‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ on PC made cheaper in UK and 6 more regions

‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug
EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
‘Tactics Ogre: Reborn’ receives backlash for price and graphics
After a string of rumours and leaks, Tactics Ogre: Reborn has finally been announced and the response from fans has been mixed. Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a remaster of the PSP remake of the Super Famicom 1995 original. It’s already received backlash both for its price point and its changes to the artstyle. The game costs £44.99 in the UK ($50 in the US) both digitally and physically, and while that isn’t nearly as steep as the £69.99 maximum we’ve been seeing for some standard editions of games, fans are noting that its pricing is a bit egregious for what is essentially an updated PSP title.
New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ details to be revealed this weekend
It’s been confirmed that Infinity Ward is set to share new details about Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 this weekend at the League Championship. A tweet posted by the Call Of Duty League’s account reads: “Tune in to Championship Sunday where members of Infinity Ward will share new information on Modern Warfare 2”.
‘Far Cry 6’ is free to play this weekend
Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6 will be free to play this weekend, with players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia and PC able to take part. The free weekend will run until August 8 and alongside the base game, players will also have access to every bit of downloadable content (DLC) Ubisoft has released since launch.
Controversial ‘The Sims 4’ mod updates have been altered due to backlash
EA has backtracked on some of its The Sims 4 modding policy changes posted in July following fan backlash. Some of the controversial changes included the restrictions against promoting Mods “in a way that suggests they are endorsed by or affiliated with The Sims, Maxis, or Electronic Arts”, meaning that players wouldn’t be allowed to use “game logos or trademarks, including versions of the plumbob, or key art designs” to promote them. Additionally, it was stated that mods “must be non-commercial and distributed free-of-charge”, and could not be “sold, licensed, or rented for a fee”.
P Money releases “gaming anthem” ‘Outplayed’ with Tundra Esports
P Money has released ‘Outplayed’ in partnership with London-based Tundra Esports, with footballer Virgil van Dijk starring in the music video. Today (August 4), Tundra Esports described ‘Outplayed’ – a track created by P Money, an ambassador to the group – as “the first official grime gaming song.”
Here’s how to watch today’s Pokémon Presents stream
The Pokémon Company has announced that a Pokémon Presents live stream will take place later today (August 3) – here’s how and when to watch it. The livestream is set to reveal details on Pokémon apps as well as sharing news on a variety of Pokémon games including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
“It’s the year of worker power” – why unionisation in gaming is here to stay
Content warning: this article includes references to self harm and suicide. In 2021, the games industry was in turmoil. A series of high-profile allegations rocked the world’s biggest studios, and a bombshell lawsuit from the state of California, filed against Activision Blizzard King, took centre stage. The lawsuit’s allegations exposed a deep-running culture of harassment and misconduct at the Call Of Duty developer, but it was the company’s response – which outright denied the claims – that exposed the fact that Activision’s leadership was not on the same side as its employees.
How ‘Dying Light 2”s parkour stumbles into mediocrity
System Shack is NME’s new column that explores the mechanics behind the industry’s most successful games. This week, Rick Lane takes a tumble in Dying Light 2. Thus far in System Shack, I’ve only explored mechanics that help to make their respective games great. But since we tend to learn more from our mistakes than our successes, it’s worth occasionally delving into a game where the core ideas don’t quite work. By far the highest-profile disappointment of this year is Dying Light 2, Techland‘s free-running, zombie-bashing sequel that simply fails to live up to the fun of the original.
Tencent reportedly raising stake to become largest Ubisoft shareholder
Chinese multinational technology and entertainment company Tencent is reportedly looking to raise its stake in Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry publisher Ubisoft. According to a new report from Reuters, Tencent apparently expressed interest in the French publisher and is looking to raise the five per cent stake it placed in 2018.
