General manager George Paton just finished up his second offseason with the Denver Broncos. Some of the moves he has made in the past two seasons have undeniably made the Broncos better. Let’s take a deeper look at some of the decisions he made during the 2022 offseason. Grading the Broncos’ 2022 offseason NFL Draft […] The post Grading the Denver Broncos’ entire 2022 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO