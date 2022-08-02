With Riley signed long term, time for Braves to lock up Swanson, Fried

The Atlanta Braves (62-41) pulled off a major move in the direction of sustained success when they announced the extension of All-Star 3B Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract to run through 2033.

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos once again managed to sign one of the Braves young core players to a contract that can only be defined as team friendly.

The 25-year old Riley, was not scheduled to hit the free agency market until 2026 before he decided to sign the extension with the Braves, and by doing so the Braves can now turn their attention to free agent to be Dansby Swanson, and rotation ace Max Fried.

Swanson, 28, was also selected to the 2021 All-Star game and will be one of several high caliber shortstops who could be on the open market this off season.

Fried, 28, has two seasons of arbitration eligibility before he is scheduled to hit the free agency market in 2025.

When asked by Jon Chuckery if he was surprised that the Braves decided to sign Riley first out of the three players, Audacy MLB Insider Bob Nightengale had this to say, “It’s probably a situation where they talked to all three, and Riley was the first to say I’m in.”

Nightengale followed that statement by saying, “It takes two to tango” and that, “Maybe the other two didn’t like the offers that have been proposed to them.”

Have the Braves offered either Swanson or Fried a deal that the stud shortstop or dominant LHP declined?

No reports have surfaced of any offers thus far, but they will come sooner rather than later.

Jon Chuckery did comment to Nightengale what he felt the Braves ownership group, Liberty Media has shown that they are willing to spend more money than in years past when they were often ridiculed by fans for having a limited payroll.

Nightengale totally agreed with Jon by saying, “They (Liberty Media) are doing things right.’