Disgraced Disney Head John Lasseter Returns With ‘Luck,’ the Year’s Worst Animated Movie
It’s always an exciting moment when a new animation studio debuts its first feature film. It can tell us what the studio is capable of, and what to expect from it going forward. Disney, for instance, has continued to build its legacy off of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; Pixar brought us computer-generated animation with Toy Story; and Illumination created a legitimate cultural shift by unleashing little yellow Minions in Despicable Me.Luck, now on Apple TV+, is the first movie from Skydance Animation. Skydance is keen on making a big impact in the animated world, bringing on the likes...
Hundreds of venues sign up to not take cut of artists’ merchandise sales – but campaigners want more
A campaign to stop music venues from taking a cut of artists’ merchandise sales is proving successful, but campaigners say that more live music spaces still need to sign up. Back in January, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) announced a new directory highlighting music venues that charge zero commission on the sale of merchandise. The ‘100% Venues’ database aimed to address the “outdated and unfair” practice of performance spaces taking a cut of acts’ merch proceeds at gigs.
‘Destiny 2’ lawsuit ruling reveals more horrific threats to Bungie developers
New details have been revealed regarding the lawsuit filed by Bungie against the Destiny 2 player who was threatening the studio’s employees. Back in June, Bungie filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Twitch streamer Luca Leone, also known as MiffysWorld, for cheating, reselling Destiny 2 assets and threatening Bungie employees. Some of the repeated threats involved mentions of burning down the studio’s offices, telling employees to “keep your doors locked” via their Twitter alias Inkcel.
Study claims country-wide loot box ban isn’t “practically achievable”
A new study claims that a country-wide ban on loot boxes isn’t “practically achievable”. It comes after it was found that the Belgian law passed in 2018, ruling loot boxes as a form of gambling and therefore illegal, wasn’t being enforced. Earlier this year, Blizzard‘s Diablo...
‘Dead By Daylight’ introduces Albert Wesker with ‘Resident Evil’ “sequel”
Behaviour Interactive has revealed Project W, an upcoming chapter of Dead By Daylight which will add three characters from Capcom‘s Resident Evil series – including Albert Wesker as a killer. Wesker will be known as The Mastermind in Dead By Daylight, and will hunt down survivors by utilising...
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ ping glitch is making the game “unplayable”
Players are calling on Activision and Raven Software to fix a ping glitch that is making Call Of Duty: Warzone “unplayable”. Sharing footage of a laggy game, Reddit user The_Ur3an_Myth wrote: “Now pinging anything will cause frameskips and ping spikes. This is borderline unplayable as you’re always pinging enemies. I am desperate to get this fixed, is there any way I/we can escalate this to get a mandatory fix?”
Watch the thrilling teaser trailer for the South Korean adaptation of ‘Little Women’
TvN has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming Korean adaptation of Little Women, which will also come to Netflix. The new visual shows sisters In-ju (Yumi’s Cells Kim Go-eun), In-kyeong (100 Days My Prince’s Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu) acquiring a backpack filled with ₩70 billion. It’s heavily implied that the bag is full of stolen money, with scenes with In-ju rappelling down the side of a building with the backpack and In-hye nervously walking away from a group of policemen. The trailer ends with the sisters using their newfound wealth to elevate their social status.
Panic! At The Disco share upbeat new single, ‘Local God’
Panic! At The Disco have shared an upbeat new single called ‘Local God’ – check it out below. The song is the final single to be shared from their upcoming new album, ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ after the title track was previously shared and last single, ‘Middle Of A Breakup‘.
Sports Team unveil jaunty new single, ‘The Drop’
Sports Team have unveiled a jaunty new single today (August 3) called ‘The Drop’ – check it out below. The latest taster of the band’s upcoming second studio album, ‘Gulp!’, the track “inspects the relentless nature of work culture”, according to a press statement.
‘Gotham Knights’ studio says Batman would overshadow the game
Gotham Knights developers at WB Montréal have explained how Batman would overshadow the entire game if he was included in any capacity. The team behind Gotham Knights have already made it abundantly clear on multiple occasions that Batman isn’t coming back to life in the game – and that he’s really dead. WB Montréal talked about how including Batman would actually hinder the story Gotham Knights is aiming to tell.
