Tiger Woods turned down $700m to $800m LIV Golf offer - Greg Norman

BBC
 3 days ago
The Spun

Tiger Woods Creates New Event: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods is doing his best to pass the game of golf on to the next generation. On Tuesday, the all-time great golfer announced that he's partnered with Pebble Beach and TaylorMade to create a new junior event called the TGR JR Invitational. The three-day event is scheduled to kickoff...
GOLF
Tucker Carlson
Greg Norman
Joe Lycett
Tiger Woods
Golf.com

John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot

While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates 'gold rush' for players

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump played another round at his home course Thursday, this one different from so many others. He was part of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational pro-am, put on by a breakaway league he says is creating a “gold rush” for players. The third LIV Golf event, which starts Friday at Trump National Bedminster, added four new players to the 48-man field that illustrated how the disruption goes beyond the PGA Tour. Henrik Stenson of Sweden is among the newcomers, which led the European tour to strip him of the Ryder Cup captaincy for the 2023 matches in Italy. Stenson was made aware during his news conference of a report in The Daily Telegraph, later matched by Golf Digest, that Luke Donald would be Europe’s captain.
POTUS
Outsider.com

LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau Compares New League to PGA Tour in Unique Way

Bryson DeChambeau has an innate ability to map things out and use analytics to his advantage on the golf course. It earned him the nickname “The Scientist” and has led him to eight career victories on the PGA Tour. But the now LIV Golf Invitational Series player is embroiled in conflict with the tour he made his name on. DeChambeau, along with other former PGA Tour mainstays currently playing in LIV Golf, is indefinitely suspended and cannot play in Tour events.
GOLF
#Golf Course#Professional Golf#Saudi#Liv Golf Series#Fox News#Australian
Yardbarker

Greg Norman Confirms Tiger Woods Turned Down $700-800 Million To Join LIV Golf

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion and widely considered the G.O.A.T. of professional golf, declined an offer between $700-800 million to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to Greg Norman. The LIV Golf CEO confirmed that the offer was “somewhere in [that] neighborhood” during an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on Monday night.
GOLF
Golf.com

Could LIV force a pro golf boycott? Davis Love III threatens golf’s ‘nuclear option’

Golf’s next great battle could take place in a courtroom, but make no mistake about it, it’ll be decided on the course. On Wednesday, Phil Mickelson joined 10 other LIV Golf players in filing an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an effort to have their suspensions lifted. The suits allege the PGA Tour’s suspensions serve no purpose other than to cause harm to the players and to restrict LIV’s growth, and ask the court to issue a temporary restraining order that would allow each of the players to return to competing on the tour of their choice.
GOLF
Golf.com

This pro made an 8 on his first hole of the tournament. Now he’s tied for the lead

It’s every golfer’s worst nightmare: making a big number on the first hole. Joohynug Kim did exactly that Thursday at the Wyndham Championship. “I was laughing,” Kim said after his round. “There was like nothing I could do. It was just the first hole and gosh, I just got a really bad lie and then didn’t really have another good lie and didn’t really have another good lie, didn’t really have another good lie.”
GOLF
abovethelaw.com

LIV Golf Players Such As Phil Mickelson Sue The PGA Tour In 106-Page Complaint

Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uihlein have sued the PGA Tour under Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act and seek not only damages but also injunctive relief. They claim that the PGA Tour is threatened by the entry of LIV Golf and has ventured to harm the golfers’ careers and livelihoods based on their decision to play in LIV Golf tournaments.
GOLF

