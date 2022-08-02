Here are the notes and updates for CS:GO’s Aug. 1 update

Read on dotesports.com
How much is the Evo 2022 prize pool?
Evo 2022 is pretty much the pinnacle of fighting game tournaments, and many players compete to prove themselves here. Instead of being focused on one game, the tournament allows the most popular fighting games to have competitions broadcast worldwide. Evo 2022 will feature many game tournaments for players to compete...
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax releases rollback netcode update
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, a fighting game featuring the characters of the acclaimed JRPG, has received a rollback network code update, as announced today by ATLUS during the first day of EVO 2022. The announcement of the relaunch of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax during The Game Awards 2021 surprised many...
How to reach Global Elite in CS:GO: Tips for climbing ranked
The Global Elite rank in competitive CS:GO is the light at the end of the ranked tunnel. Global Elite players epitomize the top one percent of CS:GO players in their respective regions and represent the best of the best. It’s no easy task to go all the way from the...
Tactics Ogre: Reborn coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC in November
Tactics Ogre: Reborn, which reimagines the beloved Tactical Ogre tactical turn-based RPG, is coming out on Nov. 11, 2022, Square Enix has announced. It’s the first release since 2010 for the Ogre Battle series of games, created by Yasumi Matsuno in the early 1990s. Set in the Valerian Isles,...
All rewards and challenges in the Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance Event
The Terminator has taken over Call of Duty: Warzone and a new limited-time mode is here to celebrate. A more hardcore take on the popular Iron Trials mode, Titanium Trials is coming with a full set of challenges and rewards for players to earn. Titanium Trials increases the player HP...
How to get the Titanium Chrome and Liquid Metal camos in Warzone
A new limited-time mode is coming in Call of Duty: Warzone, and two new camos will be available to unlock as part of it. The Titanium Trials LTM is a hardcore spin on the Iron Trials limited time mode, upping player HP to 300, and making the Tempered perk appear more frequently as ground loot. Additionally, players will begin each match with a Self-Revive Kit, and “core health regeneration takes longer to restore, making it a high-skill, high time-to-kill (TTK) game mode.”
Respawn bug in League plagues LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce
During today’s LCK match between DRX and NS RedForce, both support players were revived almost immediately after they had been killed in separate fights. While this could have been possible should the teams be playing as Akshan, there was no Akshan in the game, confusing the spectators, casters, and League of Legends fans alike.
Zed and 9 other champions set to receive buffs in League Patch 12.15
The League of Legends dev team are aiming to strengthen 10 champions in Patch 12.15. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game’s balance team has shared a series of changes coming to Patch 12.15, which is expected to ship on Wednesday, next week. This time...
Tickets for Dota 2’s The International 2022 will be available soon—but they’re expensive
Dota 2’s premier annual event, The International 2022, is fast approaching. Fans eager to attend The Playoffs in Singapore between Oct. 20 to 23 and The Finals between Oct. 29 to 30 can buy tickets on Aug. 13, but the price is steep. Valve announced the news via a...
Rarest Fortnite banners of all time
Fortnite is best known for its skins, which players can purchase or unlock through gameplay. However, another huge aspect of Fortnite are the banners that players can use for their username and ID. Banners can be unlocked or bought based on what you’ve done in the game. Many banners seem uninteresting and plain, but the rarer banners tend to have much more detail.
