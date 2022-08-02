ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

First look at overhauled, Hader-less bullpen Tuesday when Brewers head to Pittsburgh

By Rick Solem
wktysports.com
 3 days ago
Related
The Associated Press

Lauer works 7, Tellez and Taylor homer as Brewers top Reds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings, Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers shook out of their post-trade deadline funk with a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. NL Central-leading Milwaukee had lost three straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres on Monday. Tellez hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Robert Dugger (0-1), and Taylor followed with a three-run blast in the third. Lauer (8-3) worked out of trouble early, loading the bases in the first and putting two aboard in each of the next two frames. But the Reds couldn’t cash in until Kyle Farmer’s RBI single in the fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Jays' miscues lead to Gordon run in 10th, Twins win 6-5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit a three-run homer and scored in the 10th inning for Minnesota after a pair of miscues by Toronto catcher Danny Jansen, giving the Twins a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays on Friday night. Gordon, who had three hits in the game, was the automatic runner to start the bottom of the 10th. Jordan Romano (3-3) struck out Jake Cave on a low slider that got past Jansen, who threw wildly to first, allowing Cave to reach and moving Gordon to third. Tim Beckham hit a grounder to third baseman Matt Chapman, who threw home to get Gordon trying to score. Jansen likely would have had the out but didn’t catch the ball cleanly. Michael Fulmer (4-4) left the bases loaded in the top of the 10th in his second appearance for the Twins since being acquired from Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

