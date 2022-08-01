Read on joyvernon.com
Related
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Tabitha Brown's Target Home Collection Is Here & Prices Start at Just $5
Click here to read the full article. Tabitha Brown is the multi-hyphenate vegan, actress, mom and designer who’s limited-edition Target collections sell out just as quickly as they drop. Earlier this year, Brown dropped her first fashion and accessories line at everyone’s favorite place to shop and now she’s coming out with her next collection — the Tabitha Brown for Target home collection — that’s all about decorating your most personal space. Using Brown’s signature style of bright colors, cheerful sayings and dog lover-inspired designs, the home collection spans furniture, home decor, and stationary, so there’s something to pick up in...
Save $86 on this wearable fan that cools you down anytime, anywhere
Stack CommerceIt will make you look cool, too.
Fortune
Carlton McCoy shares his must-have travel gear
Recommended essentials you should consider never traveling without.
Comments / 0