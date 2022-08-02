Toxic mine pollution has turned Ohio rivers orange. Now it's being made into paint.

Read on www.cnn.com
It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes; it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.
Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In
A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
See what researchers found when they tested a bottle of Fiji Water against a glass of tap water.
Is bottled water REALLY all that bad?
Florida Man Fined for Using a Beach Umbrella To Prevent Skin Cancer – A Violation of His Freedom To Stay Healthy?
A Florida man has brought to light a rather extraordinary local ordinance that applies to beach users at Belleair Shore in Pinellas County, FL. He was issued with a fine of $116 for using a beach umbrella so that he could remain in the shade having had previous issues with skin cancer.
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents
Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
99% of world's population will face sun in rare phenomenon Friday
As of 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 8, 99% of the world is facing the sun, meaning everyone is experiencing some degree of sunlight at the exact same time. Only the Pacific Islands and the Australia regions are fully in the dark.July 8, 2022.
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
Go inside the place this farmer says even the Ukrainian military fears
Ivan Mishchenko is one of many farmers in Ukraine facing financial ruin after his farm was destroyed by Russian shelling. Despite the devastation and dangers of working on his field littered with landmines he vows to stay in the country to rebuild his business.
These Towns will Give You Free Homes and Land for Moving There in 2022
Even before the pandemic, those who work remotely would regularly come across this type of offer: Move to a small town desperately in need of development and get anything from a free house or several thousand as a cash gift from the state of Vermont to an actual castle abandoned by Italian nobility.
These are the 10 worst states to live in right now, according to a new report
While compiling data for America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, CNBC also put together a list of the worst states to live in this year. Methodology: For this report, CNBC considered factors such as crime rates, health care, environmental quality and child care. It also took into consideration...
Drunkest City in Every State
Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise
Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
This ultra-rare gemstone can cost $50,000 per carat and is only found in one location in the world
PainiteAttribution: Rob Lavinsky, iRocks.com – CC-BY-SA-3.0 Painite is one of the rarest minerals on Earth. It is also one of the rarest gemstones in the world and it is only found in one region of the world - Myanmar.
Toxic California Lake Has Lithium to Power EVs for Decades, Make US Less China-Dependent
The barren wasteland of the Salton Sea in Southern California holds a treasure that could potentially be an immense benefit to the EV industry: a massive supply of lithium. The post Toxic California Lake Has Lithium to Power EVs for Decades, Make US Less China-Dependent appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US
When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
Will We All Soon Be Drinking Pee and Eating Crickets on a Floating Prison Barge? An Investigation
Mike Adams—the self-proclaimed “Health Ranger,” owner of the conspiracy-addled “health” website Natural News, and a frequent guest on Alex Jones’ InfoWars—churns out articles with admirable frequency; nearly as often, he creates a truly indelible turn of phrase. Natural News is a major hub in the conspiratorial universe, a place where disinformation often trickles from the fringe to the so-called mainstream, and a reliable heat check for what kinds of narratives are gaining traction. Which brings us to one of Adams’ most recent missives, in which he warned his readers, unforgettably: “Welcome to your police state future: You will eat crickets and drink pee on a floating prison barge.” But will we? Let’s dig in.
Invasive lanternfly first spotted by ‘astute’ central Iowan
The spotted lanternfly — an invasive plant hopper from China that can kill grapevines and many trees — was found in central Iowa this month and spurred a swift response to contain and eradicate it. “The day that they called us, we had a whole herd of people...
Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile
A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be...
