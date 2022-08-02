Look at how Myrtle Beach ranked among the top 100 U.S. cities for STD rates

Myrtle Beach has been ranked among the top 100 United States cities for STD rates, which is not a feat worth celebrating.

STD rates have continued to rise across the country, according to the wellness website Innerbody.com., which provides health-related reviews, guides and research. STD rates have hit a record high for the sixth year in a row.

Myrtle Beach ranked 90th in the country in sexually transmitted disease cases per capita this year. In 2018, the city ranked 92nd.

The list, which was updated in February, looks at the top 100 cities with the highest number of STD cases per 100,000 people and is based on the Innerbody.com’s research team’s analysis of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s STD surveillance statistics.

The four diseases tracked in the study were HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

Myrtle Beach metropolitan area had a reported 1,084 STD cases per 100,000 people.

There were 982 HIV cases, 2,019 chlamydia cases, 708 gonorrhea cases and 22 syphilis cases, according to the analysis.

Myrtle Beach’s might not be accurate due to the millions of people that frequent the area during the summer months.

In the report for this year, Jackson, Mississippi, had the highest STD rate.

Because testing labs focused completely on COVID-19, there wasn’t much STD testing being done, which led to a high-water mark in STD infections, according to the website.

That means it is possible infection rates are higher than in the CDC’s report, experts predict.