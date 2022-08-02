ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA entomologists tackle fruit flies

By Georgia News Network
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWowC_0h1Tfqtk00
blueberry fields

A team of entomology researchers at the University of Georgia is introducing wasps into fields in south Georgia, trying to control fruit fly populations.

Researchers Ash Sial and Cera Jones are introducing parasitic wasps to control the “SWD” fruit fly.

The federally funded researchers released upwards of twelve hundred parasitic wasps at three farms in south Georgia. They say the goal is to benefit Georgia fruit farmers by fighting the fruit flies that harm crops, especially the lucrative blueberry crops in the southern part of the state.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

UGA dedicates new residence hall

Thursday was a dedication day at UGA, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting for Black-Diallo-Miller Hall: the University’s newest residence hall is named in honor of Harold Black, Mary Diallo, and Kerry Miller, the first black students to enroll as freshmen and earn their undergraduate degrees at the University of Georgia. It’s on Baxter Street in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Jonesboro, GA
City
Athens, GA
wuga.org

Morning headlines: After years of delay, GA nuclear reactor hits key milestone

Years late and massively over budget, the nation’s first new nuclear reactors built in decades have reached a significant milestone. Federal regulators say the owner of Georgia’s Plant Vogtle can begin loading radioactive fuel into one of the two reactors. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says their inspectors have verified that Vogtle Unit Three has been properly built and will protect public health and safety when it transitions into operation.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Mystery Plant: 'Georgia savory,' 'Georgia calamint,' Clinopodium georgianum

Despite all this heat, this has been a good summer for our backyard garden. Plenty of sunshine and all those pop-up thunderstorms have been great for the garden goodies (as well as the weeds). We’re particularly proud of our crop of mint (the genus is Mentha… we have two kinds), the fresh leaves graciously lending themselves to the summer table: a cool tabouli salad, and then there’s the Italian insalata di pomidori of tomatoes, mint and onion, and of course, a tall, icy mojito. Mint: great stuff.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

UGA to cut the ribbon on new residence hall

Today is a dedication day at UGA, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Black-Diallo-Miller Hall: the University’s newest residence hall is named in honor of Harold Black, Mary Diallo, and Kerry Miller, the first black students to enroll as freshmen and earn their undergraduate degrees at the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Fly#Fruit Flies#Uga#South Georgia#The University Of Georgia#Swd#Cox Media Group
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says

The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia

Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
ALPHARETTA, GA
WDEF

Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction

Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
DeanLand

You'll Love Lula Falls, But Don't Even Think About Exploring This Georgia Geological Wonder Without Reservations

Since moving to Georgia and pursuing waterfall hiking as a hobby, we’ve been taunted and tantalized by wonderful pictures from Lula Falls, a Georgia geological gem. Located in the Northwest corner of the state, wedged between Cloudland Canyon’s twin falls to the South and Chattanooga’s natural, commercial and Civil War attractions to the North, Lula Falls remained on our “to-do” list, but never seemed to get checked off.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
WGAU

CCSD reports Milestone Test results

The Clarke County School District says its students made strides in the most recent round of Georgia Milestone Tests. The report comes as students in Athens lagged behind the state average. From the CCSD website…. Georgia Milestones test scores for the 2021-22 school year were released last week for schools...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia

ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
GEORGIA STATE
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs, Coca-Cola Release Commemorative National Title Bottle

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart had a new bottle of Coke with him to kickoff the 2022 season. The Bulldogs kickoff the season early next month, but open their practices for the season Thursday. The new Coke bottle celebrates the Dawgs’ 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship win over Nick Saban and Alabama.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman makes history as Georgia State Patrol's 1st female pilot

ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper has made history by becoming the first ever female pilot in the law enforcement organization's aviation division. Trooper First Class Haley Jo Lucas recently received her wings, breaking new ground for the organization. At a ceremony at Georgia State Patrol's Headquarters in Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

BA.4.6: What do we know about the latest subvariant of omicron?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking a new COVID-19 subvariant of concern that is spreading quickly in the United States. The CDC began reporting on the omicron subvariant BA.4.6. this week, saying the new subvariant has been “circulating for several weeks” in the U.S., Fortune reported.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

3 beautiful places for a long weekend in Georgia

There is no doubt that Georgia has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Georgia because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. If you have already traveled around and discovered some parts of it, I have put together a list of 3 beautiful places that you can explore next. And if you have never been to Georgia, but want to, these places are a good start. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three beautiful places in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy