Year-Old Warsaw Boy
MILFORD – Family and friends of Elliot Slusser have organized a gofundme page to help offset costs associated with his battle with cancer. The three-year-old is at Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and being treated for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Watch a Facebook video about Elliot Slusser here.
Fox 59
What’s new at the Indiana State Fair Dairy bar this year?
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dairy Bar has existed in some capacity at the Indiana State Fair since 1941, but each year brings new signature menu items. Brooke Williams, director of communications for the American Dairy Association Indiana, joined us Thursday to talk about what you’ll find at the Dairy Bar this year, including a new milkshake flavor and some unexpected grilled cheese combinations.
