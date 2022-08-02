On Tuesday the Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT) hosted a question-and-answer session in Moose Pass to engage residents regarding its plans to widen state-owned right-of-way on the Seward Highway through the community to accommodate the drainage and ditching necessary to preserve the life of the roadbed from mile 22.5 to mile 36. Under the plan, which currently proposes to begin work in 2025, DOT would purchase land from several landowners in the affected area, while still others would be subject to DOT easements in order accommodate the wider highway footprint required by the project.

MOOSE PASS, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO