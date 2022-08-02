Read on www.sfgate.com
US gets first Winter Storm Warning of the season
Close to a foot of snow could fall in this area as it undergoes the first Winter Storm Warning of the season for the U.S. While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season.
Fire and rain: As McKinney blaze rages, floods hit Northern California
In the Klamath National Forest in Northern California, where the McKinney Fire has killed four people, residents have been confronted by a raging inferno and flooding rain. On Tuesday night, slow-moving severe thunderstorms unleashed downpours near the McKinney Fire, which has consumed more than 57,000 acres and is California's largest fire of 2022.
People Run for Cover, Wade Through Water as Mass Floods Wreak Havoc on Disney World
The "Happiest Place on Earth" just made customers very unhappy … and very soaked!. Over the past few weeks, massive thunderstorms have hit Orlando, Florida, leading to floods and frequent rainfall at Walt Disney World Resort. Videos have been making the rounds, including those showing people nearly swimming through...
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. county, Madera. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding...
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HOT...VERY DRY...AND INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS EXPECTED. THIS WEEKEND NEAR THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND WILLAMETTE VALLEY... ...BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .Offshore flow is beginning to develop across Southwest Washington. and Northwest Oregon today, which will eventually bring hot and. very dry air...
Rare flooding traps 1,000 people in US Death Valley
Major flooding in California's Death Valley on Friday stranded approximately 1,000 people, buried cars and shut down all roads into and out of the famously parched national park. "Unprecedented amounts of rainfall caused substantial flooding," the National Park Service said in a statement, adding that "there are approximately 500 visitors and 500 staff currently unable to exit the park," which is in Eastern California's Mojave Desert.
