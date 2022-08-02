CS:GO matchmaking ranks recalibrated in latest patch

Read on dotesports.com
Related
dotesports.com
156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases
It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
dotesports.com
All rewards and challenges in the Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance Event
The Terminator has taken over Call of Duty: Warzone and a new limited-time mode is here to celebrate. A more hardcore take on the popular Iron Trials mode, Titanium Trials is coming with a full set of challenges and rewards for players to earn. Titanium Trials increases the player HP...
dotesports.com
August 2022 MTG Arena announcements: Full notes and updates
Wizards of the Coast is stepping up the fall rotation excitement with a number of Magic: The Gathering Arena events throughout August, along with a limited-time summer cosmetic sale. The month of August wraps up summer for many while preview content for Magic: The Gathering fall product hypes up what’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How much is the Evo 2022 prize pool?
Evo 2022 is pretty much the pinnacle of fighting game tournaments, and many players compete to prove themselves here. Instead of being focused on one game, the tournament allows the most popular fighting games to have competitions broadcast worldwide. Evo 2022 will feature many game tournaments for players to compete...
dotesports.com
Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite
Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
dotesports.com
How to get the Terminator skins in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone
The Terminator and his enemy have been wreaking havoc in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, and you can play as the murderous robots, too. Call of Duty’s latest partnership brings Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness into the game from the long-standing sci-fi series, and two new bundles in the store are available to celebrate the occasion.
dotesports.com
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax releases rollback netcode update
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, a fighting game featuring the characters of the acclaimed JRPG, has received a rollback network code update, as announced today by ATLUS during the first day of EVO 2022. The announcement of the relaunch of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax during The Game Awards 2021 surprised many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
How to reach Global Elite in CS:GO: Tips for climbing ranked
The Global Elite rank in competitive CS:GO is the light at the end of the ranked tunnel. Global Elite players epitomize the top one percent of CS:GO players in their respective regions and represent the best of the best. It’s no easy task to go all the way from the...
dotesports.com
How to reach Ascendant rank in competitive VALORANT
VALORANT Patch 5.0 introduced a huge collection of changes to the competitive experience, including a new map in Pearl, the removal of Split, and the introduction of a new rank in the hierarchy: Ascendant. Nestled above Diamond and below Immortal, Ascendant was introduced following Riot’s determination that competitive VALORANT had...
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘R’ and ending in ‘E’
Wordle is a surprisingly versatile game, as there are many different ways to enjoy it and its many players do so in their own way. Being an easy game to learn that’s simple to play, the amount of casual players is huge. Any time and place can be good for Wordle, from breaks at work or on the way to an appointment. People can play without worrying about stats and scores and enjoy it as a way to have fun and pass the time.
dotesports.com
EA CEO clears rumors of acquisition, states that the company is set to become the largest standalone developer
With the final stages of the Activision Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft right around the corner, EA is on the brink of becoming the video game industry’s largest standalone publisher and developer. With a lot of buzz surrounding EA’s current and upcoming position comes heaps of rumors along with it.
dotesports.com
Respawn bug in League plagues LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce
During today’s LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce, both support players were revived almost immediately after they had been killed in separate fights. While this could have been possible should the teams be playing as Akshan, there was no Akshan in the game, confusing the spectators, casters, and League of Legends fans alike.
dotesports.com
Tickets for Dota 2’s The International 2022 will be available soon—but they’re expensive
Dota 2’s premier annual event, The International 2022, is fast approaching. Fans eager to attend The Playoffs in Singapore between Oct. 20 to 23 and The Finals between Oct. 29 to 30 can buy tickets on Aug. 13, but the price is steep. Valve announced the news via a...
dotesports.com
MultiVersus devs plan to overhaul hitbox/hurtbox system
MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query. Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”
dotesports.com
Tactics Ogre: Reborn coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC in November
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, which reimagines the beloved Tactical Ogre tactical turn-based RPG, is coming out on Nov. 11, 2022, Square Enix has announced. It’s the first release since 2010 for the Ogre Battle series of games, created by Yasumi Matsuno in the early 1990s. Set in the Valerian Isles,...
dotesports.com
Zed and 9 other champions set to receive buffs in League Patch 12.15
The League of Legends dev team are aiming to strengthen 10 champions in Patch 12.15. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game’s balance team has shared a series of changes coming to Patch 12.15, which is expected to ship on Wednesday, next week. This time...
dotesports.com
Excel ADC Patrik is first to pick Nilah in professional League in loss to G2
The first professional Nilah pick in the world belongs to Excel Esports AD carry Patrik, who selected the “Joy Unbound” for the first time among all competitive League of Legends players during today’s game against G2 Esports in week seven of the 2022 LEC Summer Split. Prior...
dotesports.com
Unannounced World of Warcraft mobile game reportedly canceled after developer dispute
An unannounced World of Warcraft mobile game has been canceled due to disagreements between Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase, its two developers, according to a Bloomberg report. Code-named Neptune, the game was reportedly in development for three years and had more than 100 developers involved on NetEase’s side of the project,...
dotesports.com
Rarest Fortnite banners of all time
Fortnite is best known for its skins, which players can purchase or unlock through gameplay. However, another huge aspect of Fortnite are the banners that players can use for their username and ID. Banners can be unlocked or bought based on what you’ve done in the game. Many banners seem uninteresting and plain, but the rarer banners tend to have much more detail.
Comments / 0