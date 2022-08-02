Read on www.arklatexhomepage.com
KTAL
Sponsored Content: Citizens Bank & Trust Co. helps give back to kids
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Citizens Bank & Trust Co. is partnering with Roy’s Kids, KTAL NBC 6, and KMSS FOX 33 to help local kids in need succeed with the CB&T School Supply Drive. David Wilson, Vice President/Loan Officer at Citizens Bank & Trust Co. speaks about gathering...
KSLA
Preparing for the worst: How Bossier Parish Schools train for active shooter events
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Many students around the ArkLaTex are already back in the classroom. Still top of mind for many families is the Robb Elementary school shooting. Bossier Parish Schools says they are making sure they’re prepared any threat. “We study these events all over the country....
KSLA
Free block party to be hosted at Airline Plaza
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A big block party will be happening at the Airline Plaza with free food and more. A block party will happen on August 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Airline Plaza located at 2369 Airline Drive. Several businesses will be giving out discounts and free stuff, even better news is that the event is free to attend.
KTAL
Webster Parish schools address safety for students and staff
The district said they have multiple new procedures in place to protect their campus in the event of a lockdown. Webster Parish schools address safety for students …. Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in …. Scattered storms late Friday, warm weekend. Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop Fred...
KTAL
Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop Fred Caldwell
Caldwell served as pastor of Greenacres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop Fred Caldwell. WATCH: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about inflation and …. Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing …. Texarkana motorists learn realities of impaired driving. A mainly dry and...
KTAL
Brooks update: Dog found on I-49 recovering
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brooks, the dog who was found off the interstate in Shreveport, is one step closer to a new life with his forever family. A concerned citizen found Brooks eating a dead animal near the Hilry Huckabee exit and reached out to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, which immediately sent Brooks to Caddo Animal Clinic for veterinary care in mid-July. There was a huge outpouring of support for the animal on social media. Many donated to help with vet bills and housing for Brooks.
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
KSLA
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park
LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
KTBS
New Bossier Parish teachers get a hero's welcome
BOSSIER CITY, La. - When was the last time you showed up for your first day of a new job and there were cheerleaders outside cheering you on?. New teachers in Bossier Parish got a taste of that school spirit on Tuesday as they began arriving for their first day of work and orientation.
Bossier Police Need Help Catching a Business Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. On July 15,2022 The subject entered the circle k located at 1201 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance stealing merchandise and placing the items...
Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car
Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
KTBS
Chief Smith implements programs to add officers to SPD
SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you're not yet 21, you can still get hired to be a Shreveport Police officer. That's the message Police Chief Wayne Smith is sending out with a new Cadet Program. The department began the year 125 officers short. Lower pay and high workload was depleting the...
KSLA
Lauren Anderson says Shreveporters should elect someone ‘honest’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayoral candidate Lauren Ray Anderson sat down on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to discuss why she believes she’s the best candidate for the job. Anderson is an attorney and says that experience has made her well-equipped to take on the mayoral seat. In order to make the city better, she says we first need to address issues of child abuse and trauma.
KTBS
Caddo students return to class for new school year
SHREVEPORT, La. - School bells will be ringing once again Wednesday morning in Caddo Parish elementary and middle schools. An official bell ringing ceremony to kick off the 2022-23 school year is set for 9 a.m. at South Highland Elementary. This will be the first full return since the COVID shutdown in 2020.
wbrz.com
Police: 6-year-old left in hot car at Louisiana casino; woman arrested for child desertion
SHREVEPORT - Police arrested a woman for leaving a child inside a hot car at a casino parking garage. Shreveport Police said they were called to Bally's Casino, where they found the 6-year-old in the car with the engine turned off and windows rolled up. The child was rushed to a hospital and is expected make a full recovery.
Shreveport woman arrested after child found in hot car in casino parking garage
A six-year-old is in the hospita,l and a woman is facing criminal charges after police say she left the child unattended in a car in a downtown Shreveport parking garage Wednesday.
KTBS
First Day of School: 2022-2023
SHREVEPORT, La. - Students across the ArkLaTex are headed back to class after the summer break. Here are some photos of the cute kiddos on their first day of the 2022-2023 school year. If you have some pictures you'd like to share, send them to pics@ktbs.com. Be sure and include...
