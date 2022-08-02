25-Year-Old Motorcyclist Died In A Fatal Crash In Holland Township (Holland Township, MI)
A motorcyclist from Zeeland is hospitalised after colliding with a semi-truck on Monday night.
The fatal crash occurred on Adams Street and I-196 at around 10 p.m.
The cause of the crash was identified when the 25-year-old [..]
More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Michigan Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Detroit Accident News
- Recent Grand Rapids Accident News
- Recent Warren Accident News
- Search My City in Michigan
Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Michigan Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Michigan? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0