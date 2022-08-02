ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Southold Votes To Go Ahead with Housing Fund Referendum; Riverhead Declines

Pictured Above “The Cottages” in Mattituck, a 20-year-old owner-occupied affordable housing complex that has proved to be a rare success in Southold Town’s fight for affordable housing. Members of the Southold Town Board voted 5-1 to put a referendum on this November’s ballot on whether to create...
SOUTHOLD, NY
eastendbeacon.com

LWV to Host Republican Congressional Primary Debate

In advance of the early voting dates of Aug. 13 through Aug. 21 and the New York State primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork will be holding a Republican Congressional candidates primary debate on Zoom on Monday, August 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Southampton Town’s SEA-TV.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Water Authority Declares Emergency for East End

Pictured Above: Irrigation of sod in the rain is just one of the more visible signs of unsustainable water use on the East End. The Suffolk County Water Authority has declared a State 1 Water Emergency for the towns of Southold, Shelter Island, East Hampton and Southampton, asking residents to stop all irrigation between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m., refrain from all non-essential water usage, reduce shower times and embrace other water-saving measures indoors.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
midislandtimes.com

Local business closes after 50 years in community

Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
BETHPAGE, NY
TBR News Media

Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown

A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who entered Bed, Bath & Beyond, located at 2045 Smith Haven in Lake Grove, at approximately 6:55 p.m. on July 22 and allegedly stole a Shark Vacuum valued at approximately $350.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.5.22

Pictured Above: The tall ship Kalmar Nyckel, at Greenport’s commercial dock through Aug. 7. • There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. today, with patchy fog before 9 a.m. and mostly sunny skies, with a high temperature near 89 degrees and heat index values as high as 96, with a light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 miles per hour in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 72 and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Saturday will be partly sunny, with a high near 86 and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
GREENPORT, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Is Anything Being Done About Dangerous Speeds On Connecticut Highways?

When I read an article on the Patch this morning about a guy from Danbury who was busted going 160 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 93, I gotta say I wasn’t shocked. I take the highway to and from work and see this abominable behavior nearly every day, I even wrote an article about my frustrating driving experience in haikus. I was glad to find out the dude wound up getting caught when he was forced to slow down in traffic. Thankfully he didn’t kill himself or someone else…this time. But, what about next time? What is being done about lethal speeds in Connecticut?
DANBURY, CT
wshu.org

Too little too late?

The Shinnecock tribe has been given 100 Southampton Villages beach passes after fighting for free access to the beach. A VA in Connecticut is getting a big upgrade, there’s still time for New Yorkers to change political parties before the August 23 primary, and breaking down bail reform in the state.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hildebrandt’s doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident

Hildebrandt’s, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
SEA CLIFF, NY
NBC New York

Window Smasher Allegedly Hit 27 Cars With Bricks on Long Island, Cops Say

An East Meadow man is in custody after cops say he went on a bizarre spree this week with a brick, smashing windows on 27 cars. Nassau County Police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning for a man throwing bricks through car windows on East Meadow Avenue. After a brief search they arrested Tejinder Singh, 28, without incident.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country

White Plains Hospital’s operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

