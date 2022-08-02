6 to Know: Miami Beach Commissioner Rings Alarm as Monkeypox Cases on the Rise

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Judge Renatha Francis to Florida's Supreme Court on Friday. DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference in West Palm Beach. "Judge Renatha Francis has an incredible life story that epitomizes the American Dream and proves that those who come to our country have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and, through hard work and the application of their God-given talents, reach the highest heights of whatever field they choose," DeSantis said.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO