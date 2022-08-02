Top 3 cryptos with interesting utilities: Mehracki (MKI), Solana (SOL), and Stellar (XLM)

Read on bitcoinist.com
SANGO Coin: The First Government-Backed Cryptocurrency That Is Not A CBDC
Government-backed digital assets, CBDCs, have been put forward by different countries to implement crypto payments in the country as opposed to using decentralized currencies such as Bitcoin. It is in response to the rapid adoption rate of cryptocurrencies around the world due to their rising value and high returns. The cryptocurrencies did not give governments any control over them, hence the reason behind the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).
Binance And Mastercard Partner To Launch Card To Users In Argentina
Crypto exchange Binance has partnered with Mastercard to launch a cryptocurrency power card for customers in Argentina. The card will be useful to spend digital assets in everyday purchases, a press release says, and reduce the gap between crypto and fiat payment rails. The Latin American country will be the...
5 Best Crypto Presales and Crypto ICOs 2022
Getting in on the next big thing is best before it hits the market. An initial coin offering (ICO) may be a good time to scoop up some coins, but even better is the presale. Numerous cryptocurrencies have ICOs, but it’s important to determine the best crypto presales. Our...
7 New Cryptocurrency To Watch With Potential 2022
New cryptos are being added to the blockchain almost every day. Thousands of crypto projects exist, but many are here today and gone tomorrow. We wanted to identify the best, so we compared the major projects and came up with a list of new cryptos to watch. The Top 7...
PrimeXBT vs. ByBit vs. Deribit: Who Offers The Most Powerful Leverage?
When crypto bull market profits dry up, the best way to keep gains coming is by using leverage to open long and short positions on cryptocurrencies when volatility strikes. Traders can tailor their trading strategy to fit the trend, not fight against it. The margin trading space is filled with...
Binance Adds Shiba Inu To Crypto Card, Enabling SHIB Payments For 60 Million Merchants
Shiba Inu has been taking the payments route to provide more utility for the cryptocurrency. Over the past year, numerous brands and merchants have begun to accept the meme coin as a mode of payment, seemingly to leverage the popularity of the coin among investors. It has now taken another step in its payments utility as it lands on the largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance.
Live Crypto Party (LCP) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 2, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Live Crypto Party (LCP) on August 2, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LCP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a Party-to-Earn metaverse platform, Live Crypto Party...
Bitcoin Difficulty Adjustments Leads To Rebound In Hashrate
Data shows the latest downwards adjustment in the Bitcoin mining difficulty has lead to the hashrate observing a bounce back up. Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Observes Surge During Last Couple Of Weeks. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the hashrate has risen up following the largest decrease in...
How Summer Is Turning Into A Short-Lived Altcoin Season
Altcoin season is a phenomenon that excites investors in the crypto market. It often means a period of multiple gains as the altcoins see their valuations and prices grow rapidly. This usually comes after a bull run in the price of bitcoin, which is now the case with the current market. With summer coming into full bloom, altcoins seem to be having the time of their lives as performance has been outstanding all around.
As The Fed Increase Rates By 75 Points What Crypto Investments Can Help Shield You From Inflation?
A very basic but often effective way to help combat inflation is through the use of monetary policy. Monetary policy is where interest rates are changed to try and alter consumer habits typically by moving inflation rates. For example, higher interest rates encourage savers to keep more money in the bank by offering higher yields and those who owe money through loans and mortgages will see their repayments increase unless on a fixed interest rate plan.
Electrifying! With Stablesats, Galoy Brings The Dollar To The Lightning Network
If this works as promised, Stablesats could change the game. It could change the world, even. The new Galoy product solves a problem and an urge that the bitcoin community has had for ages. Synthetic dollars that don’t need a token or rely on a third party to work. In fact, if Stablesats works as promised it will solve the most difficult of the tasks that Strike and The Human Rights Foundation offered a bounty of one BTC for.
Gnox (GNOX), Cardano (ADA), And Tron (TRX) Could Help Keep Your Portfolio Safe During Bear Market
With the current crypto bear market, savvy investors have an opportunity to purchase high-valued crypto assets at a discount. With that being said, here are some of the best cryptos to stock up on during this phase of the market. Gnox (GNOX) Gnox has increased by more than 60%, and...
LBank Exchange Will List Drive Crypto (DRIVECRYPTO) on August 9, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 4, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Drive Crypto (DRIVECRYPTO) on August 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DRIVECRYPTO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 23:00 (UTC+8) on August 9, 2022. As the...
Poloniex to List ETH Potential Hard Fork Tokens in Support of the Merge
August 4, 2022, Panama City, Panama – Poloniex, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, announces that it fully supports the Ethereum Merge with listing of two potential forked ETH tokens: ETHS & ETHW, with commencement date of trading on August 8. More details. Through its more than...
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Resumes Certain Altcoin Withdrawals
Crypto exchange Zipmex has now resumed withdrawals for a few altcoins apart from Bitcoin and Ethereum. So far, there are no updates about Bitcoin and Ethereum withdrawals. The halt in withdrawals on Zipmex happened after the two other exchanges Babel and Celsius froze withdrawals. The crypto exchange has now started...
Bitcoin Trading Volume Remains Close To 1-Year Highs
Data shows the Bitcoin trading volume has remained near one-year highs recently as activity on Binance stays elevated following the fee removal. Bitcoin 7-Day Average Trading Volume Has Kept At High Values In Recent Weeks. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, around 80% of the latest activity...
“X-to-Earn” in Crypto: What Does it Involve?
In little over a year, the concept of ‘X-to-Earn’ gained a strong foothold in the cryptocurrency and Web3 space, and has already evolved into numerous different incarnations. Play-to-Earn (P2E), Move-to-Earn (M2E) and Watch-to-Earn (W2E) are just some of the ideas blockchain developers have come up with to incentivize...
Bitcoin ATMs Are Springing Back To Life In Japan After 4-Year Hibernation
Bitcoin ATMs are coming out of dormancy in Japan for the first time since the crypto winter of 2018 — allowing residents of Osaka and Tokyo to trade cryptocurrencies from devices other than their smartphones or personal computers. Gaia Co., Ltd, a local cryptocurrency exchange company, disclosed on Wednesday...
Carbon12 – The New Reserve Currency for Christians
USA, August 4, 2022 – Forum12, a group of faith-based futurists has partnered with Gravity. Jack, Inc. to announce the development of Carbon12, a cryptocurrency token built by Christians, for Christians. Carbon12 aims to establish a parallel economy of believers that functions independently of the traditional financial system by creating an ecosystem that circulates capital among an international faith community.
Ethereum Merge: The Past, The Present, And The Future
The anticipation around the Ethereum Merge has continued to build up. While nothing is set in stone, it does seem likely that the Merge will happen according to the most recent schedule put out by the developers. This air of certainty has influenced the market greatly, and the price of the digital assets has responded in kind. As the market moves closer to the Merge, we take a look at the journey that has brought the network to where it is now and where it is headed.
