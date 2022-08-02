Here are the notes and updates for CS:GO’s Aug. 1 update

Fortnite is best known for its skins, which players can purchase or unlock through gameplay. However, another huge aspect of Fortnite are the banners that players can use for their username and ID. Banners can be unlocked or bought based on what you’ve done in the game. Many banners seem uninteresting and plain, but the rarer banners tend to have much more detail.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO