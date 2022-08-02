The Time Has Come for DIY Mandates on Covid

Read on khn.org
Related
LA County Remains in `High' COVID Activity Category
Despite continued drops in COVID-19 cases and hospital admission rates, Los Angeles County will remain in the federal government's "high" virus activity category for another week, with numbers released Thursday putting the county just high enough to prevent a move into the less-severe "medium" rank.
SFGate
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?
VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
KTLA.com
Only 4 California counties have low COVID levels, according to the CDC
(NEXSTAR) – This variant of COVID-19 is so widespread, and reinfections are growing so common, it can feel like nowhere is safe. There are at least a few pockets of California that are safer, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four California counties...
Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November
San Bernardino County voters will get a chance this November to decide whether they want the county to secede from California. The Board of Supervisors this week opted to put the measure on the ballot. "People are ticked off, and they have rights to be," said Yucca Valley resident Joy Pam. "I definitely think it's The post Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scvnews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Daily Numbers Reaches Over 6k
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,637 new cases countywide and 157 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,785, county case totals to 3,315,921 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 86,988, with 488 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Canyon News
Governor Newsom Declares State Of Emergency
SACRAMENTO—On Monday, August 1, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding Monkey Pox in the Sacramento area to reduce risks and standing with the LGBTQ community. “California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact...
smobserved.com
Do Covid-19 Vaccines Make the Public Safer? Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer Declines to Say
August 5, 2022 - At her media briefing yesterday, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, declined to answer a question from a Los Angeles Times reporter regarding to what extent it is safer to be around a person who is vaccinated. Ferrer does not typically miss answering a question from the press, even if multiple questions come from one reporter.
MedCity News
Another CA city votes to increase healthcare wages stirring controversy about where the funds will come from
A third city in Los Angeles County has increased minimum wages to $25 per hour for certain private healthcare workers, stirring controversy about the impact on healthcare workers at public hospitals. On Monday, the city council of Monterey Park, about seven miles from downtown Los Angeles, voted in favor of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kusi.com
California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/4/22
Over the last week in San Bernardino County, 3,379 new reported cases were reported. Since July 26, hospitalizations decreased by 4%, with 207 and 23 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Tuesday, San Bernardino County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,844 new reported cases on...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
outlooknewspapers.com
County Holds Off Implementing Mask Mandate
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Los Angeles County health officials saw a significant enough decline in case and hospitalization rates in the past week that they hit the pause button on reinstituting a universal mask mandate. The Department of Public Health had warned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LA school district drops strict COVID-19 protocols
The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Tuesday that it's dropping many of its COVID-19 safety protocols, which were among the strictest in the country. Why it matters: The nation's second largest school district is shifting its rules on testing, masking and vaccination, aligning with other school districts in the region and marking a shift in priorities just two weeks ahead of the new school year.
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
khn.org
GOP Abortion Rift Again On Display As Indiana House Votes To Keep Rape Exception
The Republican-dominated House voted 61-39 to defeat an amendment to its abortion bill that would have removed exceptions for rape or incest. This follows a similar outcome last week in the state senate. Meanwhile in Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has launched a fight against a Democratic prosecutor who has said he will refuse to prosecute abortion crimes.
San Diego rent can increase up to 10% after CA law
A law passed in 2019 kicked back into effect on Aug. 1, because the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31.
capitalandmain.com
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
californiaexaminer.net
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
khn.org
Lyme Disease Diagnoses Soared Over 15 Years
The rise, reported by FAIR Health, was more pronounced in rural areas, where diagnoses were up 357%. Meanwhile, in Long Beach, California, a case of pediatric monkeypox is reported. A beverage recall over bacterial contamination, the baby formula shortage and more are also in the news. A report today from...
celebsbar.com
Large Warner Bros. Covid Outbreak Grows Even As Infections Across L.A. Drop – Updated
UPDATED: While daily Covid cases across L.A. County have plummeted by 50% in the past week, the outbreak at Warner Bros. has continued to grow, according to the Public Health Department’s dashboard.What started out as an outbreak of 31 cases on July 11 has, in the past three weeks, more than doubled to 67 infections on the massive Burbank lot.
Comments / 1