Phatt City to perform at Statesville's Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series

Read on statesville.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Corvettes of Statesville cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries
Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony will be the beneficiary of a cruise-in Saturday at Signal Hill Mall. Corvettes of Statesville will hold a cruise-in from 2-6 p.m. Nonperishable canned foods and monetary donations are what the ministry needs most, said Executive Director Mandy Howell. Corvettes of Statesville’s Bucky Edmonds said...
corneliustoday.com
Weekender Aug. 4-7: Lots of music options this weekend
Aug. 4-6 7 pm. Live music takes place at a one-of-a-kind outdoor venue at the Whitewater Center. William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar is the iconic tale of political intrigue and false friendships that ultimately cause more harm than good. Recommended for ages 14 and older. Tickets: $15. Historic Rural Hill, Neck Road, Huntersville.
focusnewspaper.com
Seniors Morning Out Activities To Include Farmers Market, Art, And Wellness Programs
Hickory – Seniors Morning Out Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in August including trips to the Hickory Farmers Market and an art class at the Hickory Museum of Art. Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which...
WRAL
Hidden history: In hotel, theatre, Boone and Blowing Rock connect past to present
This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Named for American pioneer Daniel Boone, Boone, N.C, is the seat of Watauga County — and in name alone is the perfect encapsulation of all the history that the county holds. Since its founding in 1849, Watauga...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe restaurant drag show sparks controversy
To bring people to downtown, though, they thought of something novel, at least for Union County -- drag shows, which have proven to be a draw.
WBTV
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.
Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
Carolina Renaissance Festival tickets go on sale this week amid new changes
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tickets for the 29th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival go on sale Friday, kicking off the start of several new changes planned for the upcoming season, according to a CRF news release. Festival officials recently announced a list of changes planned to improve traffic conditions that include a major revision of how […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
charlotteonthecheap.com
2nd Annual Kantoberfest in Kannapolis
West Avenue District and Old Armor Beer Company are present the 2nd Annual Kantoberfest. This is Kannapolis’ Oktoberfest celebration. We’ve put together a big list of Oktoberfest celebrations in the Charlotte area! Check it out for the Wiener dog races, stein hoisting competitions, bratwurst, beer and more!. It...
WRAL
Homegrown companies create decades-long legacies in Watauga County
This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. The picturesque mountain communities of Watauga County are filled with a rich history. They are home to one of the South’s first resorts, dating from the late 1800s, to the famous locomotives of the early 1900s, and to Mast General Store which has been around to see much of that history.
scoopcharlotte.com
16 Restaurant Openings, 6 Coming Soon, 5 Closings, Plus Events & Food News for August
It’s been a long hot summer, but Charlotte’s food scene shows no sign of cooling down just yet. Read on for the latest new hotspots to try, new openings expected soon and culinary news to note. NOW OPEN. Uptown. The much-anticipated Japanese restaurant features the Robata grilling technique,...
WBTV
Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Vendors who had used the old Eastland Mall site for their open-air market for years now have a permanent place to call home. Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari shared a series of tweets Tuesday night, saying the city has officially secured a new, permanent location for vendors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (8) updates to this series since Updated 9 min ago.
‘A dream come true’: Bull’s Tavern in Winston-Salem to close late August
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bull’s Tavern in Winston-Salem will close at the end of this month, according to the downtown bar’s social media page. “We are going to celebrate these last 30 days,” Danielle Bull wrote on Bull’s Tavern’s Facebook page. “It’s bittersweet but I am so glad the last ten years happened. This has been a dream come true.”
Charlotte Stories
Concord Mills Announces New List of Retailers
Concord Mills today announced the additions of a variety of unique new retailers, of which some are now open and others are coming soon to North Carolina’s largest retail, entertainment and dining destination. In addition to the added retailers and services, Concord Mills has unveiled a ridesharing pickup zone...
Charlotte Stories
Major Homebuilder Investing Millions Into Kings Mountain Facility
(parent of Ryan Homes, Heartland Homes, and NV Homes) just announced plans to launch a major multi-million dollar expansion in Kings Mountain. The Cleveland County expansion will add 58 new jobs and significantly increase the capacity of their prefab and distribution facilities, allowing them to build more homes at a faster pace all across the Charlotte region.
Charlotte area restaurants featured on Food Network
Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds.
When is the first day of school in the Triad?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
Blacklion closing store here as it opens a new chapter
CHARLOTTE — It’s the end of an era for a family-owned retail operation that’s been a staple for home-décor shoppers in the Charlotte area for almost 27 years. Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace will close its last remaining store here early next year. In a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
Comments / 0