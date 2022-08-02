New vaccine formulation protects newborn mice against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Read on medicalxpress.com
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 culture testing suggests some people may remain infectious after five days
A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reports that some people may be able to infect others for more than five days after initial infection. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers describe how they tested infected patients using both rapid antigen tests (RATs) and viral cultures to learn more about how long infected people are able to pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.
Blood clots, heart problems, kidney failure: COVID creates a higher risk for rare pediatric health problems, new CDC study finds
Kids who have had COVID are also more likely to develop Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition that destroys the body’s ability to make insulin, researchers found.
MedicalXpress
Newly discovered 'danger signal' may spur vaccine development and allergy treatment
A study of how injured mouse cells trigger immune responses suggests novel strategies for preventing and treating everything from parasites to allergies in humans. Researchers hypothesized that gut cells damaged by parasitic worms summon the immune system by releasing adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is metabolized into the nucleotide adenosine. Adenosine, in turn, binds to specific receptors on the surface of intestinal epithelial cells to trigger an immune response.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 variant BA.5 is dominant strain; BA.2.75 is being monitored
COVID-19 infections in the U.S. continue to rise, with omicron BA.5 causing an estimated 82% of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It may be the most dominant strain, but it's not the only one public health officials are monitoring. Omicron is a variant of COVID-19. BA.5 and BA.2.75 refer to as subvariants or strains of omicron. Variant basically means a mutation that occurs in the virus over time.
MedicalXpress
Unraveling the molecular mechanisms underlying severe COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide. While most infected individuals experience mild symptoms, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus may cause severe pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and organ damage in some patients, particularly those with comorbidities. Typically, the symptoms are triggered by an extreme immune response that causes elevated levels of cytokines, referred to as the "cytokine storm." However, the detailed mechanisms of proinflammatory cytokine production are not fully understood.
MedicalXpress
Cases of potentially deadly parechovirus in infants are surging
Parechovirus, a virus that can cause severe illness in infants, is on the rise in parts of the United States. Twenty-nine infants were admitted to the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville this year, which includes 23 admitted during a six-week period this spring, according to a new study. By contrast, only 19 cases were detected over five months in 2018.
Rainwater everywhere on Earth contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’, study finds
Even in the most remote parts of the world, the level of so-called “forever chemicals” in the atmosphere has become so high that rainwater is now “unsafe to drink” according to newly released water quality guidelines.Forever chemicals are a group of man-made hazardous products known as PFAS, which stands for perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances, some of which are linked to cancer in humans.In recent decades they have spread globally through water courses, oceans, soils and the atmosphere and as a result, they can now be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth...
MedicalXpress
Stopping moles from turning into the deadliest type of skin cancer
In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives color to our skin, eyes, and hair. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
MedicalXpress
Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation
Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
BBC
Polio: Virus found in wastewater of New York City suburb
Health officials say the polio virus was present in a New York City suburb's wastewater a month before a case was detected in July,. The case - the first in the US since 2013 - was found in an unnamed patient in Rockland County. Officials say no new cases have...
Aspirin and beta-blockers linked to higher heart attack risk in hot weather, study suggests
Yale research suggests medications like aspirin and blood pressure drugs increase the risk of heart attacks during heat waves, even in younger people.
MedicalXpress
'RNA fishing' reveals new driver of melanoma malignancy and metastasis
Researchers at the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) have identified several proteins involved in the progression of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. One of the proteins—PDIA6—was found to be particularly important for driving malignancy. Experiments with mice showed that melanoma cells with reduced levels of PDIA6 had an impaired ability to metastasize to the lung.
MedicalXpress
Daily cannabis users less likely to view heavy cigarette smoking as dangerous
A growing number of Americans are using cannabis as it becomes legalized for recreational adult use in a rapidly increasing number of U.S. states. Questions abound about what impact legalization will have on adult and youth health. In a new study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, findings...
MedicalXpress
Mayo Clinic Minute: Learning the 'ABCDEs' of melanoma
Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in cells that produce your skin's pigment. Regular skin checks can help you identify the warning signs and differentiate melanoma from noncancerous skin formations, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Moles are a common skin growth, and most are harmless....
MedicalXpress
Scientists engineer probiotic to prevent infection of large intestine
Scientists from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine) have created a probiotic to restore bile salt metabolism, found in the gastrointestinal tract, to counter the onset and effects of Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). CDI is the infection of the large intestine or colon...
EU says Novavax COVID shot must carry heart side-effect warning
LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine carry a warning of the possibility of two types of heart inflammation, an added burden for a shot that has so far failed to win wide uptake.
MedicalXpress
New therapeutic drug for Alzheimer's disease without inflammatory side effects
Although Aduhelm, a monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta (Aβ), recently became the first US FDA approved drug for Alzheimer's disease (AD) based on its ability to decrease Aβ plaque burden in AD patients, its effect on cognitive improvement is still controversial. Moreover, about 40% of the patients treated with this antibody experienced serious side effects including cerebral edemas (ARIA-E) and hemorrhages (ARIA-H) that are likely related to inflammatory responses in the brain when the Aβ antibody binds Fc receptors (FCR) of immune cells such as microglia and macrophages. These inflammatory side effects can cause neuronal cell death and synapse elimination by activated microglia, and even have the potential to exacerbate cognitive impairment in AD patients. Thus, current Aβ antibody-based immunotherapy holds the inherent risk of doing more harm than good due to their inflammatory side effects.
CNBC
Covid can rebound even in people who haven't taken Paxlovid, study finds
Around a third of people with Covid will experience a rebound of their symptoms, regardless of whether they've been treated with the antiviral Paxlovid, according to a study posted online Tuesday. The preprint study — meaning it hasn't been published in a peer-reviewed journal — found that 27% of people...
marthastewart.com
Going for a 15-Minute Walk Each Day Isn't Just Good for Your Body—It Boosts Brain Health, Too
We know that regular exercise is beneficial to your physical health, but new research says it also has a positive impact on your brain, as well. This doesn't mean, however, that you need to head out for a five mile run every day or hit the gym for hours on end—according to a new study published in the journal Neurology, even small amounts of exercise, like walking 15 minutes a day, has a noticeable effect on almost all regions of your brain.
MedicalXpress
Australia's current flu season is tough: Will America's be the same?
As the worst flu season in five years winds down in Australia, U.S. health officials are bracing for similar severity this coming fall. Why? The flu season in Southern Hemisphere countries like Australia can often predict the potential for a similar experience in Northern Hemisphere countries. "We watch all of...
