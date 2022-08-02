Crop dusting helicopter crashes in Carroll County – No injuries

Read on www.kjan.com
Crawford County man fatally injured in tractor rollover, Sunday
(Vail, Iowa) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reports 64-year old Kevin James Ricke, of rural Westside, was fatally injured during a tractor rollover accident, Sunday evening. Ricke was trapped beneath a John Deere 4020 tractor he was using to mow a ditch. The accident happened at around 7:20-p.m., Sunday. Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies, Crawford County Ambulance and Vail Fire Department were dispatched to the scene near 370th Street and L Avenue, following a report a tractor had rolled over in a ditch. The accident happened as he was turning east onto L Avenue from 370th,
(UPDATE) Fatal crop dusting accident in W. Iowa: Pilot identified
(Ute, Iowa) – The Monona County Sheriff’s Office today (Wednesday) identified the pilot of a crop dusting airplane who died Saturday afternoon, when the aircraft struck electrical lines and crashed onto a road. Responding agencies found a commercial sprayplane on the roadway, and on fire. Authorities say 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, OK., died from his injuries at the scene of the accident near Ute.
Motorcycle hits a deer in Sac County: Lake View man injured
(Sac City, Iowa) – A motorcyclist traveling on a Sac County road Tuesday morning suffered multiple, non-life threatening injuries, after his cycle struck a deer on the road. The accident happened at around 1:22-a.m., approximately seven-miles north of Sac City, on County Road M-47. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports the 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was being operated by 45-year-old Kelly Peterson, of Lake View.
Burn Ban issued for Mills County
(Glenwood, Iowa) – Two Counties in southwest Iowa now have bans in place on outdoor burning. On Thursday, a ban on open burning went into effect in Adair County. Today (Friday), the State Fire Marshal’s Office issued a BURN BAN for Mills County, effective from 8-a.m. Saturday, August 6th, and until further notice. The conditions are such in both Adair and Mills Counties, that conducting an open burn creates a danger to lives and property.
Crashes snarl traffic on I-80 EB in Dallas & Madison Counties Friday morning
(Dallas/Madison Counties) – Two separate, multiple-vehicle accidents about four-miles apart caused traffic snarls this (Friday) morning on Interstate 80 eastbound, in Dallas and Madison Counties. Two people were seriously injured. The Iowa State Patrol says a four-vehicle crash occurred at around 6:45-a.m. near mile marker 112, just east of DeSoto. One person was taken from the scene by air ambulance in critical condition. All other injuries were described as minor.
Temporary closure of Iowa 44 at the BNSF Railway crossing in Portsmouth begins on Monday, Aug. 15
ATLANTIC, Iowa – Aug. 4, 2022 – A joint Iowa DOT/BNSF railroad project to reconstruct Iowa 44 on the south side of Portsmouth will close the road at the at-grade railroad crossing beginning Monday, Aug. 15 at 7 a.m., until Wednesday, Aug. 24, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 maintenance office.
Armed Robber of Country Store in Denison, Iowa Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison
(Sioux City, Iowa) – A man who robbed the Country Store in Denison, Iowa, was sentenced Thursday (August 4, 2022), to 17 years in federal prison. The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa reports 24-year-old Nhial Biliew, from Denison, received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of interference with commerce by robbery. Evidence in the case revealed on June 23, 2020, Biliew used a gun to rob the Country Store in Denison. Biliew had previously been convicted for (1) Interference with Official Acts; (2) Theft, in the 4th Degree; (3) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; (4) Providing False Identification Information; and (5) Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree.
Temporary closure of north- and southbound Iowa 25 at I-80 (exit 86) near Menlo begins Tuesday, Aug. 9
CRESTON, Iowa – Aug. 3, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston Construction Office reports bridge deck repair work on the Iowa 25 bridge over Interstate 80 in Adair County near Menlo will require closing north- and southbound Iowa 25 between I-80 and Guthrie County Road F-65 starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, until Thursday, Oct. 20, weather permitting.
