6 to Know: Miami Beach Commissioner Rings Alarm as Monkeypox Cases on the Rise

NBC Miami
Parkland Prosecutors Worked Quickly, Now Defense Gets Chance to Save Shooter's Life
For three weeks jurors and family members have re-lived the terrible moments when the Parkland shooter entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2022. "We all were sort of down on the ground on the floor trying to hide behind whatever we could," teacher Ivy Schamis testified. The...
NBC Miami
Woman Arrested in New York for Role in July Murder of Tamarac Woman
Police have arrested a woman in New York for her role in the July murder of a woman in her Tamarac apartment, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, was arrested in Springfield Gardens and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. According to...
NBC Miami
3 Hospitalized, Car Split in Half in Dania Beach Crash
Three people were hospitalized in a crash in Dania Beach that left one car split in half Friday. The crash happened in the 3000 block of Griffin Road and involved two cars. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the impact made one car hit a nearby light pole and split in half.
NBC Miami
Hollywood Man Testifies Against Cop on Trial for Battery
The alleged victim of a police beating took the witness stand in the misdemeanor battery trial of a Hollywood officer Friday. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified he was about to take a shower in August 2019 when Hollywood Police burst into his father’s Cleveland Street home. Matthew Joseph Barbieri, 37,...
NBC Miami
DeSantis Appoints Renatha Francis Again as Justice to Florida Supreme Court
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Judge Renatha Francis to Florida's Supreme Court on Friday. DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference in West Palm Beach. "Judge Renatha Francis has an incredible life story that epitomizes the American Dream and proves that those who come to our country have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and, through hard work and the application of their God-given talents, reach the highest heights of whatever field they choose," DeSantis said.
NBC Miami
Owner of Pit Bull Who Attacked Woman, Dog Apologizes: ‘I Feel Bad'
The owner of a pit bull that attacked a pregnant woman and her dog in Fort Lauderdale is apologizing for the attack. “I feel bad. I really do," Miguel Ruben Rohloff told NBC 6. "... That was a little dog, and I thought, oh my God, and I saw the scar."
NBC Miami
Miami Doctor Sentenced in Massive $38 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme
A doctor from Miami will spend the next five years in federal prison for his role in directing a massive $38 million health care fraud scheme. Dr. Armando Valdes was sentenced Wednesday after running a six-year scheme through Gasiel Medical Services Corp., a medical clinic in Miami he owned and operated.
NBC Miami
Video Shows Man Attacked in Hollywood Beach Over Bathroom Line: Police
Hollywood Police on Thursday released violent video of three people attacking a man who was already on the ground in Hollywood Beach. According to the police, the victim was kicked and punched repeatedly by two men and a woman over cutting a bathroom line. Cell phone video shows a man...
NBC Miami
Trio Arrested in Weston, Accused in $1 Million Cargo Thefts
Three men, suspected in at least five cargo thefts worth more than $1 million, were caught in the act and jailed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Jose Batista-Suarez, 40, Rene Hechavarria-Echemend, 34, and Ernesto Aguilera-Baute, 36, were arrested Thursday on charges that include grand theft of cargo over $50,000 and fraud.
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Leading Cops on High-Speed ATV Chase in Fort Lauderdale
A Georgia man was arrested in Fort Lauderdale for allegedly driving recklessly against traffic and leading police on a pursuit on an all-terrain vehicle. Brian Leonard Arno, 31, was doing “wheelie tricks” on a yellow and black Yamaha Raptor ATV about 7:30 p.m. July 23, according to the arrest report.
NBC Miami
Owner of Lauderhill Dog Shot to Death by Neighbor After Attack Wants Investigation
The owner of a Lauderhill dog that was shot and killed by a neighbor in February after claiming the animal was attacking its owner is speaking out - and saying those claims are not true. The incident happened in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court back on February 28th....
NBC Miami
Parkland Prosecution Rests Case as Jurors Hear From Final Family Members
State prosecutors wrapped up a dozen days of presenting tearful testimony and gruesome evidence in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz on Thursday. Seven family and friends of victims Peter Wang, Helena Ramsay, and Chris Hixon were the last to explain how they’ve been affected by the murders of 17 and wounding of 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.
NBC Miami
Parkland School Shooting Victim Lives On In the Metaverse
Cut down by several shots, Joaquin Oliver died in the hallway of the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. He would’ve turned 22 on Thursday, so his parents are throwing him a party in the metaverse. Patricia and Manuel Oliver said it's a unique way to get their gun safety message to the millions of teenagers and young adults who use the Roblox gaming platform.
NBC Miami
Accused Drunken Gunman Charged with Firing Rifle at Home in Davie
A Davie man remains behind bars in Broward after firing a rifle into a trailer home, Davie police said. William Thomas Berger, 30, showed up with his grandmother at the home in the 300 block of Southwest 133 Terrace on Saturday evening, according to the arrest report. Berger’s grandmother was...
NBC Miami
4 People Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting in SW Miami-Dade: Police
Four people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being injured in what police called a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 10000 block of Southwest 173rd Terrace.
NBC Miami
Video Shows Fort Lauderdale Suspect Commit Grand Theft for Second Time in Three Months
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking information regarding a grand theft in which a man entered a restricted office and transferred $19,000 to his personal credit card. The incident occurred on July 21 at 915 Middle River Drive, where the business is located. Video shows the man enter the...
NBC Miami
Jurors Touring Site of Parkland School Shooting Thursday
The jurors in the Parkland school shooting sentencing are touring the building where the tragedy occurred on Thursday. Judge Elizabeth Scherer told jurors Wednesday that they will be taken by bus Thursday morning to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where they'll tour the 1200 building that was the site of the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting that left 17 dead and 17 others wounded.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Carjacking Woman and Her Son, Tracked Through GPS: Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman and her son with a knife in Hialeah, police said. On May 27, Hialeah police say 32-year-old Yasniel Ordonez approached a mother in her driveway as she was getting ready to take her son to school. Investigators say the suspect...
NBC Miami
Passenger Killed After Driver Swerves to Avoid Debris on I-95, Crashes Into Tree: FHP
A car passenger was killed when the driver swerved to avoid debris and crashed into a tree on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County early Friday, officials said. The Lexus sedan was traveling north on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when the driver tried to avoid the debris, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.
NBC Miami
Man Facing Murder Charge in Woman's Fatal Shooting in NW Miami-Dade Alleyway
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade, police said. Ron Adam Donaldson, 43, was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers found the woman fatally shot just after...
