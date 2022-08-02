Alleged Repeat Counterfeiter Pleads No Contest after Found with Counterfeit Bills

Read on www.davisvanguard.org
Suspect wanted on multiple charges arrested with help of sheriff K9 near Oakdale
STANISLAUS COUNTY – A wanted suspect has been arrested after a search in unincorporated Oakdale on Thursday. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the 5500 block of Ellenwood Drive. Residents in the area were urged to stay inside for the time being. Law enforcement officers put up a perimeter and started searching.Just after noon, deputies announced that the suspect – now identified as 28-year-old Modesto resident Jeremy Goodman – had been arrested. A K9 helped in the apprehension, deputies say, which happened near Claribel Road. Deputies say Goodman was originally wanted on warrants out of Livermore and Modesto for identity theft and fraud charges. He also allegedly had an altercation with a bail bond agent the night before.
1 man dead in Stockton double shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department said they responded to the reported shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle. The...
Californian Pleads Guilty to Supplying at Least 50 Pounds of Meth to Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny Counties
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former resident of Stockton, California, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics and money laundering laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Wednesday, August 3.
Man Wanted on Several Felony Charges in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding a man they say is wanted and faces several felony charges. According to deputies, Daniel Reynoso is wanted on felony possession of a controlled substance armed with a...
Missing Oakley woman's family review shocking new evidence from Antioch police
The parents of Alexis Gabe have always held on to hope that one day, their daughter would come home. But based on new evidence from Antioch police, they now acknowledge that their daughter may be gone.
Police searching for robbery suspect at Atwater Target
Atwater police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at Target.
Brentwood Police Nab Suspect in Burglary where Four Guns Were Stolen
On July 28 at around 3:00 AM, Brentwood Police officers were called to a business at the 5400 block of Lone Tree Way for a report of a burglary in progress. While officers were responding, they received updates that the suspect had managed to steal three or four guns, and had just fled the store.
Pair arrested in connection to 2021 fatal shooting
Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “Stockton police homicide detectives arrested Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, in connection to the December 18, 2021, shooting death of a 23-year-old male in the 700 block of Houston Avenue (Van Buskirk Park). Gomez and Potter were booked into...
1 dead after shooting in Manteca
MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Salida couple involved in possibly intentional hit-and-run to appear in court
Stanislaus County, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple from Salida will be appearing in court on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a Salida man, according to county court records. On July 21, 2022, Melanie Clark, 23, of Salida and her boyfriend Thomas Bennett, 26, of Salida intentionally drove over a Salida man, according […]
Ceres police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing at a McDonalds
CERES — Ceres Police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing a man at a Ceres McDonalds.DoorDash employee Brandon and his wife were working together when his wife when a McDonalds customer's comment offended her.Brandon stabbed the customer and drove away with his wife.The police didn't have a tough time finding him because he left his wallet inside the restaurant.After leaving the scene, Brandon called the police to say that he had been the victim of the attack.DoorDash said this in a statement, "We are outraged by this senseless act of violence and have permanently removed the Dasher from our platform."Ceres Police say the victim is in critical condition.
Man indicted on suspicion of drug trafficking, weapons charges
(BCN) — A Stockton man was indicted on Thursday for drug and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California. Jesus Iribe, 26, was charged on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in […]
61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
2 people arrested, accused of killing man in Stockton in December
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in a deadly shooting in Stockton in December, according to the Stockton Police Department. A 23-year-old man was found shot and killed on Dec. 18 in the 700 block of Houston Avenue. Police found the man in a car with a gunshot wound and he later died.
Oakdale officer hit by a vehicle while conducting traffic control
OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — While directing traffic on Wednesday night a Oakdale Police Sergeant was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Police said that officers got a call around 8:17 p.m. of a two vehicle collision in the 1300 block of West F Street. […]
Galt PD discusses new license-plate readers
When a group of people drove around Galt on an evening in June, firing paintballs at pedestrians, Galt Police Department was quickly put on alert for a black sedan. Later that same evening, June 8, officers located and arrested five suspects in the assaults. It was one of the first cases aided by the city’s new automated license-plate reader (ALPR) network.
Man Arrested for Public Intoxication After Tampering with Park Drinking Fountain
At about 4:20 pm Friday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vandalism in progress at Broadway Park, 501 North Broadway, Turlock, after a man had been seen tampering with a drinking fountain. Officers arrived on scene and detained Guillermo Hernandez, 31, of Turlock in handcuffs after...
Man Arrested on Felony Warrant After Telling Security Guard He Was Wanted
At about 5:28 am Friday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported suspicious vehicle at 1465 Atlanta Court, Turlock, after a security guard for the property had been flagged down by a man in a vehicle parked in front of the business claiming that he was wanted.
Suspicious Vehicle Contact Leads to Felony Warrant and Weapon Arrests
At about 10:12 pm Thursday night, Turlock Police investigators near Arco AMPM, 2219 Lander Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle in the parking lot which was occupied by a man they recognized to have a felony warrant, so they got out with it. The investigators made contact with the vehicle’s two...
Police say 19-year-old shot, killed while driving
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a 19-year-old was shot and killed while he was driving on Thursday. The shooting happened near Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive around 5:30 p.m. Police said he and a 17-year-old girl were both struck by gunfire, and first responders at the scene found them inside the car. The […]
