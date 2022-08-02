SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brooks, the dog who was found off the interstate in Shreveport, is one step closer to a new life with his forever family. A concerned citizen found Brooks eating a dead animal near the Hilry Huckabee exit and reached out to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, which immediately sent Brooks to Caddo Animal Clinic for veterinary care in mid-July. There was a huge outpouring of support for the animal on social media. Many donated to help with vet bills and housing for Brooks.

