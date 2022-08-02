ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
informnny.com

Police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Rochester. According to the Tonawanda City Police Department, Frank Gugino, 86, was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They say he may have been in Amherst by 7:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NYSP: 5-year-old dies in crash in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, N.Y. — State police say a young child has died following a single-car crash in Wayne County. According to investigators, police responded to the crash scene on Younglove Road in Wolcott just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the driver was travelling westbound when she lost control...
WOLCOTT, NY
WHEC TV-10

5-year-old dies, 6 injured in Wolcott car accident

WOLCOTT, NY (WHEC) — Six people are injured and a 5-year-old is dead after a car they were riding in crashed into a creek on Thursday in Wolcott. NY State Police said the driver lost control of the car as it was traveling on Younglove Road in Wayne County around 5 p.m. The car slid off the road, overturned, and became completely submerged in the creek.
WOLCOTT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
Big Frog 104

Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region

A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
WOLCOTT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Active search for boater on Canandaigua Lake underway

"The brother entered Canandaigua Lake without a personal floatation device and began to struggle in the water. Our 911 caller entered the water, and attempted to help him back to the boat, but was unable to do so. He threw a personal floatation device to him but the victim was not able to reach the device and was last seen going underwater," said Lt. Cirencione, OCSO.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old recently out of prison after Fall River arrest indicted on several murder charges after officer killed, another officer and 15-year-old injured

Rochester, NY- The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office filed a grand jury indictment charging 21-year-old Kelvin J. Vickers Jr. with Aggravated Murder, Murder in the 2nd Degree, Attempted Aggravated Murder, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, two counts Assault in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree for the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, the attempted murder of Rochester Police Officer Sino Seng, and the assault of 15-year-old Tamaia Walker.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Search Ongoing for Missing Boater on Canandaigua Lake

First responders remain on scene at this hour of a possible drowning that happened this afternoon on Canandaigua Lake. The first call for help reportedly came in shortly before two for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A number of area fire companies have responded with their water rescue gear and boats.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon

AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
AVON, NY
FL Radio Group

Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident

An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Manchester woman arrested for juror tampering

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Manchester woman was arrested on Friday for tampering with a juror. According to Canandaigua Police, it is alleged that on June 29, 2022, while on trial at the Ontario County Court House, Sheryl J. Cerroni, 56, intimidated a juror as she was walking into the courthouse.
MANCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man faces several charges after domestic incident in Livingston County

York, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is accused of punching another male and shoving a female into a shower during a domestic dispute in Livingston County. Deputies responded to Flats Road in York around 8 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation found that Tony Gaddy, 20, of Canaseraga, punched another male in the face and injured him. Gaddy also allegedly damaged a wall inside the home after shoving a female into it.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy