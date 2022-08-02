never understand why abc,.cbs ,nbc can't tell both sides like fox news instead of all of them are all so democratic. that's why fox news is more popular because they do bring both sides. good for them.
they are already having printer problems in Maricopa being able to print ballots. we are having problems in Pima County. people already voting which they didn't. no poll watchers at some of the precincts. the sharpie incident, take your own pin black or blue one that won't bleed. and a few other problems. If you experience any of this you can call the sheriff's department or you can take and call Kerry Lake Mark fincham Blake Masters they have lawyers that will fight this.
Why do these article have to keep pushing left wing thinking, can’t you just report the story?