Excessive Heat Warning replaces Heat Advisory in 3 area Counties, Saturday
Harrison-Pottawattamie-Mills Counties…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM SATURDAY. * WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
York Avenue in Adair County to close for five days next week
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Secondary Roads Department reports York Avenue in southeastern Adair County, will be closed to through traffic between 330th street and 340th street, starting Monday, August 8, 2022 and continuing through Friday, August 12, 2022. Residents will have access to their properties. If you have any questions or concerns please call the Adair County Engineer’s Office at 641-743-6111. (click on the map to enlarge)
Burn Ban issued for Adair County, effective today (Aug. 3rd)
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a ban on open burning in Adair County, effective today (Wednesday), at 3-p.m., and until further notice. The Order is the result of a request from Adair/Guthrie County Emergency Management Director Robert Kempf, who was acting on behalf of the fire chiefs in each of the fire departments in Adair County. The Burn Ban states “No person shall engage in open burning in Adair County… except as specifically permitted by Iowa Code,” and until the EMA Director notifies the State Fire Marshal that conditions are such that they no longer constitute a danger to life or property.
Adair County Supervisors approve Jailer vacancy hire; Safe Streets Resolution
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors today (Wednesday), approved a request from Sheriff Jeff Vandewater, to begin the hiring process to fill a Jailer vacancy position. Deputy Sheriff Mike Algreen appeared before the Board of the Sheriff’s behalf. The Board also passed a Resolution to...
Atlantic business owners donate $5,000 for bandstand improvements
Atlantic, Iowa – The owners of an Atlantic business made a generous donation towards improvements at the Sunnyside Park bandstand. Doug and Joyce Bierbaum, with Bierbaum Electric said they wanted to “give back” to the city of Atlantic for all the support they have gotten for their business. They donated $5,000 last week for the bandstand improvement project. Atlantic Parks & Recreation Department Director Bryant Rasmussen said the couple approached park staff about their idea, and they discussed different park projects.
Shelby County Supervisors approve SS4A application, & receive a petition opposed to CO2 pipeline
The Board of Supervisors in Shelby County met Tuesday morning, in a regular session. Auditor Mark Maxwell said in the meeting minutes, that Todd Valline presented updates and events sponsored and participated in by his organization, the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industries. During the session, Shelby County Engineer, Brandon Burmeister asked the board for approval of Amendments to Utility permits for Kirkman RNG, LLC. A motion to that effect was passed unanimously.
New Rheumatology Team at Cass Health
Atlantic, IA — Officials with Cass Health say the hospital is excited to welcome three new rheumatologists to Atlantic Medical Center, RHC. Dr. Thomas Schmidt, Dr. Gino Chesini, and Dr. Stephen Slade will provide rheumatology care to patients beginning this fall. The three new providers will replace Dr. Kimberly Hendricks, who announced earlier this year that she is moving to Ohio to be closer to her family.
Produce in the Park August 4: Two Food Trucks, Tomatoes, and Over 20 Vendors!
Atlantic, Iowa – Produce in the Park Manager Brigham Hoege reports food trucks Zipp’s Pizzeria and Zemog’s Cocina will be at Produce in the Park this Thursday, August 4th. Zemog’s jalapeno ranch sauce is quickly becoming a customer favorite at the park. Those who like jalapenos will find fresh jalapenos at the park this week.
Harlan City Council to receive MOU on the use of the Airport for aviation studies
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Harlan City Council met Tuesday evening in regular session. It was reported that the Council would receive a memorandum of understanding for using the Harlan Airport facilities for students studying aviation. Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys visited with the Harlan Airport Commission and advised the Council the directive will show up in their next meeting packet. The School District’s facilities committee will also attend the next City Council meeting to update the Council on the school facilities project.
Atlantic City Council denies restaurant liquor license application
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council met this (Wednesday) evening in their chambers at City Hall. During the Consent Agenda portion of the meeting, Councilman Dana Halder requested the topic of a Class C Liquor License for Weitzel’s Restaurant be pulled from that part of the agenda, so it can be discussed and acted on separately. The rest of the Consent Agenda was approved, including a Class-C Liquor License for the Atlas Atlantic Cinema. In asking for the item to be pulled from the Consent Agenda, Councilman Halder said he was not happy with the appearance of the property.
Farmland Leasing Meeting in Atlantic on August 11
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Extension office will host their annual Farmland Leasing information meeting on Thursday, August 11, beginning at 1:00 PM. The meeting will be held at the Cass County Community Center on the fairgrounds; 805 West 10th Street in Atlantic. Tim Christensen, farm and agriculture business management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will lead the meeting, which will last about 2 ½ hours.
Ashley Hayes Joins SWIPCO Community Development Team
Atlantic, Iowa — The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) has a new face in the Community Development department. Ashley Hayes has joined the staff as a Community Development Specialist. She will work with SWIPCO communities to continue to improve the region through community and economic development activities and planning.
