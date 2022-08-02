John Popovich’s legendary career in sports started at WOUB

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — 2021 was a difficult year for the Crooksville Ceramics. Due to issues with their stadium, the team was forced to play the entirety of their season on the road. They were also unable to get into the win column finishing 0-9. The tough schedule of the MVL did not make it easy for the Ceramics and they struggled to put points on the board. For first year head coach Gage Lotozo, building back the program begins with work ethic and consistency in the offseason program.

CROOKSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO