Monmouth, IL

aledotimesrecord.com

Mercer County High School fall sports schedules

Aug. 26 - Farmington, 7 p.m. Sept. 2 - At Knoxville, 7 p.m. Sept. 16 - Abingdon-Avon, 7 p.m. Sept. 23 - At ROWVA, 7 p.m. Sept. 30 - Princeville, 7 p.m. Oct. 7 - Prairie Central, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 - Stark County, 7 p.m. Oct. 21 - At...
MERCER COUNTY, IL


Man wanted for Tennessee murder of his girlfriend captured in Galesburg

Officers were called to the Rescue Mission, 435 E. Third St., by an employee regarding a man who had been staying there for two weeks who was asked to leave due to suspected drug use. He was known to be from Tennessee due to giving the Rescue Mission a Tennessee identification card and driving a vehicle with Tennessee license plates.
GALESBURG, IL


College news

ALEXIS — Kaitlyn J. Kinney, a junior from Alexis, was among a total of 192 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University who were named to the 2022 Summer Dean's List. Quincy University. ALEDO — Malorie Matlick of Aledo was named to the Quincy University Dean's List for the...
ALEXIS, IL


Pandemic attendance. How bad was it in Galesburg schools? And is it improving?

GALESBURG — In 2020-21, Galesburg's Community School District 205's rate of chronic absenteeism was triple compared to the previous year prior and was double the rate of nearby school districts. The district's main tool for tackling chronic absenteeism — a metric which is defined by students missing 10% or...
GALESBURG, IL


BNSF freight train derails in East Galesburg; no injuries reported

EAST GALESBURG — The State Street railroad crossing in East Galesburg is closed as the result of a train derailment here Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported. According to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the derailment of a train belonging to BNSF around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The train was traveling eastbound and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street.
EAST GALESBURG, IL


Pedestrian killed in train accident in Macomb

MACOMB — A pedestrian has been killed following a collision with a train Tuesday evening. According to a Wednesday, August 3, 2022 release by the Macomb Police Department, police were called to the train tracks west of Bower Road in response to a report of a train accident involving a pedestrian. Fire department and a Lifeguard ambulance crew responded shortly after MPD arrived.
MACOMB, IL


Burglary/Thefts: Vehicle recovered after being stolen from driveway

GALESBURG — A motor vehicle was reportedly recovered after being stolen from a driveway in southeastern Galesburg Sunday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Day Street at 9:44 a.m., where they were told that a green, 1995 Ford Explorer had last been seen in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. the night before. The victim also explained that the spare keys to the vehicle were missing from his home. The vehicle was placed into LEADS as stolen.
GALESBURG, IL


Real estate transactions

Date Recorded: 7-25 Address: 2017 170th Ave., Reynolds. Seller: Cherie L. Van Daele, Dennis J. Van Daele, Lawrence A. Van Daele. Seller: Shawn J. Miller, Shawn J. Miller Trustee Trust. Buyer: Bassford Construction. Amt. $100,000. Date Recorded: 7-28 Address: 304 Second St., Sherrard. Seller: DSV SPV1 LLC. Buyer: Pervez Hai.
ALEDO, IL

