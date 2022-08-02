Read on www.islandssounder.com
Islands Sounder
The County Fair: A community reunion and more
Submitted by the Transition Waste Reduction Group. There is just one annual event that celebrates the many blessings of the good life in our small community. Since 1906 the San Juan County Fair has rarely been disrupted; only during the two World Wars and the COVID 19 outbreak. After nearly three years this return to a four-day celebration for Islanders by Islanders feels wonderfully familiar. But if you think about the ramifications of large public gatherings through a lens of resource conservation and community resilience, as we do, you will be pleased to know that significant changes are afoot.
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
whatcom-news.com
Expect to see unusual aircraft in the north Whatcom sky during the Abbotsford Airshow this weekend
The 2022 Abbotsford Airshow is scheduled to be held Friday, August 5th, through Sunday, August 7th. The annual event typically results in a variety of military, historical and sport aircraft flying over the north Whatcom County area as they fly in and out of the Abbotsford International Airport. It’s not...
Whatcom 300-pound pig on the loose ‘not aggressive, just wandering and looking for trouble’
Reports of the pig on the loose were received at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
opb.org
Elwha River transformed 10 years after dam removal
Your browser does not support the audio element. For about a century, the Elwha River in Northwest Washington was broken up by two dams, to generate power to Port Angeles. The Elwha Dam was removed in 2012 and the Glines Canyon Dam was removed in 2014, creating a transformation in the natural ecosystem. Fish are returning, and vegetation in the region continues to thrive. Chhaya Werner examined vegetation regeneration in the affected areas and documented how plants responded to a free-flowing river. She has visited the region many times over the last decade, observing the changes. Werner will begin teaching at Southern Oregon University in the fall as an assistant professor of ecology. She joins us with details of the region’s transformation.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Whatcom jogger attacked by bear, hospitalized
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Details remain sparse but officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) have confirmed a man out jogging on a “trail in a forested area of central Whatcom County” was attacked by a black bear. A WDFW press release said they...
Walmart heir acquires late Microsoft billionaire's wartime museum
A nonprofit led by Walmart heir Steuart Walton confirmed today it has acquired a collection of antique machines curated by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Washington, contains more than 70 international artifacts, ranging from bombers to tanks, mostly from World War II. Why it matters: The middle of the 20th Century was an era of rapid technological advancement in aircraft, vehicles and weapons. Exhibits like these hope to remind us of the sacrifices by many and inspire us to innovate, even in the face of crisis. Details: Founded in 2004,...
Islands Sounder
Miscommunications regarding Glenwood Inn property
With natural bluffs, forest land and one-third of a mile of shoreline, islanders are celebrating the conservation of the 58-acre Glenwood Inn property on Orcas Island, although the project has come with controversy after a miscommunication between the involved entities. “The good news is that people of San Juan County...
cascadiadaily.com
Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger
A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
KING-5
Bellingham musician competes on 'America's Got Talent'
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A local musician gets his shot at fame on NBC's "America's Got Talent," but the audience will not learn his name or even see his face. Mr. Moo Shakes drums along to popular songs on plastic buckets, adding some dance MOOves and a whole lot of attitude as he keeps the beat.
Woman ‘clinging to the side of the hill... fallen into the rapids’ rescued at Nooksack Falls
Because of dangerous conditions due to the water rapids, aid was sought from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Search and Rescue Air and Marine unit helicopter.
Body of Bellingham man who went missing while swimming on Lake Whatcom last month located
He went missing while swimming from a boat on the southern end of Lake Whatcom July 10.
Islands Sounder
Moped mishap, bench bullies, peeved passenger | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A San Juan deputy responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision. Two vehicles were struck and the suspect vehicle’s owner left the scene and was not located, as the collision happened several hours prior to being reported, according to neighbors.
KUOW
A pregnant mom was 'writhing in pain,' but a Catholic hospital refused to intervene
Alison was three months pregnant and on a camping trip with her family in 2013 when she started bleeding. She rushed home to Bellingham, where the only hospital is Catholic-owned PeaceHealth. “They did an ultrasound,” Alison said. KUOW is not using her last name to protect her private health information....
q13fox.com
Everett PD: Man scammed 11-year-old's lemonade stand with fake $100 bill
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are searching for man who took advantage of an 11-year-old running a lemonade stand by handing him a fake $100 bill for a drink and asking for exact change. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), the incident happened sometime over the summer on Beverly Blvd....
Upset about tree trimming, Whatcom man allegedly threatens this work crew with a gun
The crew twice called the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office after being reportedly being threatened by the man.
Wash. woman sentenced to 34 years for abusing toddler to death
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 34 years in prison in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl on Nov. 30, 2019. According to a news release from the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 2, Kamee Dixon was given the prison sentence for aggravated homicide by abuse. However, the Prosecutor’s Office wanted the court to impose 57 years in prison based on the evidence from the investigation.
State charges Bellingham nursing assistant already suspected in attempted murder of woman
The nursing assistant reportedly stabbed an 87-year-old Whatcom Woman he was caring for in the neck last April.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Say Phony Bill Passer Rips Off 11-Year-Old’s Lemonade Stand With Fake $100 Bill
Can you help Everett Police identify the guy in this photo? Here’s the story out this morning from Everett Police. Can you identify this individual who took advantage of an 11-year-old running a lemonade stand?. Over the summer, an 11-year-old Jeremy spent his allowance money to set up a...
Wanted gang member located, arrested in Toppenish
YAKIMA, Wash. — A known gang member wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at officers in Lynnwood, WA has been arrested in Toppenish. According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, the YPD gang unit, Yakima County Sheriff’s...
