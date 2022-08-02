ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

CS:GO matchmaking ranks recalibrated in latest patch

By Mateusz Miter
dotesports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases

It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

August 2022 MTG Arena announcements: Full notes and updates

Wizards of the Coast is stepping up the fall rotation excitement with a number of Magic: The Gathering Arena events throughout August, along with a limited-time summer cosmetic sale. The month of August wraps up summer for many while preview content for Magic: The Gathering fall product hypes up what’s...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matchmaking#Video Game#Blog Post#Skill Group
dotesports.com

How much is the Evo 2022 prize pool?

Evo 2022 is pretty much the pinnacle of fighting game tournaments, and many players compete to prove themselves here. Instead of being focused on one game, the tournament allows the most popular fighting games to have competitions broadcast worldwide. Evo 2022 will feature many game tournaments for players to compete...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite

Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get the Terminator skins in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

The Terminator and his enemy have been wreaking havoc in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, and you can play as the murderous robots, too. Call of Duty’s latest partnership brings Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness into the game from the long-standing sci-fi series, and two new bundles in the store are available to celebrate the occasion.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax releases rollback netcode update

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, a fighting game featuring the characters of the acclaimed JRPG, has received a rollback network code update, as announced today by ATLUS during the first day of EVO 2022. The announcement of the relaunch of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax during The Game Awards 2021 surprised many...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

How to reach Global Elite in CS:GO: Tips for climbing ranked

The Global Elite rank in competitive CS:GO is the light at the end of the ranked tunnel. Global Elite players epitomize the top one percent of CS:GO players in their respective regions and represent the best of the best. It’s no easy task to go all the way from the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to reach Ascendant rank in competitive VALORANT

VALORANT Patch 5.0 introduced a huge collection of changes to the competitive experience, including a new map in Pearl, the removal of Split, and the introduction of a new rank in the hierarchy: Ascendant. Nestled above Diamond and below Immortal, Ascendant was introduced following Riot’s determination that competitive VALORANT had...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘R’ and ending in ‘E’

Wordle is a surprisingly versatile game, as there are many different ways to enjoy it and its many players do so in their own way. Being an easy game to learn that’s simple to play, the amount of casual players is huge. Any time and place can be good for Wordle, from breaks at work or on the way to an appointment. People can play without worrying about stats and scores and enjoy it as a way to have fun and pass the time.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Respawn bug in League plagues LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce

During today’s LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce, both support players were revived almost immediately after they had been killed in separate fights. While this could have been possible should the teams be playing as Akshan, there was no Akshan in the game, confusing the spectators, casters, and League of Legends fans alike.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

MultiVersus devs plan to overhaul hitbox/hurtbox system

MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query. Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Tactics Ogre: Reborn coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC in November

Tactics Ogre: Reborn, which reimagines the beloved Tactical Ogre tactical turn-based RPG, is coming out on Nov. 11, 2022, Square Enix has announced. It’s the first release since 2010 for the Ogre Battle series of games, created by Yasumi Matsuno in the early 1990s. Set in the Valerian Isles,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Zed and 9 other champions set to receive buffs in League Patch 12.15

The League of Legends dev team are aiming to strengthen 10 champions in Patch 12.15. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game’s balance team has shared a series of changes coming to Patch 12.15, which is expected to ship on Wednesday, next week. This time...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Rarest Fortnite banners of all time

Fortnite is best known for its skins, which players can purchase or unlock through gameplay. However, another huge aspect of Fortnite are the banners that players can use for their username and ID. Banners can be unlocked or bought based on what you’ve done in the game. Many banners seem uninteresting and plain, but the rarer banners tend to have much more detail.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy