financefeeds.com

Alchemy teams up with Astar Network to power Web3 dApps on Polkadot

Blockchain developer platform Alchemy is joining forces with innovation hub Astar Network to supercharge Polkadot development. This alliance will make it easier for developers to create dApps on Astar Network, a multi-chain smart contract platform on the Polkadot hub, and unleash a wave of web3 creativity. Additinally, developers can use Alchemy’s APIs to create sophisticated apps that leverage features previously unavailable on Polkadot.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: Going long on ETH? You are duty-bound to read this

Since 2016, over 44 million contracts have been deployed on Ethereum [ETH]. Interestingly, the number has been on the rise. Users might have imagined that all smart contracts would have contributed to exchange interactions and Decentralized Applications (DApps) management. However, it has been a little different from the public’s perspective.
cryptonewsz.com

DFINITY R&D Team Announces BTC-ICP Integration Beta Release

Ultimately, advanced and sophisticated smart contracts will be available for Bitcoin. The straightforward inclusion of the Web Desktop with the Bitcoin blockchain, which does away with the need for a reliable middleman or overpass, has been made public by the DFINITY R&D team as a beta release. With the integration’s APIs, devs can actually build and start running tests right away.
HackerNoon

Diving Deep into Smart Contracts

The “ ” publication provided a high-level overview to give full-stack developers a glimpse into the world of Web3 development. If you haven’t had a chance to review that article, consider taking a look, since it provides a good introduction to Web3 there as well. The end...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail

The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
CoinTelegraph

Decentralized finance faces multiple barriers to mainstream adoption

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a growing market popular with experienced crypto users. However, there are some roadblocks regarding mass adoption when it comes to the average non-technical investor. DeFi is a blockchain-based approach to delivering financial services that don’t rely on centralized intermediaries but instead use automated programs. These automated...
PC Gamer

Crypto firm that promised security loses $200 million in 'frenzied free-for-all' hack

In what now seems like a weekly event, the latest big crypto hack has made off with nearly $200 million in value from Nomad, a so-called cross-chain token bridge. These bridges are designed to allow people to transfer crypto tokens between different blockchains and, without getting too far into the weeds, work by locking up tokens in one chain and re-issuing them in a 'wrapped' form on another: this process is called a smart contract.
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
blockworks.co

Stablecoins Will Only Have Value on PoS Ethereum Post-Merge

As the anticipated Ethereum Merge draws near, conversations around the consequences of an Ethereum hard fork post-merge are bubbling on Twitter. Cryptocurrency-focused investment manager Galois Capital claimed that stablecoin providers such as Tether and Circle would remain on Ethereum’s Proof of Work (PoW) network — stating that bugs on the new Proof of Stake (PoS) network could potentially lead to stablecoin liability and lawsuits.
Hackernoon

The Native Stabila Crypto Wallet

Stabila has its own block explorer that can be accessed round the clock so users can check on transactions and do the usual stuff. Stabila developers went further adding the wallet functionality to the explorer. So if you need a place to store your STB or any other stabila tokens and use it anytime, your choice would probably stop on the native stabila wallet. It handles many stable coins and lets you trade and store your digital tokens.
nftevening.com

Magic Eden Announces Expansion to the Ethereum Blockchain

The community-centric NFT marketplace Magic Eden has just announced it will be integrating Ethereum (ETH) NFTs. This move is very important, given that Ethereum is the most popular blockchain for NFTs. This move also accelerates the platform’s efforts to expand its presence across all web3 communities. About the Magic...
CoinDesk

What Is Magic Eden? How to Get Started on the NFT Marketplace

Magic Eden is the most popular NFT marketplace on Solana, a blockchain that rivals Ethereum. It lets you sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – unique crypto tokens that usually bear a pointer to a piece of digital art or music or an in-game collectible. The company announced on Aug. 2,...
CoinDesk

Alchemy Integrates Astar Network to Support Web3 Developers in Polkadot Ecosystem

Web3 developer platform Alchemy will now support Astar Network, a parachain of the Polkadot network, the company said Tuesday. The integration is intended to allow developers to build Web3 projects on the Astar network through Alchemy’s application programming interface (API), product manager Mike Garland told CoinDesk. Astar allows developers...
cryptonewsz.com

Bitpanda Adds Five New Coins to Its Existing Collection to Stake

Based out of Vienna, Austria, Bitpanda, a top-notch cryptocurrency broker, was established in 2014. The main focus was to be of service to traders buying and selling bitcoins, along with their other prime digital assets. At the time they were setting things up, dealing in cryptocurrencies was indeed an uphill...
CoinDesk

Ethereum Developers Address Potential Glitch Ahead of the Merge

During Ethereum’s 92nd Consensus Layer Call, developers discussed some solutions to a potential wrinkle in the smooth execution of the network’s impending Merge, when Ethereum moves from its current proof-of-work (PoW) protocol to the Beacon Chain proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. Alex Stokes, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, raised...
cryptonewsz.com

ICPort Completes $20M Seed Round and Adopts the Name Web3Port

An engine for Web build projects, Web3Port (formerly ICPort), helps startup companies grow from nothing into something. They aim to establish a transparent, decentralized accelerator alliance that expands the Web 3.0 ecosystem. Access to investors, token design, go-to-market plans, and other crucial resources is provided to blockchain startup companies and...
