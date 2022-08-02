Read on www.whec.com
informnny.com
Police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Rochester. According to the Tonawanda City Police Department, Frank Gugino, 86, was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They say he may have been in Amherst by 7:30 p.m.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NYSP: 5-year-old dies in crash in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, N.Y. — State police say a young child has died following a single-car crash in Wayne County. According to investigators, police responded to the crash scene on Younglove Road in Wolcott just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the driver was travelling westbound when she lost control...
WHEC TV-10
5-year-old dies, 6 injured in Wolcott car accident
WOLCOTT, NY (WHEC) — Six people are injured and a 5-year-old is dead after a car they were riding in crashed into a creek on Thursday in Wolcott. NY State Police said the driver lost control of the car as it was traveling on Younglove Road in Wayne County around 5 p.m. The car slid off the road, overturned, and became completely submerged in the creek.
Vehicle crashes into creek, killing 5-year-old, injuring 6 from Central NY
Wolcott, N.Y. — A 5-year-old boy was killed and six people were injured Thursday evening when a vehicle went off a road and became submerged in a creek in Wayne County, New York State Police said. The injured were from Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. Around 4:58 p.m., troopers...
Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region
A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
WHEC TV-10
Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for man last seen in Village of Clyde
CLYDE, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Wayne County Sheriffs Office is asking for help in finding William Lamb, a 75-year-old man who went missing Tuesday. Lamb is a 5'10" 180 lb. white male with gray hair and gray eyes. According to WCSO, Lamb lives with dementia and may be in need of medical attention.
WHEC TV-10
Active search for boater on Canandaigua Lake underway
"The brother entered Canandaigua Lake without a personal floatation device and began to struggle in the water. Our 911 caller entered the water, and attempted to help him back to the boat, but was unable to do so. He threw a personal floatation device to him but the victim was not able to reach the device and was last seen going underwater," said Lt. Cirencione, OCSO.
Police: Sodus Man Gives 6 Year-Old Nephew Knife; Tells Him to “Kill Himself”
A Sodus man was jailed awaiting arraignment after police claimed he handed his six-year-old nephew a large kitchen knife and told him to kill himself. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year-old Geffrey Evans told his nephew several times to kill himself with the knife back on June 20th.
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old recently out of prison after Fall River arrest indicted on several murder charges after officer killed, another officer and 15-year-old injured
Rochester, NY- The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office filed a grand jury indictment charging 21-year-old Kelvin J. Vickers Jr. with Aggravated Murder, Murder in the 2nd Degree, Attempted Aggravated Murder, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, two counts Assault in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree for the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, the attempted murder of Rochester Police Officer Sino Seng, and the assault of 15-year-old Tamaia Walker.
Five-year-old dead, six injured, after car crashes into Red Creek in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — A child was killed and six other people seriously injured in a crash along Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott Thursday. According to New York State Police, seven people were inside a pickup truck around 5:00 p.m. when the driver lost control. The truck left the roadway and rolled, landing […]
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County Vulnerable Adult Found
UPDATE – William Lamb has been found. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Lamb was located and is safe at around 3:30p. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 75-year-old William Lamb left his home in Clyde to go to...
Search Ongoing for Missing Boater on Canandaigua Lake
First responders remain on scene at this hour of a possible drowning that happened this afternoon on Canandaigua Lake. The first call for help reportedly came in shortly before two for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A number of area fire companies have responded with their water rescue gear and boats.
4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
WHEC TV-10
Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon
AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
Murder charges for suspect who killed Rochester man outside Lyell Ave. bar
Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.
Vacant home caught fire on Lyell Avenue in Rochester
No official information about the fire has been released at this time.
Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident
An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
"Destroyed" Families burned out of apartments finally get access to possessions after News10NBC story
GANANDA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Families burned out of their apartments by a fire in Gananda called News10NBC after weeks went by and they weren't allowed back in to try to salvage anything that was left. Less than 24 hours after the first story by News10NBC, the families were told...
WHEC TV-10
Manchester woman arrested for juror tampering
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Manchester woman was arrested on Friday for tampering with a juror. According to Canandaigua Police, it is alleged that on June 29, 2022, while on trial at the Ontario County Court House, Sheryl J. Cerroni, 56, intimidated a juror as she was walking into the courthouse.
13 WHAM
Man faces several charges after domestic incident in Livingston County
York, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is accused of punching another male and shoving a female into a shower during a domestic dispute in Livingston County. Deputies responded to Flats Road in York around 8 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation found that Tony Gaddy, 20, of Canaseraga, punched another male in the face and injured him. Gaddy also allegedly damaged a wall inside the home after shoving a female into it.
