Man who sold heroin and fentanyl in Dubuque sentenced to prison

Read on www.kjan.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjan.com
UPDATE: Autopsies confirm cause of Maquoketa Caves State Park deaths
ANKENY, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, today (Thursday), released information on the cause of death for three Cedar Falls residents who were staying at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground on July 22nd. On that date, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Division of Criminal Investigation were notified of a triple homicide at the campground. Officers located three deceased victims, as well as the body of a man investigators believe was responsible for their deaths. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner has determined the cause and manner of death of all four people.
kjan.com
(UPDATED) Double-fatal crash in eastern Iowa
(Dyersville, Iowa) – Two people from Cedar Falls died in a crash that occurred Tuesday evening in eastern Iowa’s Dubuque County. The Iowa State Patrol says a 2018 Chevy Equinox driven by 20-year-old Miranda Lynn Held, of Cedar Falls, and a 1999 Sterling sanitation vehicle (garbage truck) driven by 32-year-old Adam Ray Linden, of Sherrill, were traveling east on Highway 20 at around 5:13-p.m. While the truck was waiting to turn north onto Olde Castle Road, Miranda Held tried to pass vehicles in the turning lane.
Comments / 0