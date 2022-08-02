ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New vaccine formulation protects newborn mice against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

By Children's Hospital Boston
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 culture testing suggests some people may remain infectious after five days

A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reports that some people may be able to infect others for more than five days after initial infection. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers describe how they tested infected patients using both rapid antigen tests (RATs) and viral cultures to learn more about how long infected people are able to pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Newly discovered 'danger signal' may spur vaccine development and allergy treatment

A study of how injured mouse cells trigger immune responses suggests novel strategies for preventing and treating everything from parasites to allergies in humans. Researchers hypothesized that gut cells damaged by parasitic worms summon the immune system by releasing adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is metabolized into the nucleotide adenosine. Adenosine, in turn, binds to specific receptors on the surface of intestinal epithelial cells to trigger an immune response.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 variant BA.5 is dominant strain; BA.2.75 is being monitored

COVID-19 infections in the U.S. continue to rise, with omicron BA.5 causing an estimated 82% of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It may be the most dominant strain, but it's not the only one public health officials are monitoring. Omicron is a variant of COVID-19. BA.5 and BA.2.75 refer to as subvariants or strains of omicron. Variant basically means a mutation that occurs in the virus over time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsv#Respiratory Distress#Mice#Nature Communications
MedicalXpress

Unraveling the molecular mechanisms underlying severe COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide. While most infected individuals experience mild symptoms, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus may cause severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and organ damage in some patients, particularly those with comorbidities. Typically, the symptoms are triggered by an extreme immune response that causes elevated levels of cytokines, referred to as the "cytokine storm." However, the detailed mechanisms of proinflammatory cytokine production are not fully understood.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Cases of potentially deadly parechovirus in infants are surging

Parechovirus, a virus that can cause severe illness in infants, is on the rise in parts of the United States. Twenty-nine infants were admitted to the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville this year, which includes 23 admitted during a six-week period this spring, according to a new study. By contrast, only 19 cases were detected over five months in 2018.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rainwater everywhere on Earth contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’, study finds

Even in the most remote parts of the world, the level of so-called “forever chemicals” in the atmosphere has become so high that rainwater is now “unsafe to drink” according to newly released water quality guidelines.Forever chemicals are a group of man-made hazardous products known as PFAS, which stands for perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances, some of which are linked to cancer in humans.In recent decades they have spread globally through water courses, oceans, soils and the atmosphere and as a result, they can now be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Stopping moles from turning into the deadliest type of skin cancer

In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives color to our skin, eyes, and hair. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MedicalXpress

Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation

Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

'RNA fishing' reveals new driver of melanoma malignancy and metastasis

Researchers at the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) have identified several proteins involved in the progression of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. One of the proteins—PDIA6—was found to be particularly important for driving malignancy. Experiments with mice showed that melanoma cells with reduced levels of PDIA6 had an impaired ability to metastasize to the lung.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Mayo Clinic Minute: Learning the 'ABCDEs' of melanoma

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in cells that produce your skin's pigment. Regular skin checks can help you identify the warning signs and differentiate melanoma from noncancerous skin formations, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Moles are a common skin growth, and most are harmless....
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists engineer probiotic to prevent infection of large intestine

Scientists from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine) have created a probiotic to restore bile salt metabolism, found in the gastrointestinal tract, to counter the onset and effects of Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). CDI is the infection of the large intestine or colon...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New therapeutic drug for Alzheimer's disease without inflammatory side effects

Although Aduhelm, a monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta (Aβ), recently became the first US FDA approved drug for Alzheimer's disease (AD) based on its ability to decrease Aβ plaque burden in AD patients, its effect on cognitive improvement is still controversial. Moreover, about 40% of the patients treated with this antibody experienced serious side effects including cerebral edemas (ARIA-E) and hemorrhages (ARIA-H) that are likely related to inflammatory responses in the brain when the Aβ antibody binds Fc receptors (FCR) of immune cells such as microglia and macrophages. These inflammatory side effects can cause neuronal cell death and synapse elimination by activated microglia, and even have the potential to exacerbate cognitive impairment in AD patients. Thus, current Aβ antibody-based immunotherapy holds the inherent risk of doing more harm than good due to their inflammatory side effects.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

Going for a 15-Minute Walk Each Day Isn't Just Good for Your Body—It Boosts Brain Health, Too

We know that regular exercise is beneficial to your physical health, but new research says it also has a positive impact on your brain, as well. This doesn't mean, however, that you need to head out for a five mile run every day or hit the gym for hours on end—according to a new study published in the journal Neurology, even small amounts of exercise, like walking 15 minutes a day, has a noticeable effect on almost all regions of your brain.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Australia's current flu season is tough: Will America's be the same?

As the worst flu season in five years winds down in Australia, U.S. health officials are bracing for similar severity this coming fall. Why? The flu season in Southern Hemisphere countries like Australia can often predict the potential for a similar experience in Northern Hemisphere countries. "We watch all of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy