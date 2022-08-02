Top 3 cryptos with interesting utilities: Mehracki (MKI), Solana (SOL), and Stellar (XLM)

Altcoin season is a phenomenon that excites investors in the crypto market. It often means a period of multiple gains as the altcoins see their valuations and prices grow rapidly. This usually comes after a bull run in the price of bitcoin, which is now the case with the current market. With summer coming into full bloom, altcoins seem to be having the time of their lives as performance has been outstanding all around.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO