Phatt City to perform at Statesville's Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series

This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. The picturesque mountain communities of Watauga County are filled with a rich history. They are home to one of the South’s first resorts, dating from the late 1800s, to the famous locomotives of the early 1900s, and to Mast General Store which has been around to see much of that history.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO