Mercer County High School fall sports schedules
Aug. 26 - Farmington, 7 p.m. Sept. 2 - At Knoxville, 7 p.m. Sept. 16 - Abingdon-Avon, 7 p.m. Sept. 23 - At ROWVA, 7 p.m. Sept. 30 - Princeville, 7 p.m. Oct. 7 - Prairie Central, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 - Stark County, 7 p.m. Oct. 21 - At...
Man wanted for Tennessee murder of his girlfriend captured in Galesburg
Officers were called to the Rescue Mission, 435 E. Third St., by an employee regarding a man who had been staying there for two weeks who was asked to leave due to suspected drug use. He was known to be from Tennessee due to giving the Rescue Mission a Tennessee identification card and driving a vehicle with Tennessee license plates.
Who were the victors in the Galesburg Junior All-City golf tourney? Find out here...
GALESBURG — Titus Cramer and Ella Herchenroder were the overall winners of the 2022 Galesburg Junior All-City golf tournament. Cramer, who finished atop the boys field, and Herchenroder, who won the girls crown, had different goals when they competed in the event. "My goal was to get done as...
College news
ALEXIS — Kaitlyn J. Kinney, a junior from Alexis, was among a total of 192 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University who were named to the 2022 Summer Dean's List. Quincy University. ALEDO — Malorie Matlick of Aledo was named to the Quincy University Dean's List for the...
Pandemic attendance. How bad was it in Galesburg schools? And is it improving?
GALESBURG — In 2020-21, Galesburg's Community School District 205's rate of chronic absenteeism was triple compared to the previous year prior and was double the rate of nearby school districts. The district's main tool for tackling chronic absenteeism — a metric which is defined by students missing 10% or...
Roseville Lanes and Diner adds breakfast buffet on Saturdays — here are the details!
ROSEVILLE — Krystal Jones, along with her husband, Casey, bought Roseville Lanes and Diner, 120 E. Penn Ave, Roseville, in July 2021. "My husband and I have always dreamed of owning our own business," Krystal explained. She said the diner is a small town, family owned and operated business...
'She was fearless:' Death of 12-year-old Lexi Payne saddens, unites Cameron community
MONMOUTH — Leave it to the youngest speaker at Saturday’s funeral service for 12-year-old Cameron resident Lexi Payne to get right to the heart of the matter on a very difficult day. Simply put, Lexi’s best friend, Kaycee Walters, said it best. “Be kind and loving to...
Who's going to play at Back Road Music Festival Aug. 13 at Galva? See performers here
Get ready to pack the lawn chairs and sunscreen and expect to enjoy a day of world class music and entertainment in Galva beginning at 4 PM. The Back Road Music Festival is celebrating its 8th year of bringing nationally touring acts down the Back Roads to Galva Illinois' natural amphitheater located at the Galva Park District.
BNSF freight train derails in East Galesburg; no injuries reported
EAST GALESBURG — The State Street railroad crossing in East Galesburg is closed as the result of a train derailment here Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported. According to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the derailment of a train belonging to BNSF around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The train was traveling eastbound and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street.
Season on the brink: Galva finds new football coach after community callout
GALVA — Just over two weeks ago, Galva High School didn't have a head football coach, and Wildcats athletic director Adam Norway went into desperation mode. It was coming to the point where if no one stepped up then the school wouldn't have fielded a team. On Tuesday, July...
Pedestrian killed in train accident in Macomb
MACOMB — A pedestrian has been killed following a collision with a train Tuesday evening. According to a Wednesday, August 3, 2022 release by the Macomb Police Department, police were called to the train tracks west of Bower Road in response to a report of a train accident involving a pedestrian. Fire department and a Lifeguard ambulance crew responded shortly after MPD arrived.
Man unable to withdraw guilty plea for Jan. 1, 2021, shooting; 26-year sentence stands
GALESBURG — On Wednesday, nearly a year after Kyle Reddick pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder, Circuit Judge Richard Gambrell denied Reddick's motion to withdraw his guilty plea. As a result, Reddick will be required to serve the remainder of his 26-year prison sentence. Illinois law requires that he serves 85% of this sentence.
Burglary/Thefts: Vehicle recovered after being stolen from driveway
GALESBURG — A motor vehicle was reportedly recovered after being stolen from a driveway in southeastern Galesburg Sunday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Day Street at 9:44 a.m., where they were told that a green, 1995 Ford Explorer had last been seen in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. the night before. The victim also explained that the spare keys to the vehicle were missing from his home. The vehicle was placed into LEADS as stolen.
Real estate transactions
Date Recorded: 7-25 Address: 2017 170th Ave., Reynolds. Seller: Cherie L. Van Daele, Dennis J. Van Daele, Lawrence A. Van Daele. Seller: Shawn J. Miller, Shawn J. Miller Trustee Trust. Buyer: Bassford Construction. Amt. $100,000. Date Recorded: 7-28 Address: 304 Second St., Sherrard. Seller: DSV SPV1 LLC. Buyer: Pervez Hai.
