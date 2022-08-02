Attorney General Nessel issues statement on Michigan Court of Appeals ruling

Not really sure why she is so concerned about womens rights anyway when she plays the role of a man. She is just talking to get more votes just like Benson and Witchmer. Witchmer is so concerned about womens right then kills off thousands in nursing homes.
It's amazing how hypocritical many of you so-called "Americans". Your ancestors left England and other countries to have freedom to do things as they seem fit. Too many of you want to trample on the rights, freedom and privileges of others. If you don't like something then don't participate, stop infringing on the decisions of others
When well they get that Michigan Taxpayers don’t want to fund Abortion it’s totally against our principles. We want their own accountability given to the people involved in this procedure not to be federal funding taken from our payroll deductions.
