ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mylittlefalls.com

Marty Podskock presents “The Adirondack 102 Club” at the Library

The Little Falls Public Library is pleased to announce an upcoming presentation by the author Marty Podskoch on the topic of his book “The Adirondack 102 Club: Your Passport and Guide to the North Country” as well as Adirondacks history and tourism, on Wednesday, August 17th at 1 PM in the Little Falls Public Library’s Community Room. The library’s Community Room is a handicap-accessible meeting space, the event is free and open to the public.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Mohawk Valley Express e-Edition August 2022

The Mohawk Valley Express is distributed FREE on the first Friday of each month and focuses on that month’s upcoming activities in the Little Falls, Dolgeville, Salisbury, and Herkimer areas. You can pick up a free copy of the paper at many of your local stores, restaurants, and businesses.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Cheers to Dopp’s!

Brenda Eggleston, owner of Dopp’s Inn Restaurant & Bar. Dopp’s Inn Restaurant & Bar in Dolgeville, NY, has been a staple in town for many years as a fun and easy-going hangout for locals. Brenda Eggleston, the owner, is spunky, genuine, and hard-working. Through life’s ups and downs, she has successfully continued the family business and expanded its offerings, including catering.
DOLGEVILLE, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Growing Up on The Southside 1957 – 1970

For the past eight years, I have had the privilege of conducting a history and storytelling tour, “Growing Up on The Southside 1957 – 1970.” It is important to understand how and why this tour started. It was to have a better understanding of why the “Southside” of Little Falls, NY, has such a very special and perhaps unique place in the hearts of each and all who have had the privilege of growing up there during the “baby boomers” period, and those who followed, up until perhaps the late 1970s, when it’s aura and special ethnic qualities faded away.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Falls, NY
Little Falls, NY
Government
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida to host Woofstock 2022 Aug. 13

Oneida, N.Y. — Wanderers’ Rest is hosting Woofstock 2022 at Veteran’s Field, 360 N. Main St., on Oneida Aug. 13. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Woofstock is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. Admission is free and the event is...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair

MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
MUNNSVILLE, NY
WKTV

City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers

As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
UTICA, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Where I Wander – Meadow Critters and More

Whereiwander… I just returned from a quick walk around our three-plus acres of meadow. A quick walk may take an hour or several hours, depending on the time of year and what is blooming. I mentioned in previous columns that the Monarda and Common Milkweed, and Goldenrod consume the greatest amount of the acreage, but there are many more species of wildflowers that also find a haven on this property. Today I found numerous plants of Queen Anne’s Lace, Yarrow, Black-eyed Susan, Clovers, both Red and White and Chicory, plus a plethora of other lovely species. All of these wildflowers attract numerous pollinators. Bees, wasps, butterflies, moths, beetles, bugs, flies, grasshoppers, and an abundance of other insects and spiders all thrive in this meadow. In addition to wildflowers and insects, many species of wild birds depend on the meadow throughout the year. Many of the migratory birds build nests in the different shrubs, and “Blue Bird” houses the five of them, house not only Eastern Blue Birds but also may house nests of House Wrens, Black Capped Chickadee, and Tree Swallows. Additionally, Song Sparrows, Yellow Warblers, and Common Yellowthroats build nests in the Shrubs. Other species like Gray Catbirds, Baltimore Orioles, Indigo Buntings, and Scarlet Tanager have nests close by the meadow and may be seen hunting for food within the meadow. Quite often, I have seen small flocks of Cedar Waxwings gleaning berries or hunting some of the numerous dragonflies that are also hunting insects within the meadow.
UTICA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
informnny.com

Anna’s Last Ride

ILION, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Anna Labella had been battling Ewing Sarcoma for the past three years. Through social media, an impromptu parade was planned, to meet Anna’s ambulance at the thruway at Herkimer and bring her to her home to Ilion. But her family said that this morning anna was too unstable to make the journey today. Still, the community turned out. Anna’s family friends classmates neighbors and members of the community came together to show the young lady, a child of their community, what she means to them. One word her teachers used to describe her is resilient.
ILION, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Beech Leaf Disease discovered in Herkimer County

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Beech Leaf disease has been discovered in over 30 counties in New York State, including the Herkimer County Town of Salisbury. Department of Environmental Conservation’s Supervising Forester Scott Healy explains how this infects the trees. “It’s associated with a Nematoad, and affects American...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Senior Meals 08/04/2022 – 08/10/2022

To reserve a meal, call the Herkimer County Office for the Aging at least one business day in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 315-867-1204 or 315-867-1634. If you are not home for meals, call 315-867-1204 at least a day in advance. All sites are...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Volunteers#Dj#Photography#Canal Celebration#American Legion#Grande Parade
mylittlefalls.com

Kim E. Cooper 1959 – 2022

Kim E. Cooper, 63, of the Town of Oppenheim, Dolgeville, New York, passed away on Monday night, August 1, 2022, at the Siegenthaler Center, Hospice and Palliative Care in the Town of Kirkland, New York, with her loving family by her side. She was born on July 23, 1959, in...
DOLGEVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale

If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

A Photographer Visits Utica, Saratoga & Albany in 1878

This essay by John Nicol, PhD, first appeared on July 12, 1878 in The British Journal of Photography. Utica, intersected by the Erie and Hudson Canal, is really a beautiful place. Free from the geometric regularity of most of the American cities, its tree-lined streets impart to it the truly American sylvan character, while the size and elegance of its suburban residences show that its people are prosperous to a degree unknown in similar cities in the old country.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Big Frog 104

CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral

A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy