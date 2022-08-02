Read on www.bbc.co.uk
The real reason Donald Trump is on board with LIV Golf
Donald Trump is not one to quibble about ethics when money is on the line.
John Daly Submits His LIV Golf Application by Calling the Saudi Crown Prince a ‘Great Guy’
John Daly has unsuccessfully lobbied Greg Norman to let him play for LIV Golf. The post John Daly Submits His LIV Golf Application by Calling the Saudi Crown Prince a ‘Great Guy’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
Greg Norman creates storm by falsely claiming LPGA Tour is sponsored by Saudi Oil Company Aramco
From the initial Mickelsongate to an interview that hasn’t happened yet, the golf world continues to analyze every press conference, email, and statement released by the LIV organization and the PGA and DP World Tours. Much of the controversy surrounds the answers given to the question, “Why?”. At...
John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot
While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
Just hitched: Tom Watson marries former CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade
Tom Watson has a busy week ahead of him. But first, a wedding to attend. His wedding. The eight-time major champion got hitched Saturday in New Jersey, marrying LeslieAnne Wade. The couple announced their engagement in May. They plan to travel to the Old Course at St. Andrews to attend the 150th Open Championship, which begins Thursday in Scotland.
Text messages between Sergio Garcia and Greg Norman have surfaced from the LIV Golf lawsuit and they're ... interesting
It’s been a busy few days on the LIV golf front. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Invitational Series players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour in response to their banishment from the U.S. circuit after jumping ship and joining the Saudi-backed series.
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
Justin Thomas blasts LIV Golf players' lawsuit against PGA Tour: 'They're suing every single one of us'
A group of 11 LIV Tour golfers on Wednesday revealed their intent to file an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour after the latter suspended any defectors to the new Saudi-backed golf tour. That group, which includes Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, accuses the PGA of "(harming) the careers and...
Viral LIV Video Shows Trump, Carlson, MTG Laugh At 'Let's Go Brandon' Chant
The video of Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump laughing at the chants at the golf event has been viewed over 125,000 times.
11 surprises from Phil Mickelson, other LIV players’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour
Much of the messaging between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been veiled to date, but not anymore. The war for men’s professional golf has officially reached the court room, with Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine others filing a lawsuit against the PGA Tour for anticompetitive practices and restraint of trade.
Greg Norman Confirms Tiger Woods Turned Down $700-800 Million To Join LIV Golf
Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion and widely considered the G.O.A.T. of professional golf, declined an offer between $700-800 million to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to Greg Norman. The LIV Golf CEO confirmed that the offer was “somewhere in [that] neighborhood” during an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on Monday night.
Could LIV force a pro golf boycott? Davis Love III threatens golf’s ‘nuclear option’
Golf’s next great battle could take place in a courtroom, but make no mistake about it, it’ll be decided on the course. On Wednesday, Phil Mickelson joined 10 other LIV Golf players in filing an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an effort to have their suspensions lifted. The suits allege the PGA Tour’s suspensions serve no purpose other than to cause harm to the players and to restrict LIV’s growth, and ask the court to issue a temporary restraining order that would allow each of the players to return to competing on the tour of their choice.
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau lead group of 11 LIV golfers suing PGA Tour for antitrust practices
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the matter. In a 105-page complaint, the players are challenging their suspensions by the tour for defecting to the Saudi-backed circuit....
Former World No. 1 Jason Day withdraws from Wyndham Championship ahead of second round
Former World No. 1 Jason Day withdrew from the Wyndham Championship ahead of the second round, citing illness. The 34-year-old Australian has plummeted to No. 140 in the world and hasn’t won since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. He opened the regular-season finale of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup with a 3-under 67 at Sedgefield Golf Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, and entered Friday’s play in a tie for 23rd place, six strokes off the lead held by John Huh.
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau among 11 LIV Golf Invitational Series players filing lawsuit against PGA Tour
Talk of lawsuits involving the breakaway Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series and the PGA Tour has been just that. Until now. As first reported in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, 11 LIV golfers are suing to challenge their PGA Tour suspensions. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are among...
2022 Wyndham Championship prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions
The final week of the regular season takes us to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. It’s the final chance for players outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings to punch their ticket to The Northern Trust next week for the first event of the playoffs.
