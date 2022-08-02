John Popovich’s legendary career in sports started at WOUB

Read on woub.org
Related
WOUB
A new stadium awaits Crooksville by the end of 2022
CROOKSVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — 2021 was a difficult year for the Crooksville Ceramics. Due to issues with their stadium, the team was forced to play the entirety of their season on the road. They were also unable to get into the win column finishing 0-9. The tough schedule of the MVL did not make it easy for the Ceramics and they struggled to put points on the board. For first year head coach Gage Lotozo, building back the program begins with work ethic and consistency in the offseason program.
meigsindypress.com
July 2022 Meigs Grand Jury Returns Indictments
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on July 13, 2022 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned twenty-two indictments. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. Christopher Caldwell, 40, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, was indicted for...
columbusfreepress.com
“Cheshire, Ohio” Virtual Screening and “question-and-answer” with Director Eve Morgenstern
“A gun-toting 83-year-old woman refuses to sell her house to the power plant next door. But despite her refusal, the plant has moved ahead with their 20-million-dollar deal to buy out most of Cheshire and bulldoze all the homes. What happened in this Ohio River town overrun by one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the world? A story of money, power, and the increasingly difficult choices we face surrounding coal and the environment, ‘Cheshire, Ohio’ makes us think twice about home.”
WOUB
Nelsonville residents collect donations for Eastern Kentucky flood victims
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) – A group of Nelsonville residents are collecting donations for relief as they travel to Eastern Kentucky this weekend. For the past several weeks, Kentucky has been struggling to cope with severe flooding and heat. The extreme weather has left hundreds of people displaced and emergency service workers are actively searching for missing people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Man dies in southeastern Ohio crash
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Vinton County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The accident was reported just after 6:45 a.m. near mile post 16. Troopers say Casey Jordan, 22, of Albany, was driving a Ford Ranger...
Portsmouth Times
19 Indictments handed down
PORTSMOUTH – Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 22 and returned 19 public indictments. There were 2 no bills. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. Kevin T. Clark, 45. Oak Hill, Ohio, was...
Northern Kentucky father, sons split $500,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off prize
William Hicks and his sons William Hicks Jr. and Stephen Hicks received a check for $118,333.33 each after one of them won a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off's top prize.
WOUB
Y-Bridge Festival returns after a two year hiatus to celebrate the arts in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) – The annual Y-Bridge Arts Festival returned after a two year hiatus, and for one artist, it was a chance to raise awareness for a good cause. “We don’t take a salary. All of our profit goes to pancreatic cancer research,” said Mel Preston, the founder of Diane’s Seeds for Hope, a nonprofit organization.
RELATED PEOPLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police in Waverly search for missing girl
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing. The height of Jordan Grooms is described as 5′ 6″. Officials say she was last seen around 9 p.m. yesterday. Contact the police department at...
Portsmouth Times
Organized & Major Crimes Task Force assists the Ohio Adult Authority and U.S. Marshals
Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans and Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless announce that on August 2nd, 2022, at approximately 12:00hrs, Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force assisted the United States Marshal Service and Ohio Adult Parole Authority in serving an arrest warrant on a parolee at the Rodeway Inn in Rosemount, Ohio.
meigsindypress.com
Meigs Deputies to Participate in High Visibility Enforcement Campaign this Weekend
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Deputies will be participating in an enforcement campaign focusing on traffic safety. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, his office will be conducting a High Visibility Enforcement campaign this upcoming weekend. This campaign is part of the Summer Holiday Enforcement Program Grant through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. High Visibility Enforcement is a universal traffic safety approach designed to create deterrence and change unlawful traffic behaviors. The goal is to reduce fatal crashes in Meigs County.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Agents roundup wanted parolees in Scioto County
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force assisted the United States Marshal Service and Ohio Adult Parole Authority in serving an arrest warrant on a parolee at the Rodeway Inn in Rosemount on Wednesday. Arrested was Nathan Willis of Portsmouth, for an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Head-on crash claims life of Albany man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — An Albany man lost his life in a fatal head-on crash along route 93 in Vinton County shortly before 7 a.m. this morning. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Casey Jordan was driving a Ford Ranger truck along the highway when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Reports say Jordan drove into the path of a Dodge Ram driven by 62-year-old David Mammone of Lancaster.
Ohio Man Found Dead On Log Near River
This is the second person found dead by the same river this week.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car crashes into North Bridge Street business in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Employees of the Pizza Hut at 163 North Bridge say the business will remain closed for most of the day following a car crash into their building. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the building, shattering the front window of the pizza shop on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOUB
Athens City Council refers towing ordinance to committee
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – In a unanimous decision, the Athens City Council voted Monday to refer an ordinance that would dismantle the city’s towing regulations back to committee. The ordinance would have eliminated regulations that set towing fees and the process for tow truck operators to get a...
WOUB
One COVID-related death has been reported in Athens County, along with 185 new cases for July 29 – Aug. 4
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 147 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after one was added to the total Thursday. The county also has now had had 16,782 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 185 additional cases were reported since last week’s update.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two people attacked while taking a walk in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two individuals reported being pepper-sprayed while walking along a county road, according to law enforcement. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault that occurred Tuesday afternoon along County Road 550. According to the victims, a man driving an SUV came close...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
Comments / 0