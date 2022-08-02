Read on www.kjan.com
Burn Ban issued for Mills County
(Glenwood, Iowa) – Two Counties in southwest Iowa now have bans in place on outdoor burning. On Thursday, a ban on open burning went into effect in Adair County. Today (Friday), the State Fire Marshal’s Office issued a BURN BAN for Mills County, effective from 8-a.m. Saturday, August 6th, and until further notice. The conditions are such in both Adair and Mills Counties, that conducting an open burn creates a danger to lives and property.
Temporary closure of Iowa 37 at the BNSF Railway crossing at Earling begins on Monday, Aug. 8
ATLANTIC, Iowa – Aug. 4, 2022 – A joint Iowa DOT/ BNSF Railway project to reconstruct the at-grade rail crossing on Iowa 37 on the east side of Earling will close the road starting Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m., until Saturday, Aug. 13, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 maintenance office.
Burn Ban issued for Adair County, effective today (Aug. 3rd)
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a ban on open burning in Adair County, effective today (Wednesday), at 3-p.m., and until further notice. The Order is the result of a request from Adair/Guthrie County Emergency Management Director Robert Kempf, who was acting on behalf of the fire chiefs in each of the fire departments in Adair County. The Burn Ban states “No person shall engage in open burning in Adair County… except as specifically permitted by Iowa Code,” and until the EMA Director notifies the State Fire Marshal that conditions are such that they no longer constitute a danger to life or property.
Excessive Heat Warning replaces Heat Advisory in 3 area Counties, Saturday
Harrison-Pottawattamie-Mills Counties…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM SATURDAY. * WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Adair County Supervisors approve Jailer vacancy hire; Safe Streets Resolution
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors today (Wednesday), approved a request from Sheriff Jeff Vandewater, to begin the hiring process to fill a Jailer vacancy position. Deputy Sheriff Mike Algreen appeared before the Board of the Sheriff’s behalf. The Board also passed a Resolution to...
York Avenue in Adair County to close for five days next week
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Secondary Roads Department reports York Avenue in southeastern Adair County, will be closed to through traffic between 330th street and 340th street, starting Monday, August 8, 2022 and continuing through Friday, August 12, 2022. Residents will have access to their properties. If you have any questions or concerns please call the Adair County Engineer’s Office at 641-743-6111. (click on the map to enlarge)
Unscheduled Council Bluffs Street Closure Announced
Council Bluffs Police and traffic engineers say Madison Avenue will be closed today for the removal of a tree. They say Madison will close from Timbercrest Drive to East Graham Avenue. Bluffs Police say motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes. The closure is expected to last most...
Absentee ballot requests for Sept. 13 Special Election in Harlan are now available
(Harlan, Iowa) – Shelby County Auditor/Commissioner of Elections reports “Absentee ballot REQUESTS for the September 13th Special Election for the Harlan Community Schools Bond Measure, are now available.” He said also, “Methods to obtain a request and other information include:. 1. Call 712-755-3831 ext.6 only one...
Army Corps says long-term drought conditions persist in Missouri River basin
(Radio Iowa) – There’s been a slight uptick in the amount of water flowing into reservoirs in the Missouri River Basin over the past two months, but the Army Corps of Engineers says it’s not enough to reverse long-term drought conditions along the Missouri River corridor. Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.
Atlantic Mayor Asks Residents and Property Owners to change the City’s Visual
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council meeting Mayor Grace Garrett spoke about businesses and property owners cleaning up the weeds along the sidewalks and curbs. The mayor says AtlanticFest is coming to Atlantic on August 13 and will bring a lot of visitors to the town. The day features a huge car and motorcycle show and all the other vendors coming into town. Garrett says residents can clean up the city’s visuals with little work like cutting the grass and weeds.
Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
Motorcycle hits a deer in Sac County: Lake View man injured
(Sac City, Iowa) – A motorcyclist traveling on a Sac County road Tuesday morning suffered multiple, non-life threatening injuries, after his cycle struck a deer on the road. The accident happened at around 1:22-a.m., approximately seven-miles north of Sac City, on County Road M-47. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports the 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was being operated by 45-year-old Kelly Peterson, of Lake View.
BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park
This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
Cass County Sheriff’s Dept. investigates dog deaths
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, today (Thursday), said they were made aware on Tuesday (Aug. 2nd), of an incident of animal abuse, cruelty and killing, involving two dogs in the rural Cumberland area. The two dogs had been missing since July 27th, 2022 and were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road. Their rear legs had been bound and they were found to have been shot in the head.
Atlantic business owners donate $5,000 for bandstand improvements
Atlantic, Iowa – The owners of an Atlantic business made a generous donation towards improvements at the Sunnyside Park bandstand. Doug and Joyce Bierbaum, with Bierbaum Electric said they wanted to “give back” to the city of Atlantic for all the support they have gotten for their business. They donated $5,000 last week for the bandstand improvement project. Atlantic Parks & Recreation Department Director Bryant Rasmussen said the couple approached park staff about their idea, and they discussed different park projects.
Atlantic City Council denies restaurant liquor license application
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council met this (Wednesday) evening in their chambers at City Hall. During the Consent Agenda portion of the meeting, Councilman Dana Halder requested the topic of a Class C Liquor License for Weitzel’s Restaurant be pulled from that part of the agenda, so it can be discussed and acted on separately. The rest of the Consent Agenda was approved, including a Class-C Liquor License for the Atlas Atlantic Cinema. In asking for the item to be pulled from the Consent Agenda, Councilman Halder said he was not happy with the appearance of the property.
(UPDATE) Fatal crop dusting accident in W. Iowa: Pilot identified
(Ute, Iowa) – The Monona County Sheriff’s Office today (Wednesday) identified the pilot of a crop dusting airplane who died Saturday afternoon, when the aircraft struck electrical lines and crashed onto a road. Responding agencies found a commercial sprayplane on the roadway, and on fire. Authorities say 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, OK., died from his injuries at the scene of the accident near Ute.
Crawford County man fatally injured in tractor rollover, Sunday
(Vail, Iowa) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reports 64-year old Kevin James Ricke, of rural Westside, was fatally injured during a tractor rollover accident, Sunday evening. Ricke was trapped beneath a John Deere 4020 tractor he was using to mow a ditch. The accident happened at around 7:20-p.m., Sunday. Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies, Crawford County Ambulance and Vail Fire Department were dispatched to the scene near 370th Street and L Avenue, following a report a tractor had rolled over in a ditch. The accident happened as he was turning east onto L Avenue from 370th,
Ashley Hayes Joins SWIPCO Community Development Team
Atlantic, Iowa — The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) has a new face in the Community Development department. Ashley Hayes has joined the staff as a Community Development Specialist. She will work with SWIPCO communities to continue to improve the region through community and economic development activities and planning.
