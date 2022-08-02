Bitcoin, Ether Slump as Pelosi's Taiwan Trip Weakens Risk Sentiment

Read on www.coindesk.com
Related
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
CoinDesk
Rare Signal Hinting at Bitcoin Price Bottom Emerges
Predicting a bear market bottom is like catching a falling knife. Even so, traders often attempt to predict one based on how the price behaved relative to critical indicators during previous bear runs. The assumption here is that history will repeat itself. One such rare signal has emerged, suggesting bitcoin's...
CoinDesk
Chileans Take Refuge in Stablecoins Amid Economic Turmoil
Accustomed to living in the most stable economy in Latin America, residents of Chile are turning to stablecoins to protect their assets from recent record inflation and the increasing devaluation of the peso. Local crypto exchanges have seen a 50% increase in stablecoin transactions in the last three months. CryptoMarket,...
CoinDesk
Circle Invested in 2 Hacked Crypto Companies, Adding to Its Headaches Amid Stablecoin Scrutiny
This week’s nearly $200 million exploit of Nomad, the cross-chain bridge, and the $6 million drained from Slope Financial wallets have something in common: Both projects are backed by Circle Internet Financial’s venture-capital division. It’s an additional headache for Circle as it aims to go public later this...
RELATED PEOPLE
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Reverses Course, Pushes Higher, $21K Is ‘Point of Control’
Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded on Wednesday, advancing 1.7% to above $23,300, ending a streak of five consecutive negative days. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has surpassed its 50-period exponential moving average (EMA) of $23,214.50, and is within earshot of its 10-period EMA as it crossed above the 50-period EMA as well.
CoinDesk
Banking Platform Galoy Raises $4M for Bitcoin-Backed Synthetic Dollar
Galoy, the company behind the open-source banking platform that powers El Salvador’s Bitcoin Beach Wallet, started offering its Stablesats product Wednesday. It also said it completed a $4 million capital raise to enable further development of its core GaloyMoney bitcoin banking platform. Stablesats is intended to provide an alternative...
EXPLAINER: On China, US and climate, action, not talk is key
The last two agreements the world made to battle climate change came only after the United States and China, by far the two biggest carbon polluters, made deals with each other. Now the successful dynamic is in jeopardy with China cutting off climate talks with the U.S. because of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Master of Anons: How a Crypto Developer Faked a DeFi Ecosystem
Something about Sunny Aggregator felt off-kilter to the cryptocurrency user known as Saint Eclectic. Sunny was the newest decentralized finance (DeFi) app to hit Solana during that blockchain’s scorching bull run last summer, when its native token jumped fivefold. Sunny was barely two weeks old by early September, but billions of dollars in crypto were flooding this yield farm.
CoinDesk
Crypto Miner Argo Blockchain Faced Equipment Challenges, Higher Costs in July
Crypto miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) mined 219 bitcoins (BTC) or bitcoin equivalents in July, 22% more than in June, even as it combated equipment problems and higher electricity costs. Power costs at its Helios facility in Texas were greater than expected, partly because of higher natural gas prices and partly...
CoinDesk
What the Merge Means for Ethereum Miners
Where will Ethereum’s miners go when they can’t mine on Ethereum any more? That’s the $19 billion question. If all goes according to plan, the so-called Merge will take place in late September, completing Ethereum’s transition from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. This long-awaited event in the Ethereum world will force the network's mining industry, which research firm Messari estimates is worth $19 billion, to find other ways to make money.
CoinDesk
Almost 7% of People in Spain Have Invested in Crypto, Regulator Says
As much as 6.8% of the people in Spain have invested in crypto at some point, driven mainly by the hope of profit and faith in the underlying technology, according to a survey by the country’s securities markets regulator. The CNMV's study follows a crackdown on crypto ads announced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Riot Blockchain Mined 28% Less Bitcoin in July as Heat Wave Cut Power Supply
Riot Blockchain, one of the world's largest bitcoin miners, said it produced 318 bitcoins in July, 28% fewer than in July of last year, as it shut some operations to accommodate the high energy demand during a heat wave in Texas. The miner gained $9.5 million in power credits and...
CoinDesk
Inside the Latest Flare-Up of the Bitcoin Maximalism Debate
“It’s about labels, it’s about people having fun fighting each other… Nothing regarding technology is at stake here,” says host Anna Baydakova of the bitcoin maximalism debate. “Opinionated” hosts Ben Schiller and Anna Baydakova discuss the long-running and fundamental debate at the center of crypto subculture...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Crypto's ‘Learn-on-the-Fly’ Ethos on Display as Bridge Hack Damage Reaches $2B
Prices: Neither bitcoin nor ether got much of a boost from the news of a move deeper into cryptocurrencies by the giant traditional money manager BlackRock (BLK). But Coinbase (COIN) shares sure got a boost, rocketing higher in what looked like a short squeeze. Insights: Vulnerabilities of cross-chain bridges have...
CoinDesk
Want to Strike Terror in Crypto Markets in 2022? Just Say You’re Suspending Withdrawals
Bank runs are nothing new. Those frightening incidents when too many customers demand their money back at the same time have destroyed many financial institutions over the years. Traditional banks largely solved that with deposit insurance, a guarantee from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to make customers whole up to...
CoinDesk
CME to Roll Out Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ether Futures on Aug. 29
Bitcoin traders will soon have an option to trade euro-dominated bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) futures contracts on a regulated exchange. Derivatives giant Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) announced on Thursday that it would roll out bitcoin euro and ether euro futures contracts on Aug. 29, pending regulatory approval. The contract...
CoinDesk
UK Parliamentary Group Starts Crypto Inquiry to Form Policy Recommendations
A cross-party group of U.K. lawmakers has started an inquiry into the country's crypto industry with a focus on regulation. The Crypto and Digital Assets All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) is looking to compose a report with policy recommendations and will share its findings with the government, the group said Thursday.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Unaffected by Bank of England's Super-Size Interest-Rate Hike
Price Point: Bitcoin appeared unaffected by the news of the Bank of England announcing its biggest interest rate rise in 27 years. The pound dropped against the dollar. Market Moves: Omkar Godbole looks at a rare signal hinting bitcoin could be at market bottom and why this might be the best time to add exposure to the cryptocurrency.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Crypto Market Trades in the Green Despite Hacks
Price Point: BTC and ETH both showed gains on Wednesday despite hacks on the Solana blockchain. Market Moves: Some analysts are taking the possibility of an Ethereum fork seriously as BitMEX issued a blog post arguing that a new chain might generate interest from market participants. Chart of The Day:...
Comments / 0