Man who sold heroin and fentanyl in Dubuque sentenced to prison

ANKENY, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, today (Thursday), released information on the cause of death for three Cedar Falls residents who were staying at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground on July 22nd. On that date, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Division of Criminal Investigation were notified of a triple homicide at the campground. Officers located three deceased victims, as well as the body of a man investigators believe was responsible for their deaths. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner has determined the cause and manner of death of all four people.

MAQUOKETA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO