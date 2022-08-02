ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastsound, WA

Islands Sounder

The County Fair: A community reunion and more

Submitted by the Transition Waste Reduction Group. There is just one annual event that celebrates the many blessings of the good life in our small community. Since 1906 the San Juan County Fair has rarely been disrupted; only during the two World Wars and the COVID 19 outbreak. After nearly three years this return to a four-day celebration for Islanders by Islanders feels wonderfully familiar. But if you think about the ramifications of large public gatherings through a lens of resource conservation and community resilience, as we do, you will be pleased to know that significant changes are afoot.
opb.org

Elwha River transformed 10 years after dam removal

Your browser does not support the audio element. For about a century, the Elwha River in Northwest Washington was broken up by two dams, to generate power to Port Angeles. The Elwha Dam was removed in 2012 and the Glines Canyon Dam was removed in 2014, creating a transformation in the natural ecosystem. Fish are returning, and vegetation in the region continues to thrive. Chhaya Werner examined vegetation regeneration in the affected areas and documented how plants responded to a free-flowing river. She has visited the region many times over the last decade, observing the changes. Werner will begin teaching at Southern Oregon University in the fall as an assistant professor of ecology. She joins us with details of the region’s transformation.
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Whatcom jogger attacked by bear, hospitalized

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Details remain sparse but officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) have confirmed a man out jogging on a “trail in a forested area of central Whatcom County” was attacked by a black bear. A WDFW press release said they...
Axios NW Arkansas

Walmart heir acquires late Microsoft billionaire's wartime museum

A nonprofit led by Walmart heir Steuart Walton confirmed today it has acquired a collection of antique machines curated by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Washington, contains more than 70 international artifacts, ranging from bombers to tanks, mostly from World War II. Why it matters: The middle of the 20th Century was an era of rapid technological advancement in aircraft, vehicles and weapons. Exhibits like these hope to remind us of the sacrifices by many and inspire us to innovate, even in the face of crisis. Details: Founded in 2004,...
Islands Sounder

Miscommunications regarding Glenwood Inn property

With natural bluffs, forest land and one-third of a mile of shoreline, islanders are celebrating the conservation of the 58-acre Glenwood Inn property on Orcas Island, although the project has come with controversy after a miscommunication between the involved entities. “The good news is that people of San Juan County...
cascadiadaily.com

Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger

A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
KING-5

Bellingham musician competes on 'America's Got Talent'

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A local musician gets his shot at fame on NBC's "America's Got Talent," but the audience will not learn his name or even see his face. Mr. Moo Shakes drums along to popular songs on plastic buckets, adding some dance MOOves and a whole lot of attitude as he keeps the beat.
truecrimedaily

Wash. woman sentenced to 34 years for abusing toddler to death

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 34 years in prison in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl on Nov. 30, 2019. According to a news release from the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 2, Kamee Dixon was given the prison sentence for aggravated homicide by abuse. However, the Prosecutor’s Office wanted the court to impose 57 years in prison based on the evidence from the investigation.
