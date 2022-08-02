ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

25-Year-Old Motorcyclist Died In A Fatal Crash In Holland Township (Holland Township, MI)

 3 days ago

A motorcyclist from Zeeland is hospitalised after colliding with a semi-truck on Monday night.

The fatal crash occurred on Adams Street and I-196 at around 10 p.m.

 The cause of the crash was identified when the 25-year-old [..]

iheart.com

Dispatchers: Ottawa County crash involved car, semi

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A Wednesday morning crash southwest of Grandville reportedly involved a semi and a car, dispatchers told WOOD-TV. It happened in Jamestown Township on Quincy Street near Kenowa Avenue before 10 a.m. No information yet about injuries.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WLNS

Michigan teen dies after tree limb falls on car

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a tree limb fell on their car, causing them to crash into a tree while driving, reports 6 News media partner MLive. Landen Taggart of Dowagiac was driving on Peavine Street in south Dowagiac at around 4:29 p.m. on August 3 when a large […]
DOWAGIAC, MI
Fox17

Brother of Norton Shores teen found dead transferred to Circuit Court

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of torturing his younger brother in Norton Shores will stand trial, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson confirmed with FOX 17 on Friday. We’re told 20-year-old Paul Ferguson waived his preliminary hearing on a first-degree child abuse charge and was transferred to Muskegon County Circuit Court on Monday.
NORTON SHORES, MI
Fox17

Paw Paw man charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man suspected of deliberately setting fire to a Planned Parenthood location in Kalamazoo late last month has been charged. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 25-year-old Paw Paw resident Joshua Brereton broke through a fence on July 31 and lit the bushes outside the structure with combustible fuel and tossed a flaming log onto the roof.
PAW PAW, MI
