UGA entomologists tackle fruit flies

blueberry fields

A team of entomology researchers at the University of Georgia is introducing wasps into fields in south Georgia, trying to control fruit fly populations.

Researchers Ash Sial and Cera Jones are introducing parasitic wasps to control the “SWD” fruit fly.

The federally funded researchers released upwards of twelve hundred parasitic wasps at three farms in south Georgia. They say the goal is to benefit Georgia fruit farmers by fighting the fruit flies that harm crops, especially the lucrative blueberry crops in the southern part of the state.

