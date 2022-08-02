Read on www.seattle.gov
Related
seattle.gov
Encouraging Backyard Cottages
2021 ADU Annual Report for new information about ADU production in Seattle. Required by Council Bill 119544, the annual report includes new data and maps that highlight the rise in ADU development since Seattle's 2019 ADU reforms. In 2020, ADU production increased to its highest level. SDCI issued permits for 237 attached accessory dwelling units (AADUs) and 276 detached accessory dwelling units (DADUs) in 2020, together an 80 percent increase over ADUs permitted in 2019. A forthcoming survey of ADU owners and occupants will explore other topics like ADU construction cost and rent, how ADUs are used, demographic information, and more.
seattle.gov
Water Service
All new water services or changes to existing water services within Seattle Public Utilities' (SPU's) direct water service area are regulated and approved by SPU, per Client Assistance Memo (CAM) 1202. This includes the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Burien, Renton, Lake Forest Park, and unincorporated King County. Generally, only one...
seattle.gov
Shoreline Master Program
The Shoreline Master Program (23.60A) regulates development in the city’s shoreline environments to:. Provide for public access and enjoyment of the shorelines. Obtain a shoreline substantial development permit, or a shoreline exemption, for any development in the Shoreline District. Obtain a master use permit for any use or change...
seattle.gov
Human Services
Having trouble paying your electric or utility bills? We're here to help. Eligible households can apply for a 60% discount on Seattle City Light bills and a 50% discount on Seattle Public Utilities bills. 7/26. The Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) is pleased to announce the results of the 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seattle.gov
Fresh Bucks
Fresh Bucks is a healthy food program that distributes monthly benefits to help Seattle neighbors afford fresh fruits and vegetables. Fresh Bucks is funded by the City of Seattle’s Sweetened Beverage Tax and administered by the Seattle Office of Sustainability & Environment. Fresh Bucks Benefits. The Fresh Bucks program...
seattle.gov
Water and Sewer Map
Property owners, homeowners, and developers can research Seattle's existing drinking water, drainage, and sewer infrastructure with the Development Services Office's (DSO) water and sewer map. Use the map to research:. Water mains and services. Sewer and drainage mains. Parcel zoning and land use. Environmentally critical areas. Information provided by the...
seattle.gov
Water Supply & Treatment
The Cedar River Municipal Watershed is 90,563 acres of land owned by the City of Seattle. The watershed is carefully managed to supply clean drinking water to 1.4 million people in the greater Seattle area as well as downstream water flows for salmon, lakes, and locks. About 99.8% of the...
seattle.gov
P-Patch Community Gardening
At the City, we continue to follow guidance from our partners at Public Health - Seattle & King County (PHSKC), Washington State Department of Health (DOH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). During this time of public health crisis, we want to make sure our gardeners have the information and resources they need to stay safe and healthy.
Comments / 0