US gets first Winter Storm Warning of the season

Close to a foot of snow could fall in this area as it undergoes the first Winter Storm Warning of the season for the U.S. While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season.
