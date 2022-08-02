Stormy weather continues today with some downpours

Read on www.cbs42.com
CBS42.com
Not much rain today, but stormy weather returns this weekend
Alabama remains between two areas of high pressure – one over the Western U.S. and one over Bermuda. The Bermuda high will move to the west and this will will help to keep us a little drier today with only a slight chance for a few showers and storms. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be around 97-102°.
drivinvibin.com
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
tallasseetribune.com
Notasulga winery picked for best ten Alabama wineries
Whippoorwill Vineyard in Notasulga is a family owned and operated farm winery where everything is done by hand. The business got its start in 2005, when Tim Watkins and Chad Ledbetter planted some muscadines on Bobby Watkins land. Whippoorwill Vineyard has now been named number seven in a top ten...
Dadeville investigation, Gold absence, WWII honor: Down in Alabama
The rescue of a 12-year-old kidnapping victim this week has led to the discovery of two bodies. Radio voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide Eli Gold will miss the beginning of football season because of health problems. 102-year-old Romay Davis was honored at a ceremony recently in Montgomery, Alabama, for...
25 best places to retire in Alabama
The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
tvliving.com
Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale
GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
WAAY-TV
Lake Guntersville starring in TV show
If you can’t make it to Lake Guntersville in person this weekend, you can at least get a good look at it on TV. The area will be featured on the show “Facing Waves” on Bally Sports Southeast beginning this weekend. It’s set to air 5 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12. If you’re searching online, it’s season 9, episode 4.
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
What are the most bizarre town names in North Alabama?
North Alabama isn't just home to things like beautiful nature and bustling cities – it's also home to towns with some of the most bizarre names in the state.
Alabama Dollar Generals Are Dangerous For Customers And Employees
Dollar General stores Are popping up everywhere. Don't get me wrong I love the Dollar General as much as the next guy, But how close do they really have to be. In this case, it's less than an eighth of a mile. My only problem with that is that I...
Alabama’s 25 best suburbs
2. Madison – Madison County, population 50,717. 3. Vestavia Hills – Jefferson County, population 34,482. 4. Indian Springs Village – Shelby County, population 2,618. 5. Hoover – Jefferson/Shelby counties, population 85,386. 6. Meadowbrook – Shelby County, population 10,110. 7. Mountain Brook – Jefferson County, population...
cbs17
Human remains found in wrecked car believed to be of missing SC nurse last seen on her way to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains that were found in a wrecked car in Georgia are believed to be those of a nurse from South Carolina who was on her way to Birmingham last month but never made it, according to a police report. Shauna Brown, a nurse who...
thebamabuzz.com
Don’t miss out on the World’s Longest Yard Sale, coming to Alabama August 4-7
Love shopping till you drop and finding a good bargain? This event is perfect for you. 127 Yard Sale (the world’s longest yard sale!) will be in Alabama from Thursday, August 4-Sunday, August 7. Keep reading for all the details. 690 miles of shopping. Yes, you read that right....
WAAY-TV
Alabama ends daily Covid-19 updates
While variants continue to plague Alabama, at least one part of the Covid-19 pandemic is over – mostly. The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Monday it is ending daily updates to the Covid-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. Now, weekly updates will be posted at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Prior...
Going to Rock the South 2022? Here’s what you need to know
If you’re a newcomer to Rock the South, here’s what you need to know about this year’s music festival in Alabama. Veterans? It’s time to go over the details of the 2022 fest, to make sure your weekend goes smoothly. THE BASICS. When: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 5-6....
Alabama Flags at Half-Staff Until Sunset August 4th
Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. In accordance with the presidential proclamation she directed flags to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset today, August 4th in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski who passed tragically yesterday. Governor Ivey also remembered the two young members of her staff who lost their lives a well.
4 Inevitable Trends for Alabama Churches
Alabama churches have faced many challenges during the pandemic and many changes have been made. However, churches, pastors and denominations will have to make important changes to stay relevant and reach the masses. If changes are not made for the future, many churches could close or decrease in membership. There are 4 trends to pay attention to in Alabama, nationwide and globally.
Step Inside: You May Never Want to Leave This Alabama Airbnb Staycation
If you are looking for a lake getaway, I have found the perfect spot for you on Smith Lake. The Airbnb hosts 10 guests with 4 bedrooms, 7 beds, and 3.5 baths. This lake home is a perfect spot for peace and tranquility. Or it could be a great party atmosphere. It could be anything you make it out to be.
