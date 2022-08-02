Watch how this family all gets the most out of Ring Fit Adventure sessions

As part of our tour to find real people loving Ring Fit Adventure, we've met the Hurley family who loves to enjoy the game together as well as individually.

While it was mum that initially purchased Ring Fit Adventure for the family one Christmas, it was the two daughters' love for the mini-games that inspired mum and dad to get involved.

They all appreciate that it's a great way to get fit, especially as an active and sport-loving foursome, but they also know that it's a great way to get the family having fun together. The Hurleys love to start little mini-game competitions to see who can get the best high score.

However, it's not just all fun and games, as dad sadly had a leg injury a little while back that required physiotherapy. He found that using the custom workout mode in Ring Fit Adventure really helped with that recovery period too.

Both daughters have been into dance for a long time, but as their school exams have become a bigger focus they've had to dial back on their involvement in the dance scene. That's where Ring Fit Adventure has really come through for them, allowing them to keep active in between revision sessions.

As they've shared their Ring Fit Adventure story, they'd love to hear yours too, so make sure to make use of the comments below.

