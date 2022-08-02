First responders remain on scene at this hour of a possible drowning that happened this afternoon on Canandaigua Lake. The first call for help reportedly came in shortly before two for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A number of area fire companies have responded with their water rescue gear and boats.

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO