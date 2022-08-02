Read on www.sewardjournal.com
Bruce Edwards Martin1952-2022
Bruce Edwards Martin, age 70 of Seward, passed away July 5, 2022. Born June 4, 1952 in Nome, Alaska. to Philip and Ruth (Pleasant) Martin, Bruce lived in Nome until age 14 when they moved to Seattle where at age 17 he joined the Army. Bruce was dreamer and a...
Water outage
Water is out for all Seward City water customers. According to a notice from the City of Seward, a water main has broken and resulted in a shutdown of the water system. People are asked to avoid the area near the Seward Highway and Phoenix Road. The city is advising...
Visiting DOT officials discuss Seward Highway expansion plans
On Tuesday the Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT) hosted a question-and-answer session in Moose Pass to engage residents regarding its plans to widen state-owned right-of-way on the Seward Highway through the community to accommodate the drainage and ditching necessary to preserve the life of the roadbed from mile 22.5 to mile 36. Under the plan, which currently proposes to begin work in 2025, DOT would purchase land from several landowners in the affected area, while still others would be subject to DOT easements in order accommodate the wider highway footprint required by the project.
Water service has been restored
The City of Seward is advising that water service has been restored. Customers are advised to run cold water until the water becomes clear.
Water main puncture leaves city without service
A punctured water main near the intersection of Phoenix Road and the Seward Highway has cut off water to residents and businesses throughout much of the city. Officials are urging the public not to drink city water until repairs are completed. Public Works crews are on the scene and are asking residents to avoid the area until the incident can be contained.
