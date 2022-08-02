Read on www.cryptonewsz.com
Meet Lisk, A Blockchain Development Platform That Reports Letting Developers Build Blockchain Apps In JavaScript
Founded by Max Kordek and Oliver Beddows in 2016, Lisk is a blockchain app development platform aimed at “empowering more developers to build custom, scalable blockchain apps”. Lisk says its JavaScript-based software development kit comes with all the tools developers need to create a blockchain app even if...
financefeeds.com
Alchemy teams up with Astar Network to power Web3 dApps on Polkadot
Blockchain developer platform Alchemy is joining forces with innovation hub Astar Network to supercharge Polkadot development. This alliance will make it easier for developers to create dApps on Astar Network, a multi-chain smart contract platform on the Polkadot hub, and unleash a wave of web3 creativity. Additinally, developers can use Alchemy’s APIs to create sophisticated apps that leverage features previously unavailable on Polkadot.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Going long on ETH? You are duty-bound to read this
Since 2016, over 44 million contracts have been deployed on Ethereum [ETH]. Interestingly, the number has been on the rise. Users might have imagined that all smart contracts would have contributed to exchange interactions and Decentralized Applications (DApps) management. However, it has been a little different from the public’s perspective.
cryptonewsz.com
DFINITY R&D Team Announces BTC-ICP Integration Beta Release
Ultimately, advanced and sophisticated smart contracts will be available for Bitcoin. The straightforward inclusion of the Web Desktop with the Bitcoin blockchain, which does away with the need for a reliable middleman or overpass, has been made public by the DFINITY R&D team as a beta release. With the integration’s APIs, devs can actually build and start running tests right away.
Diving Deep into Smart Contracts
The “ ” publication provided a high-level overview to give full-stack developers a glimpse into the world of Web3 development. If you haven’t had a chance to review that article, consider taking a look, since it provides a good introduction to Web3 there as well. The end...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
CoinTelegraph
Decentralized finance faces multiple barriers to mainstream adoption
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a growing market popular with experienced crypto users. However, there are some roadblocks regarding mass adoption when it comes to the average non-technical investor. DeFi is a blockchain-based approach to delivering financial services that don’t rely on centralized intermediaries but instead use automated programs. These automated...
Crypto firm that promised security loses $200 million in 'frenzied free-for-all' hack
In what now seems like a weekly event, the latest big crypto hack has made off with nearly $200 million in value from Nomad, a so-called cross-chain token bridge. These bridges are designed to allow people to transfer crypto tokens between different blockchains and, without getting too far into the weeds, work by locking up tokens in one chain and re-issuing them in a 'wrapped' form on another: this process is called a smart contract.
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
blockworks.co
Stablecoins Will Only Have Value on PoS Ethereum Post-Merge
As the anticipated Ethereum Merge draws near, conversations around the consequences of an Ethereum hard fork post-merge are bubbling on Twitter. Cryptocurrency-focused investment manager Galois Capital claimed that stablecoin providers such as Tether and Circle would remain on Ethereum’s Proof of Work (PoW) network — stating that bugs on the new Proof of Stake (PoS) network could potentially lead to stablecoin liability and lawsuits.
The Native Stabila Crypto Wallet
Stabila has its own block explorer that can be accessed round the clock so users can check on transactions and do the usual stuff. Stabila developers went further adding the wallet functionality to the explorer. So if you need a place to store your STB or any other stabila tokens and use it anytime, your choice would probably stop on the native stabila wallet. It handles many stable coins and lets you trade and store your digital tokens.
nftevening.com
Magic Eden Announces Expansion to the Ethereum Blockchain
The community-centric NFT marketplace Magic Eden has just announced it will be integrating Ethereum (ETH) NFTs. This move is very important, given that Ethereum is the most popular blockchain for NFTs. This move also accelerates the platform’s efforts to expand its presence across all web3 communities. About the Magic...
TechCrunch
Solana co-founder says NFTs have ’50 different use cases’ that can onboard millions this year
While much industry focus and effort has centered around profile picture NFTs like Bored Ape Yacht Club or CryptoPunks, NFTs that offer utility beyond just images have been growing in popularity. “I think within NFTs, everything is just really scratching the surface,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, told TechCrunch this...
CoinDesk
What Is Magic Eden? How to Get Started on the NFT Marketplace
Magic Eden is the most popular NFT marketplace on Solana, a blockchain that rivals Ethereum. It lets you sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – unique crypto tokens that usually bear a pointer to a piece of digital art or music or an in-game collectible. The company announced on Aug. 2,...
CoinDesk
Alchemy Integrates Astar Network to Support Web3 Developers in Polkadot Ecosystem
Web3 developer platform Alchemy will now support Astar Network, a parachain of the Polkadot network, the company said Tuesday. The integration is intended to allow developers to build Web3 projects on the Astar network through Alchemy’s application programming interface (API), product manager Mike Garland told CoinDesk. Astar allows developers...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitpanda Adds Five New Coins to Its Existing Collection to Stake
Based out of Vienna, Austria, Bitpanda, a top-notch cryptocurrency broker, was established in 2014. The main focus was to be of service to traders buying and selling bitcoins, along with their other prime digital assets. At the time they were setting things up, dealing in cryptocurrencies was indeed an uphill...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Developers Address Potential Glitch Ahead of the Merge
During Ethereum’s 92nd Consensus Layer Call, developers discussed some solutions to a potential wrinkle in the smooth execution of the network’s impending Merge, when Ethereum moves from its current proof-of-work (PoW) protocol to the Beacon Chain proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. Alex Stokes, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, raised...
CoinDesk
Circle Invested in 2 Hacked Crypto Companies, Adding to Its Headaches Amid Stablecoin Scrutiny
This week’s nearly $200 million exploit of Nomad, the cross-chain bridge, and the $6 million drained from Slope Financial wallets have something in common: Both projects are backed by Circle Internet Financial’s venture-capital division. It’s an additional headache for Circle as it aims to go public later this...
cryptonewsz.com
ICPort Completes $20M Seed Round and Adopts the Name Web3Port
An engine for Web build projects, Web3Port (formerly ICPort), helps startup companies grow from nothing into something. They aim to establish a transparent, decentralized accelerator alliance that expands the Web 3.0 ecosystem. Access to investors, token design, go-to-market plans, and other crucial resources is provided to blockchain startup companies and...
