Kansas State

Phil Grace
3d ago

This ridiculous amendment is basically some churches vs Women. If you don’t like abortion don’t get abortion. I ll be voting NO!! Yes big NO!! That’s what Jesus would do. I think Jesus would demolish most churches we have now.. Most of them have agendas and run by males. Most of them no longer represents what Jesus did.VOTE NO!! RESPECT WOMEN!!

Dragon Wizzard
3d ago

no that's not the reason it's on the ballot it's o. the ballot says it can go back to the states where it should have been in the beginning and if it passes on the yes vote it will stop tax payers for paying for abortion like plan parent hood. You should study your history

Leinad Eyak
3d ago

The SCOTUS in reversing Roe v Wade passed the decision on abortion back to the States because in their view it was not a power granted to the Federal Government. Voting "Yes" in Kansas will allow the Kansas House and Senate to pass bills regulating abortion. If Governor Kelly is retained she would likely veto any bill restricting abortion. Anyone wanting to maintain abortion in Kansas has three options. 1) Get enough "No" votes to maintain the status quo. 2) Get enough votes to retain Governor Kelly to insure veto of any pro-life legislation and/or 3) Elect State Representatives and Senators who are pro abortion. That is the way the system works. Are you a majority like you always claim to be or are you afraid the majority of Kansans do not support unlimited abortion?

The New York Times

Republicans Begin Adjusting to a Fierce Abortion Backlash

Tudor Dixon speaks to supporters after winning Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial primary, in Grand Rapids, Aug. 2, 2022. (Emily Elconin/The New York Times) Republican candidates, facing a stark reality check from Kansas voters, are softening their once-uncompromising stands against abortion as they move toward the general election, recognizing that strict bans are unpopular and that the issue may be a major driver in the fall campaigns.
CBS News

Kansas abortion vote sends shockwaves across nation

This week's unexpected victory for abortion rights and massive voter turnout in Kansas is sending shockwaves around the nation and fueling talk of how the issue could galvanize Democrats and threaten Republicans in November's midterm elections. CBS News radio white house correspondent Steven Portnoy reports.
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Kansas’ top election official defeats far-right conspiracy promoter in primary

PHOENIX — The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Kansas had no significant problems...
KANSAS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Democrats On Kansas Abortion Vote: Same Could Happen Here

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats say this week’s Kansas vote to uphold abortion rights shows that the same thing could happen here. Iowa House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst says the vote shows that “Midwesterners believe in reproductive choice.” A court ruled in 2019 that the Kansas Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. Tuesday, 59-percent of Kansas voters opposed changing their state constitution. There is a similar situation in Iowa based on a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling.
IOWA STATE
WIBW

Kansas found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S. through a recent study. With the average American spending more than $12,500 on health care per year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report of 2022′s Best & Worst States for Health Care.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
KANSAS STATE
Elite Daily

Let These Tweets About Kansas Smacking Down Abortion Bans Cheer You Up Today

Since the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ballot measures have become a possible way for states to enshrine abortion rights within their legislative networks. Now, as the first state in the nation to place the fate of abortion rights directly into voters’ hands, Kansas has provided the country with a preview of what’s to come for reproductive freedoms all over the United States. These tweets about Kansas’ abortion ballot vote say everything you’re thinking about this huge victory for reproductive freedoms, and they’ll give you hope for the future.
KANSAS STATE
NPR

Wyoming's new ban on abortions has been temporarily blocked

That means the one clinic in the state that provides abortion care can continue to do so for at least another week — until the judge hears the challenge from reproductive rights advocates. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The state judge has put a temporary hold on Wyoming's new law banning...
WYOMING STATE
KOLR10 News

Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
MISSOURI STATE

