Patricia
3d ago

never understand why abc,.cbs ,nbc can't tell both sides like fox news instead of all of them are all so democratic. that's why fox news is more popular because they do bring both sides. good for them.

Mary Branson
3d ago

they are already having printer problems in Maricopa being able to print ballots. we are having problems in Pima County. people already voting which they didn't. no poll watchers at some of the precincts. the sharpie incident, take your own pin black or blue one that won't bleed. and a few other problems. If you experience any of this you can call the sheriff's department or you can take and call Kerry Lake Mark fincham Blake Masters they have lawyers that will fight this.

3d ago

Why do these article have to keep pushing left wing thinking, can’t you just report the story?

The Associated Press

Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday night showed Fontes was so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots gave Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem in November. Both Bolding and Fontes have warned that electing Finchem to the state’s top election post would be a danger to democracy. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump backers attacked Congress and has pushed for President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona to be withdrawn, something that the law provides no way to do. Fontes is a former Marine and attorney who ran ads saying he would protect voting rights for all Arizonans and that election deniers like Finchem were making a full-fledged attack on democracy.
KTAR.com

Kari Lake captures Republican nomination for Arizona governor race

PHOENIX — Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has captured the Republican Party’s bid in the primary for Arizona governor. Lake topped her closest rival, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Lake never trailed the housing developer and...
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs

After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com

Here are some notable winners from Arizona’s 2022 primary election

PHOENIX — Primary election headlines in Arizona on Tuesday were dominated by notable races, including for governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state. A number of other important races at the federal, state and local levels were also decided. Wendy Rogers won the Republican nomination in Arizona’s 7th Legislative...
NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
12news.com

Recap: Arizona's primary election day 2

PHOENIX — Several races were called on election night, but Arizonans were still waiting with bated breath to hear the results of the GOP's primary race for governor on Wednesday night. Here's a look back at Wednesday, the second day of vote counting in Arizona's primary election. >> See...
Phoenix New Times

Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries

Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
Sedona Red Rock News

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
AZFamily

Several key races declared in Arizona primary election, while some remain up for grabs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — “First the good news. We’re way ahead,” said GOP gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson told supporters around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday. But that was when she was up by 8 points over Kari Lake. As of 5:15 a.m. the morning after the primaries, Robson had lost her lead, with Lake in the lead at 46% followed by Robson’s 44%. So, the race is far from over. Experts say most of the in-person ballots are expected to go to Lake, and the race could get even closer. “We are going to win this,” Lake said, just minutes after Robson, at her own watch party.
