This ridiculous amendment is basically some churches vs Women. If you don’t like abortion don’t get abortion. I ll be voting NO!! Yes big NO!! That’s what Jesus would do. I think Jesus would demolish most churches we have now.. Most of them have agendas and run by males. Most of them no longer represents what Jesus did.VOTE NO!! RESPECT WOMEN!!
no that's not the reason it's on the ballot it's o. the ballot says it can go back to the states where it should have been in the beginning and if it passes on the yes vote it will stop tax payers for paying for abortion like plan parent hood. You should study your history
The SCOTUS in reversing Roe v Wade passed the decision on abortion back to the States because in their view it was not a power granted to the Federal Government. Voting "Yes" in Kansas will allow the Kansas House and Senate to pass bills regulating abortion. If Governor Kelly is retained she would likely veto any bill restricting abortion. Anyone wanting to maintain abortion in Kansas has three options. 1) Get enough "No" votes to maintain the status quo. 2) Get enough votes to retain Governor Kelly to insure veto of any pro-life legislation and/or 3) Elect State Representatives and Senators who are pro abortion. That is the way the system works. Are you a majority like you always claim to be or are you afraid the majority of Kansans do not support unlimited abortion?
Comments / 44