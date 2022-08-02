ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Spun

Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
Golf.com

John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot

While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Text messages between Sergio Garcia and Greg Norman have surfaced from the LIV Golf lawsuit and they're ... interesting

It’s been a busy few days on the LIV golf front. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Invitational Series players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour in response to their banishment from the U.S. circuit after jumping ship and joining the Saudi-backed series.
GolfWRX

‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned

There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
Golf.com

11 surprises from Phil Mickelson, other LIV players’ lawsuit against the PGA Tour

Much of the messaging between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been veiled to date, but not anymore. The war for men’s professional golf has officially reached the court room, with Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine others filing a lawsuit against the PGA Tour for anticompetitive practices and restraint of trade.
Yardbarker

Greg Norman Confirms Tiger Woods Turned Down $700-800 Million To Join LIV Golf

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion and widely considered the G.O.A.T. of professional golf, declined an offer between $700-800 million to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to Greg Norman. The LIV Golf CEO confirmed that the offer was “somewhere in [that] neighborhood” during an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on Monday night.
Golf.com

Could LIV force a pro golf boycott? Davis Love III threatens golf’s ‘nuclear option’

Golf’s next great battle could take place in a courtroom, but make no mistake about it, it’ll be decided on the course. On Wednesday, Phil Mickelson joined 10 other LIV Golf players in filing an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an effort to have their suspensions lifted. The suits allege the PGA Tour’s suspensions serve no purpose other than to cause harm to the players and to restrict LIV’s growth, and ask the court to issue a temporary restraining order that would allow each of the players to return to competing on the tour of their choice.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former World No. 1 Jason Day withdraws from Wyndham Championship ahead of second round

Former World No. 1 Jason Day withdrew from the Wyndham Championship ahead of the second round, citing illness. The 34-year-old Australian has plummeted to No. 140 in the world and hasn’t won since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. He opened the regular-season finale of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup with a 3-under 67 at Sedgefield Golf Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, and entered Friday’s play in a tie for 23rd place, six strokes off the lead held by John Huh.
