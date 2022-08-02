2022 Chevy Traverse Heated Seat Retrofits Now Under Way

Read on gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Order Banks Now Open
Fans of the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 will be happy to learn that order banks for the new 2023 Corvette Z06 are now open. As it turns out, order banks for the go-faster 2023 Corvette Z06 have been open since July 28th, as GM Authority reported previously. A total of three trim levels are available, listed from bottom to top as 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ, with all three trims available in either a Coupe or Convertible body style. Pricing starts at $106,395 for the 1LZ Coupe, while the range-topping 3LZ Convertible starts at $127,245. Check out previous GM Authority coverage for additional 2023 Corvette Z06 pricing information.
2023 Chevy Colorado LT: The Mid-Range Truck
General Motors has pulled the sheets on the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado, introducing the midsize pickup’s third generation. The 2023 Chevy Colorado ushers in a variety of changes and updates, and now, we’re taking a closer look at the mid-range 2023 Chevy Colorado LT trim level. Among the...
Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Retroactive Discount Conditional To Signing Lawsuit Waiver
Last month, GM confirmed that certain buyers of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV would receive a retroactive discount of roughly $6,000 after it significantly lowered the price of both models for the 2023 model year. While this was viewed as an act of goodwill by GM towards its EV customers, it appears as though the offer comes with a rather questionable stipulation.
2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Gets New Vehicle Wrap
The 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing introduces a few important changes compared to the initial 2022 model year, including the addition of a new vehicle wrap, GM Authority has learned. According to GM Authority sources, the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing will include this new vehicle wrap as standard. The vehicle wrap...
1961 Chevy Corvette Big Brake Fuelie Monterey Bound
There were plenty of changes to the Chevy Corvette for 1961. The heavy chrome teeth in the grille were replaced by an argent silver-finished grid of thin horizontal and vertical bars, the rear end was restyled with the “duck tail” that would carry through on the 1963-1967 Corvette convertibles (the gas door would be relocated to the center of the rear deck for Mid-Year Corvettes), and with the back half redesign came the four tail lights, a Corvette hallmark. The new rear-end styling also necessitated the relocation of the exhaust exit, which was moved to under the body just behind the rear tires. Headlight bezels were painted body color instead of being chrome plated. The transmission tunnel width shrunk slightly, allowing a bit more interior space.
2022 Cadillac XT5 And XT6 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
GM was forced to remove the heated seats from certain 2022 model-year Cadillac XT5 and Cadillac XT6 models last year as part of its efforts to cut back on the number of microchips it used per vehicle. However, regular availability for this feature returned to the nameplates earlier this year, and the automaker has also now begun retrofitting affected vehicles with heated seats as part of a customer satisfaction program.
GM Considering Electric Corvette Sedan To Battle Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan
The eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 is unlike any production Corvette to come before it, offering a mid-engine layout and, as is the case for the upcoming C8 E-Ray, an all-wheel drive hybrid powertrain. Now, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter that GM is considering a new electric Corvette sedan to rival the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S.
GM Issues GMC Hummer EV Satisfaction Program For Corroding High Voltage Connector
GM has begun a Customer Satisfaction Program for certain GMC Hummer EV models to address an issue related to the pickup truck’s high-voltage connector for the battery pack. The problem: in affected vehicles, the high-voltage connector may corrode and allow water to leak into the vehicle’s high-voltage battery pack. If this condition occurs, a malfunction indicator light (MIL) will appear on the vehicle’s driver information to display to alert the operator of the issue.
Custom 2022 Cadillac Escalade By Larte Design Boasts Carbon Fiber Parts: Video
A Russian tuning company called Larte Design has unveiled a new widebody kit for the current Cadillac Escalade that dramatically transforms the exterior styling of the full-size SUV, giving it a sportier and more aggressive appearance. Larte Design’s “Esthete” widebody kit for the Cadillac Escalade includes a custom carbon fiber...
Chevy Brand Incentives Down 60 Percent In Q2 2022
Incentive spending at GM remains down from last year, with the value of available incentives for the automaker’s mass-market Chevy brand falling by nearly 60 percent in the second quarter, mirroring incentive spending in Q1. The average incentive offered on a Chevy vehicle in Q1 2022 stood at $1,696...
All-New 2023 Chevy Colorado Confirmed For Mexico
Shortly after the world debut of the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado on July 28th in Detroit, General Motors confirmed the third-generation Chevrolet midsize pickup’s arrival in Mexico. The automaker’s Mexican subsidiary shared all the details of the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado for the public and the Spanish-speaking press, confirming...
2023 Chevy Colorado Z71: The Multipurpose Variant
Chevrolet unveiled the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last month, debuting a long list of changes and updates for the midsize pickup nameplate. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the off-road oriented 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 with the following GM Authority trim level spotlight. The Chevy Colorado...
Callaway Launches Refreshed Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra SC520 Supercharger Package
Customers with a need for speed and a refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 or 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 in the driveway can satisfy that go-fast itch with the new SC520 Package upgrade from Callaway. Based out of Old Lyme, Connecticut, Callaway Cars has been making high-performance GM vehicles and parts...
Small Cadillac Electric Crossover Spied On The Road
GM Authority reported in March that GM was developing a new small electric Cadillac crossover model that would undercut the Cadillac Lyriq in the automaker’s burgeoning EV product protfolio. Now our spies have captured the first photos of this future small Cadillac EV undergoing testing on public roads in Michigan, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the future XT4-sized offering.
Chevy Silverado Most Considered Non-Luxury Vehicle In Q2 2022, Says Report
The Chevy Silverado 1500 was the top most-considered non-luxury vehicle during Q2 of the 2022 calendar year, per a recent report from Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive. In its recent Q2 2022 Brand Watch report, Kelley Blue Book outlined which models consumers were considering for purchase in a variety of different categories and segments. Established in 2007, the latest study includes both mobile and desktop users, a change implemented as of January 1st, 2022, thus providing a better response rate and more diverse group of respondents. Previously, results were based on desktop users only.
Chevy Malibu Gets ‘Poor’ Rating In Latest IIHS Side Crash Test
The Chevy Malibu received an overall rating of ‘Poor’ in a recent side impact crash test conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, losing out to key rivals like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima. The IIHS evaluated seven different midsize vehicles using its updated...
Chevy Equinox Discount Takes $1,200 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Equinox discount takes $1,200 off the 2022 Chevy Equinox. The Bow Tie brand also offers interest-free financing for up to 60 months on the compact crossover, while the Chevy Open Road sales event that has been extended through August allows well-qualified buyers to enjoy no payments for 90 days.
Next-Gen Chevy Montana Promises Class-Leading Fuel Efficiency
General Motors continues to reveal details of the next-generation Chevy Montana ahead of its world debut early next year in Brazil, promising that Chevrolet‘s first unibody compact pickup will have class-leading fuel efficiency. The automaker has just published a new episode of the web series dedicated to the next-generation...
2023 Chevy Bolt EV Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV began rolling off the production line at the GM Lake Orion plant in Michigan on July 21st. To coincide with this recent launch, GM has now gone live with the online configurator tool for the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV, which allows prospective buyers to equip the vehicle with different features and options and view a complete pricing summary of their preferred specification.
GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Owners Receive This Gift
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 is a high-priced, flagship vehicle intended to promote GM’s newfound commitment to electric vehicles. For this reason, the automaker is keen to thank buyers of the Hummer EV Edition 1 for showing their commitment to the automaker and its vision of an electrified future.
