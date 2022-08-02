ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Phatt City to perform at Statesville's Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series

By Special to the Record, Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on statesville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Corvettes of Statesville cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries

Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony will be the beneficiary of a cruise-in Saturday at Signal Hill Mall. Corvettes of Statesville will hold a cruise-in from 2-6 p.m. Nonperishable canned foods and monetary donations are what the ministry needs most, said Executive Director Mandy Howell. Corvettes of Statesville’s Bucky Edmonds said...
STATESVILLE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Weekender Aug. 4-7: Lots of music options this weekend

Aug. 4-6 7 pm. Live music takes place at a one-of-a-kind outdoor venue at the Whitewater Center. William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar is the iconic tale of political intrigue and false friendships that ultimately cause more harm than good. Recommended for ages 14 and older. Tickets: $15. Historic Rural Hill, Neck Road, Huntersville.
CORNELIUS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville, NC
Entertainment
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Government
WBTV

Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.

Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Hilton Garden Inn#Concert#Volunteers#Dance Music#Beach Music#R B
charlotteonthecheap.com

2nd Annual Kantoberfest in Kannapolis

West Avenue District and Old Armor Beer Company are present the 2nd Annual Kantoberfest. This is Kannapolis’ Oktoberfest celebration. We’ve put together a big list of Oktoberfest celebrations in the Charlotte area! Check it out for the Wiener dog races, stein hoisting competitions, bratwurst, beer and more!. It...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WRAL

Homegrown companies create decades-long legacies in Watauga County

This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. The picturesque mountain communities of Watauga County are filled with a rich history. They are home to one of the South’s first resorts, dating from the late 1800s, to the famous locomotives of the early 1900s, and to Mast General Store which has been around to see much of that history.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Charlotte Stories

Concord Mills Announces New List of Retailers

Concord Mills today announced the additions of a variety of unique new retailers, of which some are now open and others are coming soon to North Carolina’s largest retail, entertainment and dining destination. In addition to the added retailers and services, Concord Mills has unveiled a ridesharing pickup zone...
Charlotte Stories

Major Homebuilder Investing Millions Into Kings Mountain Facility

(parent of Ryan Homes, Heartland Homes, and NV Homes) just announced plans to launch a major multi-million dollar expansion in Kings Mountain. The Cleveland County expansion will add 58 new jobs and significantly increase the capacity of their prefab and distribution facilities, allowing them to build more homes at a faster pace all across the Charlotte region.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
FOX8 News

When is the first day of school in the Triad?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
HIGH POINT, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
MATTHEWS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy